The Problem with Ramadan

The month of Ramadan, one of the most important holidays of Islam, starts on March 10 this year. Yair Pinto the director of operations of TBN Israel said in a video that:

According to the books of Islam, Ramadan is a month of introspection, cleansing of the soul, fasting and in general connecting men with their god. Muslims believe also that this is the month in which the Koran was sent down from heaven to guide the way to salvation. This is a month in which every Muslim in the world is supposed to multiply goodness and kindness and love. It is a month meant to teach us what modesty, humility, sensitivity to others, compassion and charity are.

If this is what Ramadan is, then one would think that it is an opportunity for peace and that Israel should agree to practically any ceasefire agreement to allow Islamic goodwill to grow and lead to the release of the hostages and an increased flow of aid to the civilians of Gaza.

Mr. Pinto also said that this year there is concern that there will be a flareup of violence along the seam lines between Arab and Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem and elsewhere. He said that for the last several years Ramadan has become a month of pogroms, riots, and attacks. He said that Palestinians are being incited by their leaders, who tell them that Israel plans to demolish the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. According to Israel's National Security Council, increasing incitement by jihad organizations such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State make the likelihood of terrorist attacks in the United States and Europe during Ramadan higher as well.

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said at an Israeli Defense Force central command assessment on February 27, that Hamas is conspiring with Iran and Hezb’allah to seize upon Ramadan as an opportunity to enact the "second stage of Oct. 7," and "ignite the ground." If this is true than instead of agreeing to a ceasefire, Israel should finish off Hamas as quickly as possible so that they can’t enact stage 2.

President Biden said: "If we get into a circumstance where this continues through Ramadan... it could be very, very dangerous. So, we’re looking -- we’re trying hard for that ceasefire.''

There was a debate in the Israeli Knesset on March 4, 2024 about whether Israel should ease up on military pressure on the month of Ramadan. Yair Mor, brother of Eitan Mor, who was taken hostage to Gaza told the Knesset:

They talk to us about the easing restrictions for them, that we should reach some wanton deal before Ramadan. Why? Because it's a so-called holy holiday. So no, Ramadan is a holiday of murdering Jews. It's not a holy holiday. Who cares about their Ramadan? We care about our hostages. Because we care about the hostages, we should be increasing the military pressure, especially during Ramadan, so that they see not to mess with us."

If Yair Mor is right and Ramadan is a holiday of murdering Jews, then a ceasefire that postpones dismantling Hamas is likely to bring about a second stage of October 7.

To answer what the holiday of Ramadan really is it is helpful to look at the early history of Ramadan.

In the autumn of 623, during the month of Ramadan, a trade caravan was sent by the Quraysh people from Mecca to Syria. The caravan was led by Abu Sufyan , a leader of the Quraysh people and carried the investments of many of the Quraysh. On the way back from Syria the caravan reportedly consisted of 1,000 camels and 50,000 dinars worth of goods.

Muhammad and his followers made plans to attack the caravan. Abu Sufyan got wind of Muhammad's intention and sent a messenger to Mecca for help. A relief column, said to have been 1,000 strong, then set out to protect the caravan.

In the battle that ensued, the battle of Badr, the Muslims were fueled by Muhammad's promises of paradise. The Quraysh on the other hand were reluctant to kill their kin among the Muslims. The Muslims prevailed and slashed the Quraysh as they fled and managed to acquire booty and a number of hostages for ransom. Shortly after his victory over the Quraysh, Muhammad defeated the Qaynuqa , a Jewish tribe living in two fortresses in the southwest of the city of Medina and divided their wealth 4/5 to his followers and 1/5 to himself.

The battle of Badr took place on Ramadan. Throughout history, Muslims have taken advantage of Ramadan to wage war against their enemies. Five historic Islamic battles were fought in the month of Ramadan: the Battle of Badr, the Conquest of Mecca, the Battle of Tabuk, the Battle of Amin Jalut, and the Battle of Hattin.

Palestinians deliberately commit terror attacks during the month of Ramadan. In 2022, the Hamas website posted: "We welcome the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of jihad, martyrdom, and mighty victories."

We learn from this summary of Islamic history that even in the beginning of Islam, Ramadan was not a holiday of kindness and love. Muslims today look upon Muhammad as an example whom they should follow. In 1973, during Ramadan, the Muslim countries surrounding Israel, attacked Israel. This became known as the Yom Kippur war, because in addition to occurring during the month of Ramadan, it occurred during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. In fact, Yom Kippur was chosen as the day to attack because the Muslims knew that Jewish soldiers would be fasting that day and that many of them would be home and not ready to fight.

How could Muhammad, the founder of Islam, engage in war during Ramadan when the religion he taught preached love and kindness? How could Muslims who believe in what he preached start the Yom Kippur war during Ramadan? The reason is that it is only a month of love and kindness between Muslims, and not between Muslims and infidels. Yair Mor was right when he said Ramadan was a month of war. Instead of agreeing to a ceasefire Israel should finish off Hamas before it can carry out the second stage of October 7.