Ten Reasons to Stop Whining About the 2020 Election

Are we not all getting tired of that deplorable whining chorus which insists that recent U.S. elections have been marred by serious irregularities? How could any reasonable person persist in such complaints in light of all the wonderful assurances available to guarantee our complete satisfaction and comfort:

1) George Soros, a man of impeccable reputation for honor and integrity, has over the years given some $32 billion to ensure that elections are carried out fairly, which is to say, to ensure that the right (aka Left) candidates are elected. A man of such upstanding virtue and sagacity would surely not invest so much of his own hard-earned money in such a cause if it were not for the common good.

2) Similarly, in 2020 alone, Mark Zuckerberg, another paragon of unquestionable merit, ponied up some $400 million of his own money to the same beneficent end of ensuring that practices such as ballot harvesting would elect the proper people to office. The obvious charitable impulses implicit in that level of contribution to the national welfare should be a source of solace and gratitude to every American.

3) Every time some deplorable whiner went to court to challenge any aspect of 2020 election integrity, the unprejudiced and benevolent Left intervened to make sure the court did not reach the merits of such unsettling claims. They relied on procedural dodges such as lack of standing, jurisdiction, timeliness, and so on, to make sure the nation would not be troubled by any inconvenient and disturbing evidence. For that contribution to the national repose we should all be thankful.

4) The U.S. Department of Justice, another entity of unparalleled integrity, especially prominent in recent years, has combined with other justice-seeking institutions to bring numerous indictments against the clear "loser" of 2020, because he has had the temerity to upset the nation by complaining about election irregularities and running again. How dare he contradict the Left's narrative of harmony and unification that there was no there there in 2020?

5) It is virtually unanimous among all the leaders of the Left and their followers, all persons of proven honesty and objectivity, that nothing irregular occurred in 2020. That so many would be so convinced with nary a voice of dissent, or at least say they are convinced, is surely a statistical improbability unless there were no reasons for concern.

6) The Pelosi-selected committee, unencumbered by any participation by the whiners, since they were deliberately excluded from any part in the process, happily came to their unanimous conclusions with the utmost of precision and decorum. That they did so by jettisoning all aspects of due process should comfort all Americans because such niceties can only inconvenience the efficient arrival at the necessary conclusions. Special solace is also derivable from the fact that among the participants were such stalwart observers of fairness as representatives sometimes referred to as Shifty and Lizard.

7) Antony Blinken assembled 51 of the most credible former denizens of the Deep State Swamp to opine just before the 2020 election that the Hunter laptop was likely "Russian disinformation." That so many were willing to sign onto such a conclusion must surely demonstrate its veracity, especially since many of the 51 had already proven their bona fides by pursuing the Russian collusion hoax for many years, to the manifest benefit of all Americans. Assuring too is the fact that Blinken was subsequently rewarded for his outstanding efforts by being named Secretary of State. Surely no such plum would have been granted him had he not rendered such a significant service to the common good.

8) The need to silence any further complaints about 2020 is also buttressed by the organized weaponization of government against the opposition Presidential candidate. The fact that such a campaign is wholly unprecedented in American history is to its credit, as being so innovative. The masterful attempts to take him off the ballot, tie up his time in court, confiscate his assets, cause him to incur huge legal fees, impose gag orders on him, harass him with multiple criminal indictments (not to mention civil suits), exercise selective prosecution, together provide further reasons to stifle any further Free Speech on such a troubling topic as voter fraud. What would that censorship be but yet another effective weapon in the government's arsenal to promote harmony among We the People? How can we justify denying the government another weapon to such a beneficial end?

9) In state after state, election rules were changed by bypassing state legislatures to introduce new election procedures which anyone can plainly see were calculated to guarantee that the proper people were elected. Those who might quibble about how and why such rule changes were made need to be reminded that the Left's alteration of the rules bespeaks a commendable intent to abide by rules.

10) Above all, Democrats are unified in not only accepting each of the above comforts but also in bragging about them and insisting others accept them as well. Being impartial and nonpartisan, they would not do so with such unanimity were such not truly uplifting and satisfying to them -- as they should be to everyone else.

There are many other sources of comfort which should silence any further questions about 2020 voter fraud. All Americans should exercise their good judgment and demand that all remaining whiners be silenced. After all, Free Speech can be tolerated only so far, especially when the peace and quiet of "our Democracy" is at stake.

Image: MarkBuckawicki