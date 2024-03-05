Texas Economic Power: A Crucial Element in Deterring Democrats

A month ago, Texas became the epicenter of a confrontation between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans who disagree with his migration and Ukraine policies. The White House tried to continue pouring billions of dollars into the war in Europe while state authorities led by Governor Greg Abbott tried to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country on their own.

Biden decided, with the support of the Supreme Court, to issue an ultimatum and declare the actions of the state authorities unlawful. This happened after Republicans demanded to redirect some of the funds intended for assistance to Ukraine to protect the American border. Republican governors from 25 states stood up for Texas, accusing the president himself of "invading the state."

Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star was launched by the governor in 2021. The reason was a sharp increase in the flow of illegal migrants from Latin America after Biden relaxed migration laws. By order of Abbott, Texas law enforcement agencies received the right to independently protect the border with Mexico, which included the installation of razor wire, as well as the capture of refugees.

After an open confrontation and a show of determination from Republicans, Democrats "backtracked," realizing that even the hypothetical loss of Texas would critically affect the stability of the country.

The region is a cornerstone of American politics. It has great influence on the domestic political scene, ranking second after California in terms of electors and seats in the U.S. Congress. In addition, this state has a strong influence on border issues with Mexico, immigration policy, and national security.

But the state is most notable for its economy.

The Texas Economy

Texas is the second most populated state in the U.S. It is home to more than 30 million people, making it the second most populous state in the United States. Texas is essential to the economy, labor market, and major industries. Without exaggeration, Texas is a key region with strategically important resources, enterprises, and powerful economic potential, without which it is impossible to imagine the modern American economy.

Texas is the state with the highest standard of living in the U.S., with the highest level of economic growth in the country. If it were a separate country, it would rank eighth in the ranking of the largest economies on the planet, overtaking Russia, Spain, and Australia with a GDP per capita of $78,000.

Also, Texas contributes greatly to America's economic strength and prosperity. It is the U.S. energy center, ranked first in the country (and third in the world) in both oil production and several other positions. It accounts for 42% of crude oil production and 27% of natural gas production nationwide. Texas also processes about a third of the oil in the U.S. each year.

Renewable energy, biomedicine, various innovations, and high technologies are developing extremely quickly on its territory. It's worth noting the largest nuclear power plant in the U.S. and a huge nuclear weapons plant with part of the stockpile operated in Texas.

However, in addition to production, there are other reasons for economic power. For example, Texas has invested heavily in education. More than 180 colleges and universities are located here.

Texas has no income tax, making it an attractive place for workers and businesses. Companies can lure workers by further stimulating the economy and accelerating its growth. That is why several large companies have moved to this state in recent years, including Dell, Tesla, and Hewlett-Packard.

Space as a Pride of Texas

Texas is one of the most prominent U.S. states in space and aviation. About 150000 people are involved directly in the aviation and aerospace industries. Texas ranks first among states in terms of employment in these industries. The influence of the aerospace industry led to Texas becoming its cradle.

Houston is home to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, NASA's center for human spaceflight. Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong prepared for the Apollo 11 mission in Texas, which has now become the main center for training American astronauts.

Large aviation and space companies such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing, as well as Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, are now based here. Also, Elon Musk's SpaceX company plans to build the world's first commercial spaceport in southern Texas, which will strengthen its position as a leading space state.

Based on all of the Above, can the State Really Leave the United States?

Certainly not.

The ideas of regionalism are strong in Texas, but their followers do not aim to form an independent state. Some of the population also has separatist sentiments, but these views are not supported by most Texans or government officials. Moreover, contrary to popular belief, the American states a priori have no legal opportunity to leave the country. In 1869, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such a division was impossible.

Talking about the threat of civil war in the states is most often an exaggeration and sometimes conscious innuendo. No prerequisites for this are visible. The confrontation unfolds mainly in the legal and information fields. However, it shows how zealous the American people are about defending their freedom, even if it's being attacked by someone who currently occupies the Oval Office.

Let's hope that at the end of 2024, a man will return to power who aims to make America great again, which is impossible without fortified borders and respect for the right of all citizens to security.

Shawn Hodges lives in Jackson, OH. Proud husband and father of two, spending my free time trying to understand and dig into global politics.

Image: PxHere