Why Are So Many Pushing for America to Have a Hot War with Russia?

The mistakes of the Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars appear lost on many. Today, we hear stirring calls to arms against Russia from a totally corrupt and dangerous media supporting a rogue American regime. Unfortunately, several establishment Republicans stand in support. Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are at the forefront of the Republican establishment’s support for confronting Russia. I would include Senators John Cornyn and John Thune in the mix, along with House members like Dan Crenshaw and, certainly, former House member Liz Cheney.

Even if the United States were to win such a war on the battlefield, we would lose. At best, it would be a Pyrrhic victory. (A Pyrrhic victory is one that inflicts such a devastating toll on the victor that it is tantamount to a defeat. The phrase originates with the Greek King Pyrrhus of Epirus’s invasion against Italy. His triumph against the Romans in the Battle of Asculum in 279 BC destroyed so much of his army that it ended the campaign.) Pyrrhus said, “If I achieve such a victory again, I shall return to Epirus without any soldier.”

In a war with Russia, American soldiers will be forced to fight with horrendous casualties. When this happens, Americans will relive the Vietnam War.

Also, as our Afghan withdrawal displayed, we have no Pentagon leadership. That leadership will also direct a war against Russia. Moreover, today’s woke military will not fare well against battle-hardened Russian troops. Many fighters have been forced out because of their Judeo-Christian values. Others are gone for refusing to surrender their right not to take an experimental vaccine that has unknown efficacy and side effects. Woke troops will not get the job done.

Image made using public domain sources (here and here).

The wokeness insanity is a big reason why our military is unable to meet recruitment goals. The situation is so dire that the Pentagon dropped its requirement for a high school diploma. Even someone with a criminal record has a chance of joining the armed forces.

Add to this our current inability to produce munitions needed for a land war of this magnitude and our failure to consistently update our naval forces due to lack of resources and it all spells massive trouble. Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) has argued that sending more aid to Ukraine will cripple our defense stock:

The West doesn’t make enough munitions to support an indefinite war. Ukraine doesn’t have enough manpower to support an indefinite war.

The media are so desperate to start a true American war that they consistently accuse Vladimir Putin and his people of threatening nuclear warfare when this is not the case. What the Russians are observing is our willingness to start a deadly war that could easily spin out of nuclear control. They see this as an almost certainty and are preparing by expanding their military and addressing their ability to produce munitions and drones. They are working with other nation-state suppliers, such as North Korea and Iran.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik has estimated that North Korea has shipped about 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia over the last year. Russia has received hundreds of attack drones from Iran, and the two nations enjoy an active trade in weapons such as missiles, fighter jets, attack helicopters, radar, etc.

Iran is our enemy and has been since 1979, when it seized our embassy and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. The Iranians and North Korea are now in bed with Russia and are profiting handsomely from our failure in Ukraine. Iran should not be the beneficiary of sanctions relief for tens of billions of dollars. This enables them to fund Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis and to build weapons for Russia to use against us. In a conventional war, Russia will have a supply advantage because of the Biden Administration.

Here is a sampling of recent media headlining pro-war propaganda masquerading as journalism:

The worst are from the Murdoch-owned Sun. The Murdoch clan operates Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post, to name three. Under that last listed “RED BUTTON” headline was the following:

DERANGED despot Vladimir Putin warned the West is in danger of being nuked as he ranted for more than two hours at Russian elites.

The term “deranged despot” would be more appropriately applied to Joe Biden. Calling Putin deranged minimizes a dangerous adversary. He is far from deranged.

In addition, the Poles still hate the Russians, not seeing any difference between Russia today and the former Soviet Union, so they’ve been pushing for war with hyperbolic allegations of missile attacks, violation of airspace, etc. The other day, their foreign minister joined with the French in calling for NATO troops to support Ukraine’s war effort, contrary to the prime minister’s position. That the foreign minister is willing to publicly go against the Polish head of state indicates how volatile the situation is. The French and the Poles have been the loudest voices pushing for war with Russia.

The United States now has soldiers in the Ukraine. No one knows how many because the Pentagon and White House refuse to tell us. Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 16 years in prison for leaking classified documents that revealed in 2023 the presence of U.S. and British special forces in Ukraine. What happens when one of these soldiers (probably inevitably) is killed? Will that be the “Russian act of aggression” that starts WWIII?

In a recent interview, Blackwater founder Erik Prince argued for ending the Ukraine War: “An ugly peace is better than whatever their idea of an ideal war is.” Prince is a former Navy Seal and successful private security company operator. He also said, “The Western defense base is pathetic. And you’re not going to out-conventional war the Russian Bear.”

The United States cannot finance such a war, nor can our current military lead us to victory. Our manpower is woefully deficient, and we lack the industrial base to manufacture weapons in sufficient quantities to meet the needs of a war of this magnitude.

Moreover, a war with Russia would be worse than the Vietnam quagmire. People alive then remember that the war so badly damaged our nation’s society that all faith in government and the inherent belief in the moral fiber of our society was wiped out for almost 20 years. President Reagan restored it. Now, the Democrat party, joined this time by the Republican establishment, is again destroying American society. Like many American Thinker readers, I hope and pray for a Trump victory in November as that is the only avenue to restoring our once great Republic.