We Don’t Need a New G.O.P. We Need the Old One

Although I was born into a typical Democrat New York City family, I registered as a Republican as soon as I was old enough to vote.

Why? Just to be different but at heart, I was as enamored of John F. Kennedy as the nuns at my high school. My first vote was for Democrat Hubert Humphrey, and I worked for Robert F. Kennedy’s senatorial campaign. But I was never really a Republican at heart until Ronald Reagan ran for president in 1976.

Before that epiphany, I was as clueless as the rest of America, and when a German coworker asked me the difference between the two major parties, I told her, “the Democrats are for the poor and the Republicans are for the rich.”

Boy, was I wrong. Just a little research into the past, proves that the GOP is the party of civil rights and the Democrats, founders of the KKK, Jim Crow and segregation policies. Amazingly, this fact has been totally reversed, cleverly, since the 1960s.

It would help if low-information voters do a little research into the origin of the Republican Party that managed to give us one of the best civil rights presidents, Abraham Lincoln. What many Millennial voters may not know is that the first Republicans were considered radicals of the time. They were abolitionists, an enemy of slavery. While in office, they attempted to enact legislation that would benefit former slaves. Unfortunately, their opponents were racist Democrats who then founded the Ku Klux Klan.

After the Civil War and Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, freed Confederate slaves were supposed to receive 40 acres and a mule to start their new lives of freedom. After Lincoln’s assassination, his successor, Democrat Andrew Johnson, reversed that ruling. At that time, members of both parties were allowed to serve as president and vice president. Bad idea, for, as soon as Johnson and the Democrat-led Congress were in power, they did all they could to reverse the true civil rights agenda of the rebels in the GOP.

Republicans passed the Civil Rights Act of 1875 which stated; “That all persons within the jurisdiction of the United States shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the accommodations, advantages, facilities, and privileges of inns, public conveyances on land or water, theaters, and other places of public amusement; subject only to the conditions and limitations established by law, and applicable alike to citizens of every race and color, regardless of any previous condition of servitude.”

Sounds good but by 1883, it was found unconstitutional by a liberal Supreme Court. Most civil rights legislation was unenforced when the Democrats took over the House. The Biden administration is doing the exact same thing now to Donald Trump’s successful presidency.

One of the most racist films ever made in Hollywood was screened and applauded at Woodrow Wilson’s White House. D.W. Griffith’s Birth of a Nation was an eye opener for me when I first watched it 20 years ago because I had never been aware of the origin of the Ku Klux Klan or how racist the Democrat party was and still is. It was Democrat Wilson who authorized segregation in the federal government under the guise that it would benefit Black workers.

Today, Democrat politicians routinely toss out the race card against GOP rivals because so many voters are ignorant of that party’s racist past. The Civil Rights Act of 1965 had more Republicans vote for it than the hypocritical Dems. Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W. Va.) was a former member and organizer of the KKK and filibustered the passage of the Civil Rights Act, yet served in Congress for 51 years.

If any voter is still undecided about the upcoming presidential election in November, I suggest they download the party platforms instead of concentrating on an individual candidate. The platform will reveal what the party’s mandate is for all the candidates everywhere and in every office, including judgeships.

Considering the terrible shape, the country is in now under a Democrat administration, it is clear that much of the contributing factors to this are found in their platform. Do we really need more tolerance towards illegal immigrants and the LGTBQ+? Is diversity in every industry more important than competence and experience? Do we need more useless gun control legislation? Does reforming our criminal justice system mean releasing prisoners without bail? Does it mean defunding the police? Does the Federal Government really need to be in charge of kindergarten curricula so they can be groomed to the progressive agenda? I suggest you look closely at the last Democrat platform to judge whether its agenda holds any answer to solving the current poor economy and other of our country’s ills.

Studying the GOP platforms since 1856 (which was mainly about civil rights) to 2020 (which was a support for Trump and making the America great again) we will recognize there is a marked difference between both party’s agendas. Liberal policies have introduced sheer lunacy into our country and it is vital that we return to sanity confirming that there are only two genders; that our billion-year old planet is not threatened by humanity; that judges respect our constitution and a citizen’s rights not their personal animosity towards defendant and recognizing that our country has been invaded by individuals deserving deportation not thousand-dollar prepaid debit cards.

Finally, we need to avoid despair and realize that so much madness can by eliminated by just electing the right leaders who love America.

MAGA