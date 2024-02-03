Will 2024 Be the Most Dangerous Election of Our Lifetime?

It’s election season and the talking heads are all singing the “this will be the most important election of our lifetime” chorus -- for real this time. While this year’s election will certainly be important, I’d argue that 2008 was the most important election in our lifetime. That’s the year in which we were offered a fork in the road, and we chose the “fundamentally transform America” left turn. We’ve just been looking for the “transform it back” off-ramp ever since. However, I am willing to say that 2024 is likely to be the most dangerous election in our lifetime. The deep state has invested a lot to prevent us from “changing it back,” and appears to have no limits on what it’s willing to do to that end.

We got a glimpse of how our bureaucratic overlords view the voters in 2016; when the DoJ, FBI, and CIA worked to influence the election. When their gal failed to win, they continued their efforts to unseat our electoral choice. But all of that was just a warmup for January 6, when they took things to a whole new level.

When pipe bombs were discovered outside the Democrat and Republican headquarter buildings in Washington D.C., it triggered a nationwide investigation. Thousands of MAGA supporters were intimidated interviewed by FBI agents for the suspicious behavior of being in the same zip code as the bombs on January 6 -- oh, and attending a Trump rally.

Also on January 6th, an unarmed insurrection nearly took down our government, at the encouragement of undercover federal assets planted in the crowd (snark intended). Our federal criminal justice system has subsequently imprisoned hundreds, for little more than trespassing and taking selfies -- many at the invitation of Capitol police. Now the DoJ has announced plans to prosecute thousands more for daring to cross an unmarked line on the Capitol lawn that their taxes pay for.

After the Republicans took control of the House, the “stop MAGA” operation seems to have moved into the coverup stage. The Swamp’s desperation to keep something hidden reveals just how dangerous our own government has become.

The bomb threat that triggered the nationwide interrogation of MAGA supporters is starting to look fishier than a Wuhan wet market. The device found outside the DNC headquarters was found by a person in civilian clothes (who many believe was a Capitol police officer). He reported the device to a uniformed police officer, who showed no sign of alarm, and even allowed civilians to continue walking within feet of the bomb.

Security video of the location where the DNC bomb was found shows a hooded “person of interest” sitting on a bench while using a phone. The FBI was able to use security video to track this “person of interest” throughout the Metro subway system and back to an automobile in Virginia. Investigators also tied the hooded person to a Metro transit card and license plate owned by a retired Air Force chief master sergeant who was working as a contractor with a security clearance.

Former FBI agent, and current whistleblower Kyle Seraphin led a team surveilling the contractor who owned the license plate and transit card. Yet his team was denied permission to interview the contractor, and the matter was handed over to counterintelligence investigators -- the same FBI division in which Peter Strzok (of the stop Trump “insurance policy”) had been the deputy assistant director. Seraphin has since gone public with his concerns about the investigation.

Then head of the FBI’s Washington field office, Steve D’Antuono, was not happy about Seraphin coming forward with his concerns. In his congressional testimony he said:

People like Kyle Seraphin and others that are not a case agent, have no knowledge of the case, have no knowledge of what happened in the case, he also made another accusation too that there was an individual with a Metro card. My understanding is all that was chased down.

But when asked what the FBI had discovered when it “chased down” the lead, he said he didn’t know the details -- for the most important investigation under his supervision at the time.

If the name “Steve D’Antuono” sounds familiar: he was the special agent in charge of the Governor Gretchin Whitmer kidnapping case. When it became apparent in court that the “kidnapping” was an FBI setup all along, D’Antuono was promoted and moved to the Washington Field office -- just in time for January 6th. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

We’ve recently learned that the bomb investigation is being hindered by technical problems. Even though the location of the DNC bomb was under security surveillance, D’Antuono testified that video of the bomb being placed wasn’t helpful because “the cameras weren’t the best.” Apparently identifying bombers requires a higher resolution than identifying MAGA protesters. In addition, even though the hooded person of interest is seen using a cell phone, the cellular metadata was found to be corrupted as well.

The House January 6 committee investigated the bomb incident in parallel with the FBI, but hundreds of documents and hours of taped testimony have since been destroyed -- in violation of federal records retention statutes. Yet nobody has been arrested for this felony. Documents associated with the bomb threat that were not destroyed, were encrypted and the encryption keys have since been “lost.”

Radio host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino asserts that the Secret Service’s behavior on January 6 is highly suspicious. We’ve learned that Kamala Harris was in the DNC headquarters at the time the DNC bomb was discovered. Bongino reports that there is no way that the VP would be in a building which had not been swept for explosive devices. Yet the “best in the business” failed to spot a pipe bomb in plain view next to a park bench. Was the bomb actually there overnight, or did it “appear” after the bomb sweep?

Bongino also noted two significant things about the bomb. First, it had a one-hour timer, but had not detonated after 17 hours -- raising operability questions about the device. This is corroborated by Kyle Seraphin’s claim that FBI experts had assured him that the “bombs” would not have detonated. Second, Bongino said the bomb looked identical to training devices used at the Secret Service training academy.

If inert “bombs” were planted to cast suspicion on MAGA supporters, who would have been involved?

Capitol police?

FBI?

DoJ?

Secret Service?

If what we are observing is a massive coverup, how dangerous might our “public servants” become this year as the threat of exposure increases?

To what lengths might our law enforcement agencies go to keep whatever they’re hiding hidden? Will they step up prosecution of Republicans and hide behind a wall of “part of an ongoing investigation.” Will they fight congressional oversight, and dare it to do anything about it? Will they create another electoral “insurance policy” to help Joe win? Will they unleash the Left’s horde of radicals to intimidate voters and burn our cities -- as a distraction from their own actions? Finally, if the Secret Service is involved, how safe will our next President be if he looks for the truth?

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He is a staff writer for the American Free News Network and can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Tony Webster