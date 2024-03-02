My Friend Steve Baker Was Arrested: Thoughts About Limbaugh, Bowie, Trump, DeSantis -- and yes, American Thinker

As many of you know by now, The Blaze’s journalist Steve Baker was arrested yesterday by the FBI, put in handcuffs, leg irons, and paraded before a magistrate who read off charges of ... wait for it ... four misdemeanors.

Four FRIGGIN misdemeanors. Charges, not convictions, mind you. Nonetheless: Leg irons. Handcuffs. Hours in a jail cell. The message is clear: you dare go against the government narrative, this could be you.

All that was missing was the bus full of murderers and the out of control train from The Fugitive I was waiting for them to make him walk The Green Mile

He was ordered to show up in a tee shirt, shorts and flip-flops. Baker instead went FULL White Collar God Bless him! I mean seriously, it’s hard for me to write about this story without my left index finger constantly hitting the F key! His defiance with the suit was a victory for all of us.

And as a 35-year friend, I simultaneously shed a tear and cheered internally upon hearing that.

For the record, Baker was only hired by The Blaze months ago, yet has rapidly become the star of the platform due to his groundbreaking January 6-related reporting, and his striking command of the facts and meticulous on air persona. He was featured wall-to-wall on the network today.

Glenn Beck even came out late in the afternoon, unusual for a Friday, to issue a scathing statement on the platform and social media in support of his new star quarterback.

He wore black tie in Baker’s honor. Yes, he did. God Bless you, too, Glenn.

Weighing in on Twitter was Donald Trump Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mark Levin, Michael Waller, and all manner of others.I’ve been telling my cadre of insiders for about a year that Baker was about to make history. Today I look like a genius! Thanks, Steve.

But Baker looks like a hero, too.. Scratch that. Baker is a hero.

That sounds a bit odd, to me, given that he and I have solved the world’s problems many times over -- sharing single malts in my sunroom, or over sashimi in our favorite Raleigh sushi bar. The problem is, the world didn’t listen to our solutions, so now we have totally innocent people like Baker being persecuted by our DOJ and FBI. And we have men dominating girls sports. And we have no border. Clearly the problems are not solved.

So Baker is just my boy, right? My scotch buddy?

No he’s more than that. He is a dad-gummed national hero. He has risked it all. Here’s a little backstory you need to know.

He was originally in the music industry. His music income, six or seven streams of income, were all destroyed by the absurd COVID lockdown nonsense. One of these was his booming new project, a David Bowie tribute band, called The American Bowie Experience…ABX.

He was on the verge of being a 25-50 thou a night act. Steve lost 45 pounds to be Bowie. And he wasn’t big to begin with. It was great. He was right there on the cusp of a whole new level of success.

But COVID lockdowns shut down the economy, especially live music events. Baker, at 60, had to reinvent himself. At sixty. A young sixty, to be sure, but still. Sixty.

I’ve had to reinvent myself career-wise several times, too, but never after 60. It ain’t easy after 40. I had to at 59. Not easy after 35. Let alone 60.

Steve did so as an independent journalist. Now political writing per se is not new for Baker, as he wrote a couple of articles for the American Thinker back to 2013. Yes, 2013. He also had blogs and social media accounts back even before then. Even as a trumpet player, band manager, and David Bowie ... he always wrote.

So suck on that, Merrick. He was a legit indy journo on J6 -- not that the First Amendment even requires any official ‘legitimacy’ per se. It does not.

Now...

Baker now is represented by six high power attorneys. Pro Bono! Why? Because as an embedded journalist, in the Oath Keepers’ Trial -- while Fox thought some other Trump mess was more important -- Baker was there every day covering the trial and exchanging thoughts with the defense team.

He has dedicated his post-COVID life to others, to try and free those imprisoned in the Garland Gulag.

His coverage of, and thoughts on, the Oath Keepers’ trials so impressed the attorneys that they have rushed to his defense now in his time of need. Seriously, think about that for a minute. Six high-powered attorneys are rushing to Steve’s defense. They are turning away attorney offers now.

This is not normal stuff. Steve is not a normal dude. Hell, today Alan Dershowitz offered his services. Also pro bono. You cannot make this stuff up. Dershowitz has weighed in! Attention: Jonathan Turley.

And Baker is not a Trump guy. Oh, I imagine he voted for him, but Steve is a liberty-focused conservative. And since J6, he has dedicated his life to freeing the wrongly imprisoned Gulag gang. That is his passion. That is his driving force.

His liberty. My liberty. Your liberty. That is his passion. I’ve seen it for three decades.

Which brings us to the raw politics here. Trump and DeSantis. And political communications, which is my wheelhouse.

Baker has been in touch with Ron himself, and told him that Florida residents were being targeted specifically because DeSantis was the Florida governor. And that he had evidence to back it up.

This represented not only a potential nuclear bomb (in October) in the primary arena, it was tailor-made for DeSantis -- who made his reputation by standing up to Washington -- even Trump’s Washington -- on behalf of Florida citizens.

Baker told him there was evidence that Florida citizens were targeted specifically to get back at DeSantis. DeSantis has the moral imperative to defend them, even maybe shutting down FBI offices in Florida. It was a glorious opportunity.

But in an October phone call with Baker and DeSantis … originating from a bus in Iowa … DeSantis demurred, mumbling some consultant-driven flapdoodle about “J6 is the past, we’re focusing on the future” and so on.

Gag me.

DeSantis was wrong. I’ve no idea if a sustained attack on J6 freedom would have made any difference in the primary, but it would have been the right thing to do. It would have been so consistent with the DeSantis style of governing for the past five years.

And Team Trump was no better. Baker uncovered that Trump had only given ten thousand dollars to the Garland Gulag prisoners which is pathetic given that they were there for Trump.

Baker told the Trump’s D.C. defense team that the Gulag prisoners needed to be given attention to as part of any Trump J6 narrative and defense, given the absurd nature of the Stalineseque trials in D.C. ... but was not given any quarter.

All of which to say that neither Trump, nor DeSantis for that matter, let alone Congress, understand the existential threat to our entire way of life that is the J6 prosecutions.

And they continue. Steve Baker gets it. Not sure Trump does, and we need him to win the Oval again. Not sure DeSantis does, and we need him to keep Florida free, in case Trump does not win.

Hopefully you do now. Steve Baker is my friend. That is not relevant now. What is relevant? We are all Steve Baker now.

"The Ghost" is a former frequent contributor to American Thinker and 35-year friend of Steve Baker.

