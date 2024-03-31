Happy Trans Day of Visibility

For those of you who celebrate this sacred day, Happy Easter. For those who don’t, most Americans appreciate that it is the holiest day of the year for you and treat it with civilized respect.

To the President who claims he is a Catholic in good standing, it’s just another day to poke his fingers in your eyes.

Yes, the White House is hosting the traditional easter egg rolling event, but it has banned all religious symbols at the event, and in a proclamation dated, “in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-four” announced that this day, March 31, is “Transgender Day of Visibility.” (Can you honestly say transgenders have been invisible in this Administration or generally in our country these days?)

It strikes me that it is so deliberately offensive to Christians it’s puzzling.

It is to Hugh Hewitt as well, who asks:

“Jesting aside: Was the declaration of the (first?) Transgender Day of Visibility coincident with Easter Sunday an unintended coincidence or an intentional overlap by whomever thought it up and sold it to senior staff who sold it to @POTUS, and, if either intentionality for whatever reason or simple indifference to the significance of Easter, did the WH team alert @JoeBiden of the overlap? Which answers would be more revealing about the staff? Because I’m not believing that Joe thought this one up on his own. Second question: Are there other countries in the world that have so declared such a day?”

Biden is not the only Democratic officials who could use some lessons in civility. There’s Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and the celebrities who pranced for them -- including Queen Latifah, Stephen Colbert, and Lizzo and the 5.000 rich New Yorkers -- who partied on the same day as the wake for a NYPD officer slain during a traffic stop.

Biden, assisted by former presidents Obama and Clinton, held a lavish fundraiser in New York that raised $25 million for the flailing Biden campaign. Neither there nor afterwards did the President pay honor to the slain NYPD officer. Instead. Obama heaped praise on Democrats (presumably including himself) for their “moral clarity.” Attendees had to leave the event through a phalanx of assaultive pro-Palestinian demonstrators who should have been cheered by the U.S. abstention vote in the UN Security Council in which Biden gave the impression that he’s jettisoned our alliance with Israel (Much as Hewitt pondered about the Transgender Proclamation, I ask, “was this abstention vote staff inspired and sold to an unwitting president”?)

Democratic political consultant David Axelrod acknowledged that the contrast between a wake for a murdered officer and a lavish fundraiser on the same day was not a good look but brushed that off.

“Not wrong. But in the big scheme of things, the $25 million will probably mean more than the look.”

Another poke in the eye. Your concerns mean less than their money in the till. How’s that for “moral clarity”?

As planned, Donald Trump was an honored guest at the wake of the slain NYPD officer, Jonathan Diller, and was cheered by the attendees.

Trump met with Diller’s widow, Stephanie and spoke to family members at the wake. Then Stephanie introduced the president to the family members, and he paid his condolences to each of the family members. And then they stopped him and asked him to sit down and sign a mass card. He did that. He sat down, signed the mass card. On the way out, Jonathan’s grandmother stood up and said, “Would you give me a hug?” and President Trump grabbed her and they embraced very tightly, and the grandmother had tears coming down her eyes. And then something happened that I’ve never seen at a wake before. All the friends and family of Jonathan gave him an ovation. Started clapping for the president, and it was very warm, it was very beautiful, it was very moving.

New York governor Kathy Hochul apparently thought someone in her party ought to make an appearance at the wake and cover up the bad look. She showed up uninvited to the wake, perhaps to get a useful photo op. The family seems to have turned her away. In any event, she was there for only a few minutes, and the crowd, doubtless consisting in large part of his fellow officers ,applauded what seemed to onlookers to be the family’s denying her further participation.

According to Fox's Brian Kilmeade, Hochul also asked to speak at the funeral ceremony itself. Needless to say, she was turned down flat. (As was, believe it or not, Letitia James.)

Hochul followed up her disastrous appearance at the wake by ordering major state landmarks, including Niagara Falls and One World Trade Center, lit up in trans flag colors on Easter.

Obviously, the wake presented problems for Democrats because it showed the consequences of their ridiculous no-bail and lenient sentencing policies:

The prime suspect in Diller’s murder -– 34-year-old Guy Rivera -- has at least 21 prior arrests and did a five-year prison stint. At the time of the shooting, Rivera was seated in a Kia driven by 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who was previously convicted of attempted murder but was let loose on $75,000 bail for an illegal gun charge last spring. [snip] Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent J. Vallelong also wrote a scathing letter warning members of City Council not to show their faces. “Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home,” he told The Post, namechecking the two local lawmakers who pushed the council to reject Mayor Eric Adams’ veto on the “How Many Stops” Act in January. “They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction,” Vallelong insisted, adding that their presence “is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

In truth, Democrats had to mostly ignore the wake, because to show up was to underscore the consequences of their pro crime policies and laws and the increasing justified concern of people about rising crime. But the proclamation remains a puzzlement to me -- did Biden think he had to insult Christians to gain the votes of Moslems in Dearborn? If so, are those same Moslems concerned about the lack of visibility of transgenders? Are there lots of transgenders sitting on millions of dollars to contribute to his campaign? Mostly I just think the White House is being run by leftist idiots.