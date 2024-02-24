The Democrats' Long Game for 2030 Census

Much has been written analyzing the issues regarding the Biden Border Crisis. One aspect, however, that has not been adequately covered should be deeply troubling to all honest Americans: The impact of 8-10 million illegal residents on the future make-up of Congress as a result of the allotment of congressional districts.

In the business world, U.S. companies are too often focused on the short term: end of the month or quarterly targets are de rigueur. Long-term goals are discussed in some circles, but are not usually the primary focus that they should be to position companies for future success.

The same does not hold true in political circles, at least those circles occupied by the Democrats. Take the next decennial census in 2030, as an example. That may seem distant, but if the next party to occupy the White House serves two terms, it will occur in that second term. If a younger Democrat replaces Biden on the ticket, as many are speculating, then that person could be in a position to influence the next census, as historically most Presidents are reelected to serve two consecutive terms (George H. W. Bush , Carter, and Trump being recent exceptions).

Democrats are already thinking along those lines. Case in point, and one which should be troubling, is that elected Democrats in Congress are admitting that a primary reason for allowing illegal immigrants into our nation is the need for more bodies, in their districts, to offset those who are fleeing many blue states. Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) is one such example. "I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes."

Consider: The current population of the USA (about 340 million) is represented in Congress by 435 representatives, which equates to about 780,000 people per district. The 8-10 million ‘asylum’ seekers then would represent the equivalent of 10-13 Congressional districts being settled into the country.

If Democrats continue their open border policies, as they desire to do, then we can fully expect that the number of illegals allowed in will far exceed the 8-10 million we have seen in the last three years. Imagine that occurring for four or eight more years.

We need to examine where these people are being settled. From the Pew Research Center, we have the following data from 2021:

California (1.9 million)

Texas (1.6 million)

Florida (900,000)

New York (600,000)

New Jersey (450,000)

Illinois (400,000)

Although the data is from 2021 these six states have consistently had the most unauthorized immigrants since 1990 and earlier. That trend likely remains consistent today.

President Trump fought to reinstate the ‘citizenship’ question back into the decennial census. Unfortunately in the Department of Commerce et al. v. New York et al case in a 5-4 decision (addressing one specific aspect of the case), SCOTUS declined to reinstate the question. As a result, congressional districts are determined based on population and not citizens. Democrats fought tooth and nail to achieve this victory.

In the next census, with population being counted, not citizens, those illegal immigrants are going to help determine the allocation and alignment of congressional districts in the House of Representatives. The states listed above are either blue states or states that are shifting from red to purple. Given enough time and a continued open border policy, the purple states could continue shifting in the blue direction.

The fear has long been that the illegal immigrants will be voting in upcoming elections, either legally or illegally, through unverified mail-in ballots. That fear is well founded. Regardless of that occurrence those illegal citizens will be added into the districts that historically vote Democrat.

The current make-up in the House favors the Republicans by a slim margin of 219 to 213, with three vacancies. The political climate shifts periodically, making control by one party or the other questionable in any given election cycle. The impact of an additional net effect of 13 districts, possibly more, favoring the Democrats will make Republican control of the House a monumental task.

In a speech before the Young Men's Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois, on January 27, 1838 future President Abraham Lincoln warned his audience with these words:

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever (is to) reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

In his successful campaign for the presidency in 2015, President Trump succinctly paraphrased the above words as:

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Today’s Democrats envision themselves as having higher moral standards than those of us whom they view with abject disdain. They also recognize that they are in fact outnumbered by Americans on the actual issues. Thus, those numbers must be modified, or overcome, be it through ballot harvesting, illegal drop boxes, falsified mail-in ballots, stacking the courts, adding in new states (D.C., Puerto Rico), or the allowed influx of illegal aliens.

As Republicans focus on the next election, Democrats are increasingly focusing on factors to make those elections a moot point. It is an unfortunate situation that the Republican Party, the only party available to the voter to stop these actions, remains more content to maintain a secondary level of power than to do what it takes to stop this planned onslaught against the nation.

