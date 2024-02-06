Trump’s VP choice must be an outsider

We’ve heard lots of speculation over President Donald Trump’s VP choice. Whoever Pres. Trump picks, it must be a Washington, D.C. outsider.

Why must Trump bring in someone independent of the Washington establishment? Something taints people after spending too much time in D.C. Even those considered strong conservatives should be viewed with a jaded eye.

Pundits are pushing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik or Senator Tim Scott as solid VP choices. I disagree wholeheartedly.

While a principled legislator and a defender of President Trump during the Russia-Russia hoax, Stefanik is a member of Congress. This means she makes her living compromising for the best legislation. After all, isn’t that the nature of politics: giving something to get something?

The same goes for Senator Scott. He seems to be a decent guy, and has defended Trump on numerous occasions, but despite his Christian-conservative bona fides, he’s still an insider.

Yes, the executive branch has to sometimes compromise with the House and Senate. And yes, sometimes “inside baseball “knowledge is needed to get things done.

But in the times in which we are living, any compromise with Congress must mean them coming to the people’s side, as represented by Trump, rather than the other way around. This means Washington insiders are the last thing needed due to their exposure to the D.C. virus.

What is the D.C. virus? It is a contagion that taints politicians’ view of the people, weakens their spines, and grafts them into the hive mentality of doublespeak, fence-sitting, and taking “principled” stands only when election time rolls around.

Because of this virus, every soundbite or vote a legislator makes becomes a political calculation. Standing strong on a matter usually comes after wetting that finger and figuring out which way the political winds are blowing. Are there exceptions to this? Of course, Ms. Stefanik is probably one of those exceptions; perhaps even more so than Mr. Scott.

Non-politicians are needed to fix Washington: ordinary men and women who view the current system with disgust and believe the needs of the American people (not lobbyists) should take prominence in every piece of legislation.

Key traits needed? They must be unflappable independent thinkers.

This must apply to those running for congressional office and for Trump’s vice-presidential choice. When it comes to the VP, only one person fits this description: Dr. Ben Carson.

Carson is not a politician, but a former neurosurgeon. Why is this important? Neurosurgeons are at the top tier of the surgical hierarchy.

Neurosurgeons perform precise and delicate procedures involving the brain and the spinal cord. We’re talking high stakes with the risk of maximum harm. If you compare surgeons to military special forces, then neurosurgeons are the Navy SEALs of the medical profession.

With this in mind, consider that Carson was the best-of-the-best of neurosurgeons. At 33 years old, Carson was the youngest head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He gained national attention in 1987 when he and his team performed the first separation of infant conjoined twins.

If that’s not enough to prove Carson is no empty suit, consider his life story: parents divorcing when he was young, growing up in a single parent home, living in poverty, having a violent temper and thought of as dumb by elementary school classmates. He was blessed to have a strong mother who taught him and his brother the value of reading. His Christian faith overcame his past, making him the brilliant surgeon and walk-the walk conservative he is today.

What sets Carson apart is his fearlessness to speak truths no matter who is offended. This was on full display during his 2013 National Prayer Breakfast speech with President Barack Obama in attendance. Carson’s speech stood out because it was antithetical to Obama’s divisive policies of fundamentally transforming America.

Making America great again means looking to the talents, wisdom, humility and patriotism of successful Americans. These are the people we need in political office, not professional politicians.

Carson was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in Trump’s last administration, so he’s gotten an up-close and personal of D.C. dealings. Some may say that makes him an insider. Although Carson headed HUD, he didn’t have to worry about re-election or towing the party line. He made executive decisions, independent of legislative bodies.

Trump needs a loyal wingman who could later take the baton as his successor and pass it along responsibly. Carson most certainly fits the bill for Trump’s VP choice.

Dex Bahr blogs at The Discerning Pundit. His newest book, American Christian: A Treatise of Spiritual, Cultural and Political Discernment is on sale at Amazon. He is also the author of the book, No Christian Man is an Island: Leading the Spiritual Quest in America’s Culture Wars.

Image: RawPixel