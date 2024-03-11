Is New York City Really Dead?

There is a hilarious YouTube video titled What NYC is Now mocking the disgraceful state of the city’s lawless state that is now a haven for criminals.

The video may be in fun, but is sadly based on fact.

Far too many edicts coming from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration are simply mind-boggling. The city has been invaded by illegal immigrants from several countries and the mayor has ordered that they be sheltered in hotels, schools and senior residencies, displacing senior veterans, and resident citizens. In addition, a pilot program will be giving them $10,000 prepaid debit cards to buy certain items. What?!!

Needless to say, the recent political judgments against President Donald Trump and his businesses have induced a “get out of NYC asap rampage.” No one wants to do business here if biased judges can officiate over kangaroo court cases against political enemies. Those families who can move are relocating to red states but there are many of us without the resources to do so. There are also many like me who prefer to stay and fight.

New York City used to be the greatest city in the world and as I was born here during its glory years, the very idea that it’s doomed is unacceptable. I believe that everything that is wrong with the city is due to misguided, progressive politics, primarily instituted by Democrats. Historically, NYC has thrived under great mayors like Fiorello LaGuardia, John Lindsay, and Rudy Giuliani, all Republicans.

I do not regard Mike Bloomberg as a Republican because he was basically a Democrat wolf in RINO's clothing.

After 9/11, Giuliani should have been allowed to serve a third term but Bloomberg protested that this was not allowed.

When he was elected mayor, the hypocrite bribed the majority-Democrat City Council to allow his third term.

His nanny administration destroyed the best of the city neighborhoods by allowing his developer buddies to roll over Bronx and Brooklyn burgs. Before his term was up, Rudy Giuliani had given a group of developers, including actor Danny Aiello, Staten Island waterfront land to develop which would cost the city almost nothing.

The developers built a 2-million-dollar movie studio that would bring Hollywood money to the borough. The proposed site in Stapleton was brilliant and included a hotel, theater, art school, and a waterfront that would rival San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf.

So, what happened? Mayor Bloomberg immediately cancelled the proposed Staten Island project and instead the movie project was given to the Steiner Group which took over the defunct Brooklyn Navy Yard. So instead of getting a free development in Staten Island, NYC had to pay millions to support the Brooklyn studio. Why? In 2002, Bloomberg’s net worth, according to Forbes, was $4.4 billion but in 2013 when he left it was $27 billion which is a wonder considering his mayoral salary was $1. Just asking.

Unlike many New Yorkers, I do not accept the conclusion that New York cannot come back from the disastrous state it’s in now. Much of the positive restoral to sanity will come with the removal of all progressives from office. The City Council must be reelected every two years. We need more Republicans and independents on the council. We need a strong Republican mayor, preferably not selected by the incompetent New York GOP.

I have wanted for years, that the mayor come from Staten Island which is the city’s most conservative borough. James Oddo made global news as the cursing councilman in 2007 but that is exactly what NYC needs to combat the crime and lawlessness. Another candidate, in my opinion, would be Michael Grimm. Yes, he went to prison for the same crime that Hillary Clinton was excused for but this former Marine, FBI undercover agent and U.S. congressman deserves a second chance. He only went down because he called out the corruption in the Deep State and I compared him to Jimmy Stewart in a 2010 column.

If the New Yorkers who are willing to fight to save NYC and actually come out in force to elect the changes, may I suggest the following steps:

To fight crime, we must unleash the NYPD to do its job in apprehending criminals and keeping the off the street. Hopefully, we’ll also get a conservative governor who respects business and will overturn the egregious anti-business legislation that crippled the city during the pandemic. Toxic DAs who have spent millions of taxpayers' monies targeting Trump while releasing criminals without bail need to be impeached and sued.

Refund the police and hire extra personnel to monitor subway and bus activity. I was recently on a bus where passengers entered without paying any fares. The drivers, it seems, are no longer permitted to even confront the fare-beaters. I propose that each subway train and bus have a uniformed security agent (auxiliary cops, veterans, whatever, just big and strong with skills). Sounds radical but we have been invaded by criminals who now believe they will never be punished.

Of course, these suggestions are unlikely to be enacted if New Yorkers, who are really to blame for the city’s demise, continue to shirk their responsibility to be good citizens. We can blame the corrupt and venal Democrat politicians for the sorry state of what once was dubbed, “fun city” but these sorry New Yorkers do the usual and stay home on Election Day, allowing the progressive ‘elite’ to destroy our home.

In 2017, New Yorkers had the opportunity to elect NYCs first female mayor when the excellent Nicole Malliotakis ran against Bill DeBlasio, the worst NYC mayor ever. Unfortunately, because she’s a conservative Republican, she received no help from hypocritical liberal women groups and the turnout, as usual, was a dismal 23.9%. Thankfully, Staten Island voted her as our representative in Congress in 2021 and reelected her in 2023.

All it will take for New York City to once again be the greatest is for voters to put an end to progressive, a.k.a., Democrat, dominance in the City Council and the administration. All New Yorkers must wake up and stop being woke.

Make NYC great again. MNGA

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License