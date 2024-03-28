Biden’s Wasting Valuable Medical Research Dollars

Since taking office, Biden has proudly boasted about a variety of executive actions he’s taken to advance the mental and physical health and well-being of women and the people on the so-called “LGBTQ+ spectrum.” In fact, all of his executive actions have done nothing more than waste taxpayer dollars that could have been used on real medical research benefitting all Americans. And we know this because applying the left’s own logic proves it.

In June 2021, Biden issued a “Fact Sheet,” touting how “The Biden-⁠Harris Administration Champions LGBTQ+ Equality and Marks Pride Month”:

The Executive Order established that it is the official policy of the Biden-Harris Administration to prevent and combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, and to fully enforce civil rights laws to prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. The President directed all federal agencies to implement fully all federal laws that prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, to include sexual orientation and gender identity…

In that same month, Biden noted his deep commitment to so-called “transgender” health and well-being, a “Fact Sheet“ insisting that “Biden-⁠Harris Administration Advances Equality for Transgender Americans”:

…Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions to advance equality, inclusion, and opportunity for transgender Americans… Taking steps to expand the availability of accurate Federal IDs for transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary Americans. Every American deserves access to forms of Federal identification that respect and dignify their gender identity. Today, the State Department announced that it is updating agency procedures to remove burdensome medical documentation requirements for transgender Americans who wish to update their gender markers on their passports and other citizenship or identity documents.

Most recently, Biden issued an executive order announcing “new actions to advance women’s health research and innovation”:

It is long past time to ensure women get the answers they need when it comes to their health—from cardiovascular disease to autoimmune diseases to menopause-related conditions. To pioneer the next generation of discoveries, the President and the First Lady launched the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which aims to fundamentally change how we approach and fund women’s health research in the United States. Today, President Biden is signing a new Executive Order that will direct the most comprehensive set of executive actions ever taken to expand and improve research on women’s health. These directives will ensure women’s health is integrated and prioritized across the federal research portfolio and budget, and will galvanize new research on a wide range of topics, including women’s midlife health.

What Biden is addressing in that last announcement is the problem of sexism in medical trials, i.e., that studies have historically looked at men and not women. However, that is not a possible problem because of the position that Biden’s administration (along with all other Democrats), the Federal Government, and the LGBTQwhatever community, the trans community and its supporters, espouse.

The AMA agrees that appearance and genetics are irrelevant to health and that gender identity is conclusive. The following is from an AMA press release (emphasis added):

In an effort to address health and safety problems of transgender prisoners, new policy adopted today at the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Annual Meeting challenges the status quo of prisons and jails in the United States that house transgender prisoners according to their birth or biological sex. The AMA urges that housing policies be changed to allow transgender prisoners to be placed in correctional facilities that are reflective of their affirmed gender status … The new position on correctional housing policies for transgender prisoners adds to several AMA policies aimed at protecting the health , welfare, safety and social equality for transgender individuals based on the gender identity .

In sum, here is where we stand per the AMA and its friends in the Biden administration:

One minute, you are a true guy, the next, a true gal. What changes is what you call yourself. Your external appearance and innards remain the same. Blood tests pre- and post-relabeling remain the same, as do X-ray, MRI, CT, or any other diagnostic test results.

Genetics and body parts are irrelevant. What matters is the logos. Like God, they create by speaking .

Men and women have penises. Men and women have vaginas.

XO, XX, XY, XXO, XYY, etc., are all the same—or at least can be. The bearers of these genetic variations would have to tell us for us to be sure, and their take can vary from day to day or hour to hour.

Per the AMA’s edicts, medical studies involving people with vaginas represent studies of men, while studies involving people with penises represent studies of women. All clinical studies are studies of both men and women, not of either men or women. And all clinical studies comprise every conceivable proportion of males and females. When it comes to medical studies, what is demonstrated true for the goose/trans-goose is also demonstrated true for the gander/trans-gander.

The upshot of all this is that no additional resources, e.g., money, time, effort, research volunteers, etc., need to be spent performing medical studies that are falsely labeled “gender specific.” Gender specificity is an impossibility. All trials cover all variations and the entire gamut of genders.

There is no need for a separate Women’s Health Research Initiative. It is a waste of money and duplication of effort.

That is Bidenomics for you.

There is an extension of the above that further serves to cut the costs of research studies.

Lately, we’ve seen myriad articles claiming that non-woke issues in disciplines such as math and geology taint published data. The reasoning is that these studies did not account for the authors’ heteronormative, cis-gender, straight male, non-diverse, oppression status, and white status.

Of course, this is assumed. Past authors didn’t announce their intersectional identities. Our predecessors were not as fortunate as we. For various reasons (e.g., societal, psychological, cultural, etc.), they may not have been able to publicly express their true woke-characteristic selves at the relevant times.

Hence, we do not, and cannot, really know their genders, hetero-XXXXtivity, sexual preferences/biases/genetic orientations, oppression rank, or even race (as race is a social construct and malleable). Thus, they may be misunderstood, misgendered, and mischaracterized by the woke authors of these accusatory papers. Hence, until research can prove (not assume) prior bias tainting research, nothing needs to be re-examined.

More cost savings.

A penny saved is a penny earned.

The cost savings from not conducting unnecessary medical research and not funding research without provable basis may serve to offset some of what is spent on other “worthwhile” undertakings, e.g., diversity training.

Image made using Lucas Cranach’s Adam and Eve.