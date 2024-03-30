When It Comes To The Powers Arrayed Against Israel, There’s A Simple Solution

Despite regularly watching Caroline Glick, I don’t like doing so. That’s because her relentlessly realistic understanding of Israel’s position in the world tears me apart. A recent interview with Mike Benz, director of the Foundation of Freedom Online (embedded at the end of this post), is one of the most poignant I have seen because it explains so much. However, once one understands what’s really going on, there is a solution, and it’s a relatively simple one.

We who care about Israel and its survival compulsively scratch our heads and wonder why the media, the intelligence community, our elected politicians, the United Nations, the European Union, and a slurry of individual nations can be so taken up with anti-Semitic rhetoric and seek to neuter or destroy the only Jewish state in the world. Why would any mentally sound individual or political body curry favor with Iran and hang Israel out to dry?

Mike Benz clearly explains the intentions of those who engage in squelching Israel. Let me cut to the chase: Money, power, and control, mainly relating to petroleum resources, drive the current anti-Israel sentiment among the nominally civilized nations.

The process leading to this situation has been methodical and insidious. The US military-industrial complex has weaponized our civilian institutions to serve its needs. In a world that no longer recognizes kinetic military conquest as a means of acquiring territory and commodities, the only way to guarantee constantly increasing government funding for the military is through the soft military mobilization of civilian entities like the electronic media, the press, NGOs, corporate entities, and seemingly unrelated governmental agencies like the FDA.

Instead of buying tanks and warships, the Pentagon now purchases influence to limit competing narratives among the masses. Everything is paid for either by the military or wealthy industrial stakeholders. Money greases the wheels at every level through direct purchase of services, kickback contributions, jobs for retirees, and unethical influence peddling.

The US government collects money from the American people and then gives it to the military. The US military distributes it to other government agencies that, in turn, distribute it to non-governmental institutions. Some of these private recipients of government money are the universities that have established entire sections advising the military on how to limit the information available to the taxpayers.

Each social media company has a unit that has as its sole purpose to deplatform and demonetize people supporting competing understandings of social problems. The open internet of the 1990s has become a closed loop, so “things don’t get out of hand.”

Most particularly, the oil and gas industry shells out lots of money upfront in order to obtain the proper government policies that will benefit it. For example, under the influence of these energy companies, the US government has eased sanctions on Iran so they can export oil and gas to China.

China acquires Iranian energy by exercising its influence with the Biden administration and those in Congress who agree with or do not oppose the loosening of Iranian sanctions. America has at this moment a peculiar problem with the Biden family conflict of interest that is undermining US foreign policy. Their questionable behavior is well-documented but still unaddressed.

Immediately after World War II and the modern state of Israel was established, Britain assumed from the Nazis the role of despoiler of the Jews. The British took concentration camp survivors and imprisoned them on Cyprus for the crime of wanting to immigrate to the nascent state of Israel. Then, they provided officers, training, and arms to the Jordanians to weaken Jewish defense efforts in British-mandate Palestine.

Under the British, the “west bank” was emptied of its Jews. Those who recall correctly will remember that the League of Nations gave to Britain the Palestinian mandate to establish a home for the Jews. Instead, the British tried to rig the game so the Jews would lose that opportunity because of their battlefield losses.

The Brits had no authority to put Jews back in concentration camps, but they did it anyway. Perhaps they hated the Jews. However, at the end of the day, their sole goal was to retain the favor of oil-producing Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia. They chose oil over the lives of the Palestinian Jews and the remnants of the concentration camps.

It is no different today, with American and British support for Iran arising from Iran being the third or fourth largest source of petroleum in the world. Today’s Israel is being sacrificed for oil again. America is groveling at Iran’s feet to secure that oil for world consumption. The groveling is for monetary gain, with industrial conglomerates funneling money back to the politicians’ campaigns. If Israel insists on standing in the way, it must be weakened or eliminated.

Now, we reach the easy solution for this constant vying for petroleum resources among the powerful elites. There are just too many people who want to stay warm in their homes. If it were up to the sadists and psychopaths among the powerful, a catastrophic decline of population would be the way they would reduce energy consumption.

That the human population is likely to decrease on its own does not seem to reduce the zeal of these violence-prone advocates of forced population suffering. However, a less distasteful approach would be for everyone to support the production of adequate levels of energy for our current denizens. This can be accomplished by developing Liquid Floride Thorium Reactors (LFTR). The technology is available and would make oil cheaper than dirt because of the competition of plentiful nuclear power.

For the technically inclined, here are the undisputed facts. According to physics Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia, a ton of thorium could produce as much energy as 200 tons of uranium or 3,500,000 tons of coal. If converted to electricity at 50% efficiency, 820 keV/u is equivalent to 11 billion kilowatt-hours per metric ton of thorium/

Given that it is Israel who is being scapegoated by the world’s wealthy, I suggest Israel make it their raison d’etre to immediately begin developing working LFTR units to undercut oil prices.

This approach will save the lives of billions of people slated for extinction by the Darwinians among the wealthy. It will aid in undermining the cabal of information manipulators, beginning with our overly-endowed military. Once LFTR is in place, that will allow for quieter relations among all nations of the world, with each man able to live under his own vine and fig tree (Biblical reference) in peace.

Image: The first commercial oil well in Saudi Arabia. Public domain.