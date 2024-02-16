The Great Electric Vehicle Con

Led by an elderly man experiencing cognitive decline, the Biden administration has launched a strident effort to promote electric vehicle (E.V.) sales. This push is part of a globalist climate change agenda that ignores the unreliability of renewable energy during winter storms and heat waves. The unreliability of green energy sources was illustrated by the 2021 winter storm in Texas, which paralyzed the state’s wind energy system — the second largest energy source — leaving some Texans unable to flush their toilets or power their electric vehicles. Now E.V. sales, for a variety of reasons, are deservedly losing momentum among U.S. buyers.

The decline in sales persists despite three critical factors favoring non–fossil fuel energy generation: (1) the world’s rising investment of billions of dollars in E.V. technology; (2) rising tailpipe emissions regulations; (3) apocalyptic claims tied to climate change that are part of the Western world’s war on fossil fuels, gas stoves, and homes heated by natural gas. While American electric vehicle sales rose rapidly during the first eleven months of 2023, they plateaued in November.

In other words, even though E.V. sales initially cannibalized the market for gas and diesel vehicles during 2022 and 2023 as financial analysts promoted exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in E.V.s as part of an investment scheme to transform both the economy and energy production, these speculative chickens have now come home to roost.

Two statistics highlight this outcome. First, the empirical evidence shows that luxury E.V.s depreciate faster than vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Second, Ford Motor Company recently revealed that it incurred a loss of $4.7 billion on its electric vehicles.

On the other hand, auto firms that have refused to embrace E.V.s have outperformed those that promote E.V.s. This past week, for instance, Toyota, which has stressed hybrid vehicles instead of E.V.s, reported healthy profits. At the same time, electric models sit on dealership lots. This trend mirrors the fact that more and more European governments have begun to retreat from their “hard promises” to wean their economies off fossil fuels as green energy policies have proven to be economic and financial failures.

The commitment of elite globalists to the climate change agenda looms as a dark force over the world’s energy market. Climate change dogma constitutes both an illusion and a debilitating egregore — a “spiritual force” that can arise out of the collective surrender by a people or a group to falsehoods. The massive scope of this delusion manifests itself in the claims of two of the World Economic Forum’s leading spokespersons, Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret. Schwab and Malleret authored the book Covid-19: the Great Reset, in which they sought to foster decarbonization and a shift to “cleaner” forms of energy that would prioritize the “climate crisis” and trigger a shift away from fossil fuels.

Decarbonization efforts have sparked efforts to shift from fossil fuels to unreliable green energy sources in the United States. However, such moves left half of Texas’s wind energy generation frozen and immobile in 2021. Against this backdrop, it is doubtful that Americans will see the necessity to trade gasoline-fueled automobiles for electric vehicles. This conclusion remains valid for several reasons.

First, approximately 60 percent of electricity production in the United States is generated by fossil fuels, mainly coal and natural gas. This means that the shift to E.V.s represents the elusive pursuit of an illusion. Second, as of 2020, more than 80 percent of the world’s total energy was generated by fossil fuels. This signifies that the worldwide resources necessary to produce electric vehicles and the electric batteries that power them require the burning of fossil fuels. Third, E.V.s are unreliable during periods of cold weather, since batteries lose power in freezing weather at accelerating rates as temperatures decline, thus leaving drivers stranded. At the same time, it takes far longer to charge E.V.s because the electrochemical charging process declines in freezing temperatures and because the battery must first warm up to charge appropriately.

President Joe Biden has promised to catalyze global climate action that would drive down emissions in the power and transportation sectors, including setting ambitious 2030 zero-emission vehicle goals and providing billions to U.S. support for developing countries, including $11 billion in 2024, as part of an effort to dissuade Americans from depending on reliable fossil fuels. Now more than ever, American consumers and corporations should hold on tightly to their wallets, their internal combustion engines, and the benefits of a carbon-based civilization. They should reject illusions fostered by ill considered green energy claims and decarbonization efforts spawned by experts from the Biden administration or anyone else.

Harry G. Hutchison is a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Regent University. His latest book is Requiem for Reality: Critical Race Theocrats and Social Justice Dystopia.

Image via Pexels.