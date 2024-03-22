From Illegal Alien Invaders to Newcomers to Democrats

When Biden entered the Oval Office following the fraudulent 2020 presidential election (81 million votes…ROFL) he and his puppeteers immediately undid everything that President Trump put in place to secure our southern border. At the time, many Americans were dumbfounded. Don’t Biden and his puppeteers know what will happen if the border is left wide open?

The answer is that destroying the United States was always the Democrat party’s plan. Having 10 million (and growing) illegal alien invaders is the easiest way to destroy America. It doesn’t matter to Biden & Company if some illegal invaders are injuring, raping, and murdering Americans. It doesn’t matter to Biden & Company if some illegal invaders are committing home and retail burglaries, flooding America with fentanyl, and destroying cities with rampant crime. It doesn’t matter to Biden & Company if some illegal alien invaders are given free health care, free food, free education, free housing, free cell phones, and free debit cards while America’s homeless veterans sleep on the streets.

What matters to Democrats is that illegal alien invaders could be future Democrat voters. The jackass party is desperate to find new voters since polls show traditional Democrat constituents leaving the Democrat plantation.

Image: A day’s worth of illegal aliens at just one sector of the border. YouTube screen grab.

Even if all these illegal invaders don’t vote blue, their presence benefits the Democrat party. On March 7, Elon Musk tweeted on X/Twitter:

Most Americans are still unaware that the census counts ALL people, including illegal immigrants, for deciding how many House seats each state gets! This results in Dem states getting roughly 20 more House seats, which is another strong incentive for them not to deport illegals.

Tom Langan, President of Morale Boosters, one of the very few outside ministry/support groups serving Border Patrol Agents on a continual basis, has heard reports from reliable sources (who have visited various detention centers and spoken with illegals) about what illegals are repeatedly told.

My sources say that illegals have told them that throughout their journey, illegals are told that when they get into America to ‘vote for Joe Biden and Democrats.’ They are told this throughout their journey: from departure point, along the way, and after they arrive for processing. The ‘newcomers’ are continually reminded that they must “vote for Joe Biden and Democrats.

Who is telling “newcomers” to vote for Democrats? Is it:

Drug cartels who like the ease of getting fentanyl and other drugs into the United States?

Leftist non-governmental organizations (aka NGOs)?

Democrat operatives that will do anything to keep the United States on a radical socialist trajectory?

A combination of all three?

Morale Boosters is one of the very few outside ministry/support groups serving Border Patrol Agents on a regular basis. President Tom Langan said, “The ministry has helped boost the morale of thousands of Agents on the southern border since 2018 and has never seen them so demoralized—to the point that Agents no longer want to be thanked for doing their jobs. Despite that, we will continue to do what we can to encourage Agents.”

Langan went on to explain that the perception among Agents is that the public is willfully ignorant or indifferent. He says that most Americans don’t know how bad it is at the border or they don’t care as long as their everyday lives aren’t personally affected. Langan went on to explain:

Border Patrol Agents now spend 8+ hours per day in front of a computer screen processing (data entry) instead of doing what they were hired (and want) to do: patrol, block, pursue, arrest, and deport illegals. Agents feel like DMV workers now. Agents are demoralized, angry, and frustrated. Many of those with less than 10 years of service have quit. Those who can retire (20 years), retire. Agents with between 10 and 20 years of service remain and feel trapped by their income and family responsibilities. It is very difficult for them to transition to comparable jobs in Law Enforcement, where the morale and public support aren’t much better.

All of these Democrat policies now hurt traditional Democrat constituents. Initially, radical socialists in non-border states could ignore the illegal alien invasion and just focus on the possibility of millions of new Democrat voters. But thanks to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, now all 48 lower states are border states. Abbott frequently buses illegal alien invaders to Democrat cities so these sanctuary municipalities can share the overwhelming burden of taking care of illegal aliens.

The disastrous results are seen in most Democrat cities. In New York City, they emptied a school to house the aliens. In Chicago, they sought to use park facilities that serves poor neighborhoods. In Denver, Colorado they are laying off employees to find the money to pay for all the illegal alien invaders. Oops, we mean “newcomers.” From Denver Channel 9 News:

The City of Denver is trying to avoid the word “layoffs” when it comes to impending budget cuts. So instead, they’re telling some hourly on-call employees they may have their hours reduced to zero. “The reduction in hours of operation and programs will affect the number of hours worked by many on-call, some to the point where they may not receive any hours,” a statement from Denver Parks and Recreation Director Jolon Clark read in-part. “The final decisions on hours for any individual position have not been made yet.” The department is working to cut $4.3 million to help the city pay for the migrant crisis. Mayor Mike Johnston said Monday it hasn’t been decided which jobs will have their hours cut and by how much. “We have not made any final decisions on cuts other than the ones that we announced already,” Johnston said. “All of our departments, all of our agencies, we’re going to have to find a way to prioritize.”

While American cities are being destroyed by the Democrat party’s illegal alien invaders, Langan points out that:

Illegals far outnumber Agents, so Agents feel overwhelmed. Just to keep up with processing, and when an interpreter isn’t available, Agents are told to fabricate reasons why the illegal came to America. Every…Single…One of the illegals lies about why they came here and what they did in their home country.

of the illegals lies about why they came here and what they did in their home country. Even if Agents report the illegal is a convicted criminal in their home country, if there is nothing on record in the U.S. the illegal is released and given a court date to appear. These include tattooed individuals who are clearly gang-affiliated, and who would have been stopped at the border previously.

All Illegals are given court dates to appear before an immigration judge, but they have no intention of appearing. Border Patrol Agents are not responsible for making illegals appear. Others in the DHS are responsible, but court dates are not enforced.

Drivers regularly flip-off Agents at check points. Agents are no longer feared nor respected.

Illegals receive free medical care, food, sleeping quarters, cell phones, clothing, money, etc. by the federal government before and after they are transported throughout the U.S.

NGOs (Non-Government Organizations) provide additional benefits and incentives to illegals. They also funnel money to smaller organizations who are “in it” for the money.

The United States of America has only one chance of stopping this illegal alien invasion and saving the United States of America from radical socialism. ONE CHANCE!

November 5, 2024.

Everyone can do something to keep the House and flip the Senate to America First Republicans. Everyone can do something to put Donald Trump back in the White House. Everyone can do something.

What are you planning to do?

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.