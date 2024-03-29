In the movie The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne (the Batman) confides to his butler Alfred that he’s having trouble anticipating the psychotic Joker’s next move and figuring out his motives.

Alfred blinks his owlish, bespectacled eyes, and then, in his British accent, says, “Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

So true.

And with that excellent answer, Alfred the butler has just educated the rather naïve Master Wayne on the presence of pure evil in our world.

Doing bad just for the fun of it.

Sacrilege for sacrilege’s sake.

This brings me to our sad, decaying country, led by our sad, decaying president and his Deep State/media minions.

Let’s pretend for a moment that you’re a naïve bleeding-heart, albeit quite muscular, orphan like Bruce. (I was an orphan; therefore, by The New Rules, I can say orphan.) And I’ll be Alfred. Ancestry DNA says I’m overwhelmingly British, plus I’m paler than freshly bleached bedsheets.

You start.

Why would the people in power leave our country open for anyone in the world to waltz in and potentially bring with them terrorism, crime, disease, drugs, a welfare mentality, and illiteracy?

Me: Because some men just want to watch the world burn.

Why would politicians, academicians, and the media labor strenuously to convince minority children that they’re helpless victims of an unjust system, while telling white kids they’re the problem, whether they know it or not?

Because some men just want to watch the world burn.

On the subject of kids, why on Earth would our leaders, child psychologists, and medical “experts” allow minors — who, last time I checked, are not allowed to smoke cigarettes, drink booze, own guns, or drive a car — to take dangerous hormones, amputate their penises or breasts, and consign themselves to a life without procreation or sexual pleasure?

Because some men wanna watch the world burn, that’s why.

Can you explain to me why certain of our public health experts helped fund the Wuhan, China lab that synthesized COVID-19, then lied about that, then tried to float a narrative that the bug came from eating pangolins or bats, and then attacked anyone trying to tell the truth about the disease’s origin?

And why these same supposed caregivers, along with their political compañeros, made up social distancing; promoted useless (against aerosolized viruses) paper and cloth masks; and mandated improperly tested vaccines that, while failing to prevent the acquisition or spread of disease, did and continue to do grave damage to the poor souls who trustingly bared their arms for multiple injections?

Because some men just...well, you know the rest.

OK, please explain this. Why would anyone who purportedly cares about the welfare of his parents, spouse, or children, not to mention his fellow man, think it’s a good idea to hamstring law enforcement while making it easier for criminals to roam the streets? Or useful to allow the mentally ill to roam the subways while arresting good Samaritans seeking to protect their fellow riders? Or prudent to allow some folks to riot, causing deaths, injuries and destruction — even during a pandemic — while other folks go to prison for a long, long time for taking a walk in the Capitol, with the Capitol Police kindly opening the doors and providing tours?

(See watch the world burn, because some folks just want to.)

And why would our leaders make it ridiculously easy to cheat in our elections? When elections used to be decided on Election Night, why must we now wait days or weeks for early, late, remote, harvested, no-ID, or cured votes to be counted? And why does our entire court system studiously look the other way if so much alleged cheating is occurring?

BSMJWTWTWB, that’s why!

Well, can you explain to me why some people, who can’t even accurately predict tomorrow’s weather, want to build costly solar farms and bird-killing windmills that produce negligible energy, and under the wrong circumstances, none? And why the most dedicated environmentalists want us to eat bugs instead of steaks, to have sex but not children, and to turn down our heat but raise the A.C. — all this while they — the environmentalists, not the bugs — fly their private jets or yacht their way around the world to tony conferences ostensibly committed to saving the planet?

#WatchTheWorldBurn

And could someone, for God’s sake, explain to me how anyone can justify ripping an unborn baby from its mother’s womb? And while you’re at it, tell me how something that hurts society, the mother, the father, and most definitely the baby could possibly be called reproductive health care instead of filicide? While there are circumstances where an abortion is an unfortunate necessity, why would anyone promote, facilitate, or celebrate it?

Because...well, you know the rest.

I could go on forever, but I’m old and, although marginally wiser, must get my rest. Suffice it to say that evil walks freely along our mountains and valleys, and across our fruited plains.

We’ve got cocaine in the White House, a demented grifter in the Oval Office, and a man exposing his fake breasts on the South Lawn.

We help a totally corrupt country fight to a stalemate with an equally corrupt aggressor; we equate the ruthless, rapacious thugs of Hamas with Israelis fighting to survive; and we look the other way while China steals us blind.

We pretend our president’s not deep-fried; our deficit’s not a ticking time-bomb; and it’s OK that our kids can’t really read, write, or take their faces out of a screen.

We look the other way as the Uniparty, federal law enforcement, the media, academia, and left-wing attorney generals and courts all abuse Donald Trump, an American citizen, worse perhaps than anyone in U.S. history.

That’s evil, folks. That’s bad.

And sadly, other than tending to your own garden, I have no solutions to offer. For these men who are destroying our once great country can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. They just want to watch the world burn.

Image: kolyaeg via Pixabay, Pixabay License.