Woke Policies Threaten to Shatter America's Multi-Generational Military legacy

The U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force all face a severe and worsening recruiting crisis that imperils their future strength, readiness, and warfighting capabilities. Despite devoting immense resources and effort towards attracting qualified recruits, only the Marine Corps and Space Force are meeting targets for bringing in the next generation of talent. This deeply troubling trend has profound implications for national security if left unaddressed.

At the core of this challenge lies a growing disconnect between the culture and values of contemporary American youth and the traditional ethos of military service. Compared to past generations, an ever-shrinking percentage of the population has any direct familial ties or personal familiarity with the armed forces. The concept of military service as a default pathway or rite of passage has diminished significantly.

Most concerning, the recruiting shortfalls now impact a vital demographic that has historically formed the backbone of the all-volunteer force -- young Americans from multi-generational military families. For decades, these legacy families have sustained a vibrant pipeline of highly motivated and dedicated recruits, passing down a shared sense of purpose, tradition, and identity. However, that generational continuity of service shows unprecedented signs of fraying.

My two sons are currently serving active-duty naval officers and represent the fourth generation of service for our family. And while my wife and I are exceedingly proud of this legacy, we are not likely to encourage our three young grandchildren to serve unless things change dramatically.

Prominent voices attribute this disillusionment among legacy military families to the Pentagon's embrace of "woke" social policies and ideological agendas. Critics allege these policies are supplanting the traditional focus on combat readiness and warfighting excellence. They argue that the zealous pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives alienates the very Americans who would otherwise maintain unbroken family traditions of service.

As Thomas Spoehr, director of The Heritage Foundation's Center for National Defense, notes in his commentary "The Rise of Wokeness in the Military," "Perhaps most troubling, these DEI initiatives are being pursued at the expense of the military's core function: to protect the United States by preparing to fight and win the nation's wars."

Similarly, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska relayed the story of a former Air Force colonel whose son rejected applying to the military academies because of "this woke cultural revulsion that's trying to be shoved down the throats of our military services." This sentiment is not an isolated anecdote but indicative of a deeper and metastasizing disenchantment.

While the U.S. military has always evolved to reflect broader societal changes, critics contend that the current fixation on identity politics, ideological purity tests, and social justice theories erodes the apolitical and merit-based culture essential for unit cohesion and combat effectiveness. They see a force increasingly distracted from its core mission of deterring and defeating foreign adversaries.

At a time of mounting global threats and intensifying great power competition, a U.S. military plagued by internal discord, identity obsessions, and alienation from large swaths of its traditional recruiting pool becomes an acute strategic liability. Rivals like China undertake the most rapid peacetime military expansion in history, while rogue regimes like Iran and North Korea advance their nuclear and missile capabilities undeterred.

The stakes could not be higher, yet the armed forces are mired in ideological tumult that drives away the progeny of its most ardent and natural constituencies. As Josiah Lippincott, a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer, writes in The Federalist, "White men are increasingly unwilling to join an institution that openly discriminates against them, insults them, and attacks their history and identity."

Bingo. Why would we want our grandchildren to serve in a military that does not value their family legacy or their Christian values and worldview? And how long will it take to rebuild third, four and fifth-generation family legacies once they are broken?

Resolving this crisis will require a paradigm shift at the Pentagon to realign priorities and restore a laser focus on combat readiness as the supreme imperative. Pursuing DEI goals, when prudent and narrowly tailored, is not intrinsically at odds with military effectiveness. However, the scales have tipped much too far towards social experimentation at the expense of cultivating an unrivaled and apolitical warfighting ethos.

Should these corrosive trends continue unabated, bleeding out the military's lifeblood of multi-generational recruits, more drastic and untenable revisions to U.S. defense posture may be forced upon the nation.

The cost of failure is unthinkable. Leaders must act now, with fierce urgency and ruthless focus, to steer the military back onto the course of unsurpassed might and readiness. Appeasing the misguided architects of ideological misdirection is not an option. There can be no higher priority than getting this right--the future of the all-volunteer force and the nation's security depend on it.

Willis Keith is a pseudonym for a retired U.S. Navy captain with over 27 years of active-duty naval service.

Image: Department of Defense