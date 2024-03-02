Gazans as the World’s Undead

The Arabs of Gaza are the most duped, wretched people in the world. Their lives coat the spearhead of genocidal delusion that the descendants of Arabs displaced in 1948, and others in the region, can annihilate the Israeli people and take control of the land of Israel. This vision is insane. It proposes that the Gazans, without an army, an air force, a trained military, or democratic institutions, will effect genocidal conquest of the Jews, the most successful civilization in history, who implemented the world’s strongest religious land claim — a belated triumph that provides an extraordinary will for national survival — and who also happen to be per capita the most effectively militarized nation on Earth. How can all of the Gazans be fooled all of the time into such suffering in the service of an impossible, genocidal goal?

The answer is that they provide a renewed delivery system of Jew-hating and update the belief that the world would be better off without Jews. The wealthy nations bankroll the benighted Gazans for loudly maintaining that most time-honored form of hate. Through generations, the Arabs of Gaza are sustained and manipulated as the undead. They have no functional government. They are economically unproductive, culturally nonexistent, suspended in time with no national identity except their endless racket of death to Jews.

Three factors unfolded over the last 75 years to sustain the professional hatred and compensated victimhood of the Gazan Arabs:

1) Scientific post-scarcity abundance, especially of food supply, enabled “government” dependency, non-productive socialism, and the profitable vocation of victimhood. Post-scarcity enabled the developed nations (ironically including Israel) to maintain Gazan Arabs as the world’s first victimhood Dependistan, without major commerce or industry.

2) Jews have been incapable of conquest and haven’t achieved security from violent invasion. Territorial possession is achieved through three steps: a claim, a conquest, and ongoing control by military power. The Gazan undead arose because Jews won’t commit brutal conquest. Jews don’t know from chopping heads off and won’t “Trail of Tears” the Gazans or Judaean-Samarian Arabs to the borders, river, or beach. Jews pretend the Gazans are separate from Hamas and give livelihood to people who envisage killing them.

3) Most importantly, the tragedy of these undead people and the ongoing endangerment of Israel is because the world is still addicted to hating Jews. Historically, nations kept a stash of despised Jews in urban closets for a fix when they got in trouble and to answer difficult questions they couldn’t answer for themselves. However, following World War II and the Holocaust, Jew-hating fell upon hard times, and the worldwide supplies of this safest, cleanest, most respectable bigotry were sorely depleted.

Then the Jews did something unforgivable. They left the closets of other nations to join co-religionists in Israel and successfully fend off attacks by Arabs. But they did not actually conquer the land; they accepted the bits and pieces granted to them by others. They didn’t slaughter innocents, as do Muslims. They thought they had won because they survived a quick succession of wars. “Are you dead, Shmuel?” “No.” “Are you dead, Shlomo?” “No.” “We won!” But the world couldn’t stand for a Jewish homeland. Palestinians were propped up to punish the upstarts, to resupply Jew-hatred and make murder of Jews banal again, including to educated Europeans and Americans who have always been addicted to that most venerable bigotry.

Gazan Arabs are the political undead because of the falsity of calling them Palestinians. The origins of the name “Palestine” are disputed, but it is not disputed that the unbordered desert once called Palestine no longer exists. The 1948 Israeli War for Independence is not called the Palestinian-Israeli War; it is the Arab-Israeli War. Arab-Israeli citizens are not called Palestinian-Israelis; they are Arab-Israelis. The pseudo-national identity of Palestinian was reborn and weaponized in the 1960s, when it became clear the Jews were not going away. Even when a region called Palestine in English existed, which included Jerusalem, it had no unifying political organization. (God likes to put sacred sites in dry, difficult places so believers won’t be rushing through prayers to get to the beach.) In addition to making a few terrorist leaders rich, affixing the defunct identity Palestinian to Gazans guarantees they have no functional political governance, nor do they need one because their special purpose is death to Jews.

Another term that may have outlived its usefulness is the political label “Zionism.” The connection between Islam and Mecca is not Meccaism; it is Islam. The connection between the Jews and the biblical Zion is not Zionism; it is the essence of Judaism.

Judaism is the world’s longest running book club. While Jews don’t do violent conquest, they have enough book-learning to use the right words. In this heartbreaking moment of never again again, the Israeli government needs to decree that it will officially terminate the use of the term “Palestinian,” will not recognize Palestinian anything, nor enter into agreements, accords, or associations with any entity or persons calling themselves Palestinians.

Post-scarcity abundance resulted in control-by-crumbs socialism and the compensated victimhood of Gazan Dependistan. There is no God-given right to any material possession, nor an unalienable right for people to live on any land. All inhabited land has been claimed, conquered, and controlled many times. The very study of world history is more or less a chronology of military conquest. Until very recently, life on Earth for most people was a daily struggle for sustenance and survival. When a people were conquered and their wealth and lands seized, they were neutralized through mass killing or enslavement. Conquered people who were not considered a threat might be allowed to survive as exploited undesirables among the conquering people. This has been radically altered by scientific progress, which allowed billions of people to rise above struggling for daily bread.

Among the great advances provided by scientific post-scarcity, one negative is that many able-bodied adults no longer need to work at all. The Gazans are the first national identity group living off other people’s money in the “Death to Israel” gig economy.

Compare the world’s response to Netanyahu and Putin. Putin remorselessly piles the corpses high to enforce a controversial claim to Ukrainian territory. Netanyahu defends against a heinous attack on his nation and is vilified around the world, while Putin is humanized as misunderstood. Why? Netanyahu is a Jew. The U.N. is blatantly anti-Jewish. The secretary general glorifies Ramadan, celebrates the wisdom he learned from fasting and how the fighting must stop before this Muslim holiday. What did he learn from fasting on Yom Kippur? Terrorists have a long history of attacking Israel on Jewish holidays. The Secretary General doesn’t lament 10/7 Simchat Torah because it’s a Jewish holiday. Every community educates its children, not only in academics, but in shared ideals. The Gazan undead turn the education of their children over to the U.N., because the ideal is hating Israel.

May God release the Arabs of Gaza from the wretched circumstances they cling to. May God lead these people away from Israel to productive lives in the vast lands of their Arab brethren. May a spike be driven into the dead heart of hatred of the Jews. May God help the world to see what a great and beneficial thing for humanity to once and for all lay down its enmity against the Jewish people and accept into the family of nations the state of Israel.

Image via Pexels.