Oil Antisemitism, or, the Importation of Antisemitism from the Middle East to the U.S.

Antisemitism comes in many forms: religious, racial, state, economic (competition), antisemitism of the mob.

As a result of the Hamas pogrom in southern Israel, another type of antisemitism has clearly emerged: "oil antisemitism," antisemitism imported from the Arab oil-producing countries of the Middle East to various regions of the world, particularly in the U. S.

The report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) 11/6/23 – The Corruption of the American Mind: How Foreign Funding in U.S. Higher Education by Authoritarian Regimes, Widely Undisclosed, Predicts Erosion of Democratic Norms and Antisemitic Incidents on Campus (Errata: NCRI discovered a data labeling error in its initial report and has corrected the report to reflect these changes 11/21/2023) reveals that 200 U.S. colleges and universities have received $13 billion in previously undisclosed donations from foreign regimes. Much of these donations have come from authoritarian regimes and account for a staggering 300 percent increase in antisemitism at U.S. universities. The influx of undisclosed funds has not only led to a doubling of anti-free speech campaigns, but has also greatly increased the exposure of students to antisemitic and antizionist rhetoric.

The list of countries providing the most undocumented funding is topped by Qatar.

Since the September 11 attacks, Qatar has become the largest foreign donor to U.S. academic institutions, which haven't always bothered to disclose the source.

A study by the Institute for the Study of Antisemitism found a direct correlation between the volume of donations and the presence of pro-Palestinian groups on campuses. According to a study published in 2022 by the U.S. National Association of Academics, which did not generate much buzz at the time, Qataris donated an impressive $4.7 billion to U.S. universities between 2001 and 2021, just after the September 11 attacks.

However, the recipients failed to account for some of the money they received, as required by law. Qatar funds American universities and the rise of antisemitic violence in them. Reports on antisemitism in the United States indicated that between 2015 and 2020, institutions receiving funding from Middle Eastern donors experienced, on average, a 300% higher incidence of antisemitic incidents compared to those that did not. During the same period, institutions receiving undisclosed funds from Qatari donors had, on average, 250% more antisemitic incidents than those that did not.

This antisemitism is bought with oil money. This antisemitism is imported from the Middle East. This antisemitism can also be a product of the oil business. Qatar buys academic freedom and public opinion, funds Hamas terrorists and European soccer teams whose many fans become spokespeople for the sponsors' political views. Qatar's oil refining industry includes refining oil into antisemitism and shipping petrodollars in antisemitic packages to the U.S. university and colleges campuses.

One can summarize the results of these donations. They buy academic freedom, used to impose the antisemitic and anti-Israeli worldview desired by the donors. They undermine democratic values through politicization that induces propaganda condemning Israel and Jews for "oppression" and even "genocide of the Palestinian people" on campuses. Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrations affect not only students and academic staff, but also public opinion in the United States.

Moreover, powerful Islamic citizen protests are threatening President Biden not to support his re-election to the presidency if he supports Israel. These threats are having an impact on the president's policy of changing attitudes toward Israel's war against the Hamas terrorist organization in favor of the U.S. pressure on Israel. This pressure translates into inhibition of Israeli military action for the sake of the Palestinian civilian population suffering from it. Biden and his administration oppose Israeli military action in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip, Rafah, "on humanitarian grounds".

It is contrary to reality to contrast Israel's military action in its defensive war against the rioters with its humanitarian obligations towards the Palestinian population. The idea of neutralizing a disproportionately belligerent Israel as a "destabilizing" factor for the "humanitarian" situation in the region is a misreading of reality in a crooked mirror. A humanitarian catastrophe is taking place in Israel: hundreds of Israeli civilians have been killed by Hamas terrorists, Israeli hostages taken by the terrorists are being held in Gaza in anti-humanitarian conditions. As a result of unprovoked Israeli military action by another Islamic terrorist organization, Hezbollah, tens of thousands of Israeli civilians have become refugees. For five months, representatives of the Biden administration have been conducting fruitless and pointless negotiations with Hezbollah terrorists and preventing Israelis from protecting their citizens from aggression from Lebanon.

The Biden administration has expressed growing criticism of Israel's military action in Gaza - he has said publicly "that Israel is starting to lose international support for its offensive “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza" - and has pushed for the "two states for two peoples" concept, the realization of which threatens Israel's existence (“The only real solution,” Biden said, "is a two-state solution", as Democrats rose for a standing ovation.)

Israel is a small country with no internationally recognized borders, making noise all over the world with its keen desire to exist despite the hatred and aggression of its neighbors. Because of this noise, it can apparently be considered large and divided into two parts. One of these parts is a "Palestinian state," which cannot be democratic, for there has not been and is not a single democratic Arab state.

Consequently, the creation of a "Palestinian state" will not increase the amount of democracy in the world or contribute to the Western "democratic values" for which President Biden is trying. This state would be an obvious threat to the "humanitarian" situation in the Middle East, as it would continue to be at war with Israel.

Accordingly, the "humanitarian" dangers in the event of the formation of a "Palestinian state" for Israelis and for Palestinian Arabs will grow much greater than those about which the U.S. president is currently so concerned. In March 2022, the U.S. President Joe Biden issued a presidential declaration announcing a new stage of partnership between Qatar and the U.S. This declaration grants Qatar special economic and military privileges.

The flow of petrodollars to U.S. universities and other institutions and the import of antisemitism will continue successfully.

