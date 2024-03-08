Weaponizing Neuroscience

Imagine the following (which is, for now, hypothetical): in 2010, the U.S. Government publishes multiple documents which explain government plans to collaborate with academia and industry to develop technologies which combine radar, radio frequency weapons, electromagnetic technologies, and medical imaging technologies like hyperspectral infrared imaging, ultrasound, and MRI to remotely and secretly affect, harm, and surveil the human brain and body of Americans.

The plans are for what U.S. national security employees describe as “large systems of systems” and other governments plan to develop the same systems.

Say the technology utilizes something that can not only “see into” homes and buildings, but it can also remotely and secretly be used to observe or “scan” the ongoing activity in any human brain at any moment no matter where a person is -- including underground.

The resulting brain images are similar to other surveillance video except this is a surveillance system of the condition of the brain; thus, government employees call it a neurological conditions surveillance system.

The technology records the ongoing movement of substances in the brain, or simply the activity of the brain, while a person is thinking. At the same time, a computer determines, based off of many years of “machine-learning,” what words or things the person is thinking.

(While it is slightly off subject, in reality, not hypothetically, brain scans can reportedly detect emotions; human brain scans of emotions, which somewhat resemble the more familiar “QR code” technology, are “machine-readable.” The technologies recognize patterns. Mind-reading technology might not be as unimaginable as some presume.)

While brain neurons are small, the (for now, hypothetical) surveillance and machine-learning technology is able to “zoom in” and expand the brain much like zooming in on satellite images from space.

This hypothetical technology also utilizes magnetic properties of naturally occurring substances in the brain (like iron) combined with advanced electromagnetic and directed energy technologies to remotely and secretly force words or things to be thought of in a targeted persons brain. The technology is a type of mind control, although the government does not describe it as mind control.

The technology moves at the speed of light and can affect a person’s brain or body while they are moving, much like drones can affect moving targets.

The U.S. government then explains to Americans that such technologies are for their protection; government describes them as investigative and interrogative technologies which can either remotely and secretly determine a person’s intentions or remotely and secretly interrogate/question a person.

Government national security employees describe the technologies as being able to detect, as early as possible and in real-time, an event of national concern that presents a risk to the United States or the infrastructure or key assets of the United States.

That ends the hypothetical scenario.

Would it be accurate and reasonable to suggest that those government employees and their technologies are a threat to Americans and should be punished for those technologies?

The hypothetical technology and the government employees operating the technology are able to remotely, secretly, forcefully, and physically affect the human brain; would it be reasonable to suggest that those government employees are a physical threat to Americans?

Unfortunately, at least some of the previous scenario might not be merely hypothetical.

In 2010 during the Obama-Biden Administration, U.S. government national security officials and scientists published a document entitled, “Research Directions in Remote Detection of Covert Tactical Adversarial Intent of Individuals in Asymmetric Operations” on plans for new surveillance technologies. Government scientists presented the plans at an international conference in the United Kingdom, also in 2010.

The article describes that the U.S. government (and “other governments”) planned to develop technologies which literally determine peoples’ unspoken intentions.

The plans included potentially developing brain surveillance technologies (measuring “electrical activity of the… brain” is brain surveillance) which were suggested to be used on Americans (“civilian economy” use),

The U.S. government scientists summarize the article as follows:

The U.S. Government expects to support R&D programs with the objective of producing theoretically founded designs of a prototype system for remote detection of covert tactical adversarial intent of individuals in asymmetric operations. The Government also expects to provide broad support for academic and industrial efforts in remote detection of adversarial intent and in areas (such as linkage of these systems with databases, media, and human input) that are useful for larger systems of systems. Other governments have expressed similar plans.

Again, the article was written in 2010, during the Obama-Biden Administration; at that time, the Obama-Biden Administration “expects” and had the “objective” to produce a system for remote detection of human intentions which are “useful for larger systems of systems.” The paragraph, in the context of the article, apparently implies potentially mind-reading “systems of systems.”

Throughout the article, the U.S. government scientists elaborate:

We attempt to highlight sensing technologies that we believe can measure useful data for assessing adversarial intent… Some potential sensor domains and expected contributions are as follows… E-Field: Passive free-space electrodes (capacitively coupled) can detect electrical activity of the heart, brain, muscles, and hidden electronic devices.

“E-field” could refer to electrical field or electromagnetic field technologies. (Other medical research describes electric fields that can manipulate the human brain; this is also known as transcranial alternating current stimulation.)

Putting it together, the U.S. government stated that “potential sensor” technologies and “expected contributions” might include “detect[ing] electrical activity of the… brain” to determine peoples’ secret intentions.

The U.S. government scientists also might imply using the same technology to “elicit specific responses.” Thus, forcefully interrogating the brain with remote technology might be implied.

Another technology is mentioned by the U.S. government scientists which has the potential to be used for mind reading (“remote detection of covert… intent”). It is hyperspectral imaging which detects “subsurface blood-flow.” The government scientists do not specify their intent to use such technology on the brain, but infrared and near-infrared technologies are usually included in hyperspectral imaging technologies, and hyperspectral imaging can be used on the human brain.

The rest of the U.S. government document continually describes the U.S. government plans to develop remote threat detection technology which involve “neurophysiological” science components (the brain and the rest of the body), “cognitive neuroscience,” (again, the brain), and “psychophysiological psychology” (the brain, emotions, and how those relate to human behaviors).

U.S. government scientists conclude by suggesting the remote detection of covert intent technologies and their planned “larger systems of systems” could have dual uses in the civilian economy, including “crowd control, antidrug and anticrime operations, border security, and ensuring the security of government and private personnel and property.”

In other words, such potentially remote and secret brain or neurological surveillance systems were suggested to be used by law enforcement and/or investigation entities like the FBI.

A potentially significant fact is that on December 13, 2016, after the Obama-Biden Administration lost the election to Donald Trump, Congress and President Obama enacted “National Neurological Conditions Surveillance System” laws. (130 STAT. 1076-1079)

It seems reasonable to suggest that Congress and State governments should be specifying in laws that such technologies and methods are unlawful. Congress and State governments should likely also provide severe punishments, potentially including punishments which apply retroactively (in part because physical force is used in brain manipulating technologies and many types of unwanted physical force are “crimes of violence”) for the use of, production of, conspiring to use, knowingly allowing others to use, and any other prohibition applicable to such technologies or methods.

Image: Gratis Graphics