Faith and Donald Trump

In case you haven’t been paying attention, “Christian Nationalism” is the big media bugaboo just now. Secular news people (the word “secular,” covers most people in the journalistic trades) are convinced that, should Donald Trump return to the White House, compulsory church attendance and a new Inquisition will surely follow.

How could it be otherwise, when he appears to have a lock on the hearts -- and votes -- of most people with serious faith commitment, especially Evangelicals?

Indeed, believers contributed a major portion of the primary election votes that have gained Trump a numerical delegate lock on the Republican nomination, after only a portion of the contests. As Reuters noted in a recent analysis of this Christian base:

“The roughly 80 million Americans who describe themselves as born-again or Evangelical Protestants -- about a quarter of the population -- have provided the bedrock for his meteoric rise, and their turnout levels this November could prove critical in a tight contest against Democratic rival Joe Biden.”

At the same time, newspeople ask how it is that sincere Christians can embrace a man with such a complicated moral backstory as Donald Trump. Their question is not unjustified. Irony abounds in Trump’s relationship with the faithful.

That same Reuters analysis observed:

“In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, evangelical voters staunchly supported Trump despite claims of adultery and sexual misconduct, which he denied. With Trump now facing dozens of criminal charges as he pursues a second term, some Christian media are bolstering his support by portraying him as an instrument of God’s will who faces persecution by his foes.... “The claims that Trump benefits from divine help present a jarring counterpoint to the views voiced by his critics, who denounce him as an immoral grifter set on dismantling democracy....”

Clearly, the answer must be that Christians want to cancel the Constitution and establish a theocratic state. Since Trump is so intent on “dismantling democracy,” there’s no question he’s the man for the job.

Trump’s awkward relationship with religious believers has been ongoing. The Boston Globe’s Jeff Jacoby, in his Arguable email newsletter, reflected on Trump’s history of Evangelical backing:

“During Trump’s first presidential campaign, numerous conservative Christian leaders lined up to support him with what would prove unwavering loyalty. Prominent religious activists who had thundered against Bill Clinton for his ‘debauched, debased, and defamed’ ways (to quote the influential televangelist Pat Robertson) pledged their fealty to Trump, whose behavior was at least as debauched and debased. “Ralph Reed, the first executive director of the Christian Coalition, had excoriated Clinton in 1998 on the grounds that ‘character matters, and... we will not rest until we have leaders of good moral character.’ But in 2016, not even a video in which Trump boasted crudely of groping women’s crotches could shake Reed’s support. ‘People of faith’ have more important concerns, he told CNN. ‘A 10-year-old tape of a private conversation with a TV talk show host ranks pretty low on their hierarchy of concerns.’”

Reed’s view is echoed broadly. Jacoby cited a recent poll that showed “an astonishing 64 percent” of Republicans see Trump as “person of faith,” as opposed to Joe Biden, who is perceived as devout by “a mere 13 percent.”

As usual, media folks -- locked in their own narrow perspective, and talking mostly to themselves -- are missing the point.

I’m Catholic, not Evangelical, but I think I have a pretty good take on the views of religious people in general. I also have a certain sensitivity for those who reject institutional religion, having come to faith from a position of skepticism (or at least uncertainty) myself.

I don’t see Donald Trump as someone on the path to sainthood, though surely God can change the life of anyone He chooses to touch.

Trump is a businessman who has made his way in the rough-and-tumble world of New York real estate. He grew up with plenty of money, and throughout his life if he’s faced choices between piety and letting the good times roll, he seems to have been more drawn to the latter.

He has a single-minded ego and a bombastic personality that have served him well in his endeavors, but probably make him hard to live with (and work for). He’s also known for a generous streak and a sense of loyalty to those close to him. This has sometimes made him less good at hiring and related personnel concerns than his old “Apprentice” TV show tried to present. (Backstabbing by Mike Pence and other former associates certainly suggest this is so.)

Trump has never been a doctrinaire conservative. I can’t see him spending much time immersed in Russell Kirk or Ludwig von Mises.

Rather, he’s a pragmatist, which accounts for his straightforward approach to problem solving: Too many illegal immigrants? Put up a wall. Too much money spent on overseas defense commitments? Make the NATO countries pay more.

And the politics of it be damned!

Most people who support Trump -- Evangelical or otherwise -- don’t see him as a new David, the holy king whom God stood by despite his moral failings. Nor is he Cyrus, the pagan monarch who was God’s instrument in freeing the Jews from Babylonian exile.

It isn’t religious parallels that make Trump appealing, it’s his guts and his practicality.

In my hopeful moments, I like to think of Donald Trump as a man on a journey. I’ve seen a certain growth in him, a bit of tempering here and there. Perhaps it’s the struggle he’s going through with all the (totally contrived and completely political) legal challenges. Eventually, perhaps Melania will bring him to the Church.

In any event, Christian Nationalism is just about the last thing on his agenda. And on the minds of his supporters, for that matter.

What people want isn’t theocracy, it’s a restorative revolution, a getting back to constitutionalism and a social order that makes sense. They realize all too well that we’re a long way from that right now.

The Reuters piece captured this majority attitude in a quote from Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council:

“There’s a lot of Evangelical conservative Christian voters that have some challenges with some aspects of his [Trump’s] personality, but when they look at his policies, what he did, juxtaposed to what we have, and what’s proposed by those on the other side, it’s a no-brainer.”

Should he win, can Donald Trump live up to such expectations? Well, people are praying that his positive characteristics can bring him through. They’re also praying for his soul.

All I can say is: God’s will be done.

Bill Kassel is a writer and radio host. His interview program, “Free Expression,” can be heard online via the Podbean podcasting platform (https://billkassel.podbean.com/). He is also the award-winning author of “My Brother’s Keeper,” a novel about the family of Jesus. His essays and random rants can be found online at: www.billkassel.com.

Image: White House