Obama’s Biden Conundrum

By March 20, 2024, Donald Trump will have amassed sufficient Republican delegates to clinch the Republican presidential nomination. On the same date, Joe Biden will have accumulated the delegates required to secure the Democrat nomination. Thirty-three weeks before the election, the nominating process will theoretically be concluded.

However, Joe Biden will be the oldest presidential nominee in American history (he will be 82 in November) and suffering from noticeably accelerating mental and physical disabilities. If over the next seven months he were to die, or have a debilitating stroke or, in a far more likely scenario, is forced by the party hierarchy (i.e., Barack Obama) to drop out of the race due to his age, escalating infirmities and persistent unpopularity, the process to replace him is relatively straightforward.

The only considerations will be when Biden exits the race and the timeframe necessary to print ballots. However, choosing someone to replace him is a potential minefield only Barack Obama can navigate.

Per Elaine Kamarck of the Brookings Institution, if Biden were to leave the race any time after March 19th and before mid-June, those delegates committed to him would likely go to the convention uncommitted.

However, the party could adopt a new rule in conjunction with the rules of the individual state parties which would allow delegates to switch to other candidates prior to the convention. But that highly unlikely process could eventuate in potential chaos and thwart the ability of the Obama cabal, who control the party and the White House, to determine the Democrat nominee.

If Biden were to leave the race after the primaries are over in June and before the convention, it would be impossible to adopt rule changes and the nomination will then be decided at the convention in August.

Democrat delegates are “pledged” to a candidate based on the results of the primaries, and while the DNC rules say that delegates “shall in good conscience” reflect the outcome chosen by the voters who elected them, there is no penalty if a delegate votes for a different nominee at the convention. Thus, they are essentially not required to vote for a particular candidate.

Any new candidate who wants to run once a convention convenes would have to first get at least 300 delegate signatures in order to have their name placed in nomination and then win a majority of the 3,936 delegates at the convention. But who would a majority of delegates select?

In all likelihood, the convention will evolve into an embarrassing four days of public infighting among the menagerie of delegates before they can settle on the presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

For nearly two decades the Democrats have incessantly promoted racial and tribal antipathies. This ongoing and deliberate attempt to foment societal animosities and fracture American culture has now boomeranged on the party. Because of this mindless obsession, the Democrats must choose their presidential nominee not based on qualifications or past accomplishments but on superficial issues such as skin color, sex, or sexual proclivities in order to satisfy the bulk of their base.

As the incumbent Vice-President, Kamala Harris should win by acclamation, but she is extraordinarily unlikeable, has a more abysmal unfavourability rating than Joe Biden and polls worse against Donald Trump in a head-to-head match-up. Therefore, the convention delegates will face an unwelcome conundrum if Kamala Harris declares herself a candidate as she is a “person of color” and a female.

The convention would be faced with a multifaceted dilemma. If it does not nominate Kamala Harris and chooses a white female, the party could antagonize the majority of the “people of color” faction. If they choose a heterosexual Christian Black male, the party could antagonize the majority of the religiophobic and LGBTQ factions. If they choose someone who is overtly LGBTQ, the party could antagonize the majority of the Black and Hispanic factions. If they choose a straight White male, the party will antagonize virtually all of their factions.

Meanwhile, outside the United Center in Chicago marches and demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the four days of the convention (August 19-22) led by the pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel groups, transgender militants, Antifa, and a myriad of other radical left-wing activists. There is a high probability that the violence at the 1968 convention, also in Chicago, could be repeated in 2024.

In order to avoid the potential strife within the convention, Obama could come out of the shadows and publicly exercise his hold over the delegates by forcefully imposing his choice on the convention, or Joe Biden could remain the presumptive nominee going into the convention, and with Obama’s backing, win the nomination and leave the race after the convention.

Once the convention is over, and Biden leaves the race, the duty of choosing a nominee falls solely to the Democratic National Committee. The Chairman of the DNC, Jaime Harrison, would call the entire Democratic National Committee (483 members) to a closed convention in order to vote on a new nominee. There are no rules governing who the nominee has to be. The proposed candidates just have to get the majority of party members to vote for them. With the control Obama asserts over the party, the process would be devoid of any political chaos, and with a gun to their head in terms of the calendar, the DNC members would quickly choose whoever Obama designates.

Because of their reckless sixteen-year promotion of racial and tribal animosity combined with their mindless determination in 2020 to elect a dementia-riddled, vindictive reprobate, the Democrat Party has placed themselves in an absurd political conundrum.

Barack Obama knows the only options are to either run the gauntlet of replacing Biden or to nominate him and bank on convicting Trump of at least one fabricated felony. The success of either scenario relies heavily on repeating the 2020 level of overt voting fraud and manipulation. In light of the virulent Trump Derangement Syndrome infecting the party, which option will Obama choose, or will unforeseen circumstances choose for him?

Image: PxHere