Texas can Secure the Southern Border with a Military-Grade Solution

President Biden’s and former President Trump’s recent visits to the Texas border left no doubt that the Biden administration’s open border policy has led to an invasion crisis. An estimated 7.2 million illegals have entered the U.S. under his presidency, an amount equal to the population of 36 states. While Biden continues to call for “border security,” Congress has gotten nowhere in the failed attempt to pass a law that would resume the Trump administration’s efforts to build a wall. Similarly, the Biden administration’s repeated promises to secure the border ring hollow despite being touted in the mainstream media echo chamber.

Working quietly in the background, Terry Steinberg, the EVP of Provengo, LLC, a Government Services Administration (GSA) approved defense contractor, along with the Provengo team, has crafted a solution to border security that constitutes “an offer Texas Governor Greg Abbott can’t refuse”—an offer from a respected private corporation to provide Army Corp of Engineers-approved perimeter security technology that the Pentagon has been using for years to secure forward-deployment military bases in harm’s way around the world. Provengo LLC is a small business emerging technology company headquartered in North Merrick, New York.

The Provengo solution involves Terrablock, a military-grade, rapid-deployment perimeter-security barrier produced by HESCO, a well-established and widely respected private corporation that provides security products to federal and state governments as well as private industry. As described by Hesco, Terrablock is a patented range of surface-mounted, high-security barriers designed, engineered, and tested to provide hostile vehicle mitigation and protection from ballistics and blast explosions, and to deter unauthorized penetration.

Dropped in the field, Terrablock is easily assembled and secured in place by dirt-filled ballast gabion baskets. Terrablock is perhaps best understood and appreciated by watching the many videos available on the internet demonstrating the versatility of Hesco’s perimeter defense structures and security technology.

Hesco Terrablock XR is a proven, cost-effective, versatile, and humane border solution, complete with anti-climb 358 welded mesh, a pins and coil design, optional ballistic protection, and a surface-mounted design. Terrablock XR doesn’t need foundations or any site preparation. It can be deployed at a moment’s notice so you can rapidly respond to changing circumstances. The accompanying ballast can remain filled or emptied after installation, giving you the flexibility to choose how and when to deploy the barriers.

Terrablock XR barriers also contain a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) that detects any attempted breach and notifies authorities where a breach is happening. HESCO engineers have a suite of perimeter protection products that can be adapted to the difficult terrain in Texas, including securing the Rio Grande from intrusion.

The Terrablock solution is a “smart wall” capable when combined with state-of-the-art electronic surveillance technology. It can be installed along the Texas border in a matter of months, not years, and will then detect intrusions and communicate with Border Patrol and National Guard security force units strategically positioned to prevent border penetration.

Since the U.S. Army first deployed Terrablock in 1991, during the first Gulf War, the Department of Defense used Hesco perimeter security solutions in Afghanistan, the Army Corp of Engineers used it for flood control in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have used it to provide building and embassy security.

In November 2019, as I know first-hand, Provengo LLC briefed the federal government on a proposal to use Hesco Terrablock to build President Trump’s border wall quickly, economically, and effectively. A copy of the Provengo proposal was placed on President Trump’s desk, and 9 additional copies were distributed in the White House. The Assistant Secretary of DHS examined the proposal in detail, requesting additional information. The proposal drew serious consideration and favor at these top levels of government.

Unfortunately, the authorizing legislation at that time called for the construction of a steel wall at a specified height. However, the Biden administration hasn’t felt bound by those mandates. In October 2023, it waived 26 federal laws to build a new section of border wall to be built in the Rio Grande Valley. The way seems clear today for the state of Texas to consider seriously implementing a border security solution of its own.

If the federal government won’t take effective steps to secure the Texas border, Governor Abbott has asserted the state’s right to protect the citizens of Texas from harm.

Texas has a right as a state to stop criminals from coming into our state, to make arrests of those criminals—and we have National Guard as well as Texas Department of Safety officers who are there to make those arrests and deny illegal entry. And Joe Biden actually does have an option here. Joe Biden’s option is to enforce the laws of the United States and stop this illegal entry.

Having promised to keep the citizens of Texas safe from criminals embedded within the migrant border invasion, how can Governor Abbott refuse to implement a rapid-deployment solution the Department of Defense utilizes to keep troops safe when dropped into hostile foreign lands?

