U.S. Government Legalized Weather Modification Activities in 1971

Determining the secret actions of U.S. government employees and politicians is difficult.

The common American cannot access classified or other secret information, and sometimes government employees might destroy or otherwise get rid of documents.

Some might want to know the secret actions of government employees out of mere curiosity. Others, though, are likely aware of the phenomenon observed throughout history: “power tends to corrupt, and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely.”

Perhaps we should consider this with regard to laws about modifying the weather, but more about that shortly.

Besides a desire for power to corrupt in these government jobs, absolutely powerful government jobs likely attract already absolutely corrupt people. Government employees might already be corrupt before they attain power, and it is the absolute power which attracts them to government positions.

And, of course, it is the ability to act with almost complete secrecy which results in “absolute power.” Such secrecy is likely sought after by corrupt persons. Simply observe how often government employees or others make billions to trillions of dollars appear out of nowhere and give that money to other governments or to secretly operating entities like the FBI.

Who would be able to prevent FBI or other government employees from taking a couple million dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars here or there? Or, what about the potential to secretly get revenge on groups of people? For example, FBI targeting Catholics; how many corrupt Americans might be motivated to work for the FBI if they can secretly get revenge on Catholics?

Such abilities might be sought after by already corrupt people, but, due to government secrecy, Americans are unable to know.

There is one approach, though, which might help determine at least potential secret government actions, methods, and technologies: deduction from laws. Some U.S. government jobs do not allow officials to stay in the job for their whole life. And, due to the apparently ferocious opposition of political belief systems, future government officials might seek revenge against previous government officials.

The point here is that government officials might try to enact laws that protect themselves from future prosecution.

A law scholar at the Illinois Law Review, Craig S. Lerner, in a discussion on how corruption in government might influence lawmaking, mentions such a potential phenomenon:

How is such a state of affairs [criminally corrupt politicians] likely to influence the lawmaking process? First, one might expect legislators to enact laws that directly protect themselves (and their family and friends) from criminal prosecution. As members of Congress and their immediate circles are more likely to engage in white collar crime than crime of the grubbier variety, the suggestion might be that laws would be comparatively more protective of upscale defendants. (Page 628)

Thus, laws could include hints and suggestions of secret government actions – especially when laws make certain actions illegal or unlawful for most Americans and then provide an exemption for law enforcement, the intelligence community, and other government employees.

A potential example which every American should be made aware of is a U.S. federal law from 1971. The law states:

No person may engage, or attempt to engage, in any weather modification activity in the United States unless he submits to the Secretary [of Commerce] such reports with respect thereto, in such form and containing such information, as the Secretary may by rule prescribe. The Secretary may require that such reports be submitted to him before, during, and after any such activity or attempt.

The law defines “weather modification” as:

any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.

The law defines “person” as

any individual, corporation, company, association, firm, partnership, society, joint stock company, any State or local government or any agency thereof, or any other organization, whether commercial or nonprofit, who is performing weather modification activities, except where acting solely as an employee, agent, or independent contractor of the Federal Government.

The law contains potentially significant implications; one is that “weather” might be able to be modified in a way that produces “artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere.” More will be mentioned on this in a moment.

Another implication is that “weather modification activities” might be performed by employees, agents, or independent contractors of the federal government, and those persons apparently do not need to submit reports to other U.S. government officials about such “weather modification activities.”

In other words, “employees, agents, or independent contractors of the federal government” who perform “weather modification activities” might be able to do so secretly.

Again, that law was enacted in 1971.

One reason this is being mentioned here is to follow-up on previous articles which described potential uses of electromagnetic energy and “directed energy systems.” Not only does electromagnetic energy have the potential to be used to remotely and secretly cause brain damage or for mind reading and mind controlling technologies, but it appears as though such directed energy systems could be used for “weather modification activities.”

In other words, governments might use directed energy systems to modify the weather and propagate a hoax or potentially harm specific locations.

Unsurprisingly, it appears as though U.S. government employees do not provide much information on their “weather modification activities.” However, some researchers have suggested that radio frequency waves, and specifically microwaves, would be able to be generated either from the ground or from space and focused on specific locations in the atmosphere to modify the weather. (Complete article automatically downloads from here.)

Another example is given by a scientist who suggests that lasers (which use light and are also on the electromagnetic spectrum) could be used to modify the weather. The scientist explains: “Every time you think you have done everything you can with lasers, something new comes up: it’s quite amazing.” Some of those uses reportedly include causing lightning and causing clouds, and transporting “[rain] water to a different location” than where a storm would normally hit.

(The previous reference is not completely endorsed; liberal media ignores the possibility of such technologies also being used to propagate a hoax which some might describe as “global warming” or “climate change.”)

There are several problems with “weather modification activities” that are likely obvious to most people. One is that government “experts” are often wrong and can cause severe harm to, and deaths of, millions of people due to their ignorance, negligence, or arrogance.

Then there is the phenomenon sometimes observed in science and medical research of the desire to be famous and make new discoveries regardless of how many human beings are (potentially secretly) used as guinea pigs.

Many people do not realize the dangerous philosophies on existence, living, and death that scientists and/or medical personnel might have. One of these dangerous philosophies which might not be uncommon is that “we are all going to eventually die; it might as well be now, and, we might as well use all of these people as research subjects to advance science before they die.”

There is also the false philosophy of “fairness” which might result in this type of thinking by government scientists: “it is not fair that most people throughout history had worse living conditions than those in America at the present time. And, look at all the people who die in other countries because of the weather. This is simply not fair. To make it fair, us scientists can simply use Americans as research subjects with our weather modification research.”

Either way, Americans should be informed that there might be technologies which could modify the weather and those technologies might be used to propagate a hoax known as “climate change.”

