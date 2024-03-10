It’s Not Wise to Corner a Bear

Imagine you’re awakened in the middle of the night by a disturbance in your living room. You grab your trusty Louisville Slugger and go downstairs to investigate, only to find that a grizzly bear has shattered the front door and is foraging around for a midnight snack. Your next decision could mean life for death. Do you avoid getting between the bear and the exit, hoping that it leaves? Or do you corner it so you can have a final showdown — your baseball bat versus its 700 pounds of muscle, claws, and teeth?

No sane person would advocate placing a dangerous animal in a position where its only option is to fight. But nobody ever accused leftists of being sane. Hence, they’re trying to corner us and leave us with no peaceful means to resolve our differences.

As stated in our Declaration of Independence, our rights are “inalienable.” They aren’t granted by men, but are gifts from God. As such, our Constitution is not the source of those rights. It is a pact to honor God’s gifts, and our elected leaders swear an oath to comply with it.

But of course, dishonorable men break their word all the time. Our current self-proclaimed defender of our “democracy” seems to have little regard for his oath, our Constitution, or the republic he supposedly leads. He has continued the work begun by Barack Obama — undermining our civil liberties with zeal.

The radicals can’t cancel that which originates from God, but they can work to deny us the means to exercise our rights — which is a manifestation of tyranny. As they do so, they seem unconcerned that we are the bear, which they are backing into a corner, leaving us with few options to maintain our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Such cornering is a dangerous game.

We have a right to free speech, so that we may resolve our differences via civil discourse. But the radicals are limiting our ability to debate in public. The FBI colluded with social media companies to censor our speech. The current administration tried to implement a Disinformation Governance Board to prevent speech contrary to preferred narratives. Conservative journalists have faced armed raids and arrest for questioning leftist narratives. Private companies and universities are even bowing to leftist pressure and canceling the employment of those guilty of wrongthink. Lawfare is being used to sue those with opposing opinions into bankruptcy — and the courts seem unconcerned. We’re less able to speak our minds in public now than at any time in living memory.

We have a right to religious observance. But our ability to assemble for worship was canceled for a pandemic. Those standing for the sanctity of life are being targeted for criminal prosecution, and Catholics are being surveilled as potential domestic terrorists.

We have rights against unreasonable search and seizure. But federal law enforcement is surveilling our bank and phone records and seizing our property through civil asset forfeiture — even when no crime is alleged. Our Intelligence Community has even used foreign assets to spy on private citizens for political purposes — far surpassing the outrage of Watergate.

We have a right to due process — otherwise known as equal protection under the law. But few would deny that we now have decidedly unequal protections. Activist judges and political juries enable the targeting of conservatives for non-criminal offenses while excusing leftists for even the most egregious crimes.

We have a right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, unless you’re a member of the MAGA movement and happened to be in the Capitol on January 6 for a selfie. Then you’re subject to years in solitary confinement, or even execution for stepping through a broken door while unarmed.

We have a right to be secure in our property. But our businesses were shuttered for a pandemic, and our financial resources were involuntarily donated to companies that were “too big to fail” and deadbeat student loan–holders who were “too lazy to pay.”

We have a right to govern ourselves through elections. But our own government refuses to enforce election integrity. Adding to that insult, the Democrats are threatening to deny certification for the next election if the winner is Donald Trump.

The recent Supreme Court decision striking down Colorado’s attempt to remove Trump from the ballot affirmed that Congress is the enforcement body for Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (ineligibility due to insurrection). Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) have already announced their intent to find a way to deny us our electoral choice, consistent with that court ruling.

The radicals have systematically undermined our ability to practice many of the freedoms we cherish. But they have failed regarding one of our rights. We have the right — and the duty — to meet tyranny with resistance. It is protected by the 2nd Amendment.

Just as with our other divine gifts, the radicals have attempted to prevent us from exercising our right of self-protection — by limiting our access to the necessary tools. But with each attempt to restrict this right, gun sales have increased. Joe Biden has now triggered more gun sales than any president in history. Americans have spent 248 years fortifying our ability to provide self-defense against personal and national threats.

Our current president is fond of threatening resistance to the government with military action (i.e., AR-15s will be met with F-15s). He seems unconcerned that threatening his own people with military force is an expression of tyranny. But there aren’t enough bombs or bullets in the government inventory to subdue this bear — millions of freedom-craving Americans, with 400+ million guns and untold billions of rounds of ammunition.

A few years ago, I wrote a tongue-in-cheek piece theorizing 5 laws of politics. Law 1 posited that Democrats accuse Republicans of doing that which they are already doing. Our current political leadership is validating that theory. Democrats are accusing Republicans of threatening “our democracy,” while they systematically chip away at the foundation of “our republic” — our Constitution and Bill of Rights. They are trying to block our path to freedom while they accuse Donald Trump of being the tyrant.

Do the radicals really want to back us into a corner, in which our 2nd Amendment right is our only remaining actionable right? Do they want our only means to maintain freedom to be our right to use force toward that end? Wouldn’t it be wiser to allow debate and elections? Or would that be a contest the left couldn’t win?

I’m not advocating violence. I’m warning that denying a freedom-loving people any peaceful means of resolving their differences is unwise. I have no idea how many Americans would take up arms to defend their God-given rights, but it would surely be foolish to force that decision. The radicals need to calm their hatreds and realize the idiocy of cornering an animal that has the means to destroy them and no other path to freedom.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He is a staff writer for the American Free News Network and can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image via Public Domain Pictures.