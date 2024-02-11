Respect for Authorities ‘Died Suddenly’

Well, I guess we know where the Federal Aviation Administration got the idea to fill cockpits with pilots suffering from psychological disorders and mental deficiencies. The FAA has been watching Dementia Joe Biden fly the United States directly into the ground for three years and decided to do for civil aviation what the White House has done for peace and prosperity. Nothing better reflects a “crash and burn” leadership style than elevating unqualified people into positions where they can do the most harm. It’s worked for the West Wing, the Pentagon, and the Treasury Department! Why not for the agency responsible for air traffic control and passenger safety? What could possibly go wrong?

Oh, sure, perhaps flyers will die more frequently in fiery collisions or when unbolted aircraft doors shoot off into the clouds, but at least they will leave this mortal coil knowing that the people who build and pilot consumer aircraft represent such an amazing infusion of “diversity” that even the dumbest and most temperamentally unstable among us have been “included” in the life-and-death trust exercise of not falling out of the sky. That’s what real “equity” requires — redistributing the earned responsibilities of those who have demonstrated merit and commitment to those who have demonstrated mediocrity and unreliability. It’s why the globalists’ forced DEI standard (diversity, equity, and inclusion — barf!) across the public and private sectors should be more accurately returned to DIE — because wherever the deadly acronym dilutes excellence, living safely becomes less likely.

Come to think of it, Joe Biden is DIE’s perfect mascot. Angry, confused, and incompetent Old Joe is the Chief Dolt and Grand Pooh-bah of an ass-backward system where the least capable in society thrive.

Given the U.S. government’s love affair with censorship and propaganda, I sometimes imagine future historians piecing through the shards of Western civilization in order to understand the reasons for its collapse. According to the prevailing “narrative,” everything right now is tremendously great! We are told that the economy is strong, that crime is under control, that our borders are secure, that paying twenty bucks for a fast-food hamburger is cheap, and that endless war produces endless peace. According to the news media, Americans have never had it so good! How then, third-millennium anthropologists might wonder, did everything go kaput so quickly?

Well, hopefully, someone in the future will stumble across a time capsule with Joe Biden’s linguistically challenged press conference from the other day, in which he angrily denounced the Potemkin special counsel’s legal conclusion that, while Decrepit Joe committed federal crimes damaging to America’s national security, he is nevertheless too senile to prosecute. “The alleged ‘president’ of the allegedly ‘most powerful nation’ in the world betrayed his country, was too incompetent to stand trial, but remained perfectly competent to run for re-election?” some future human chronicler might ask before letting out a high-pitched, “Eureka! Now I get why everything died suddenly!”

“Died suddenly” might just become the catchall epithet (or maybe epitaph) for our age. Right now the medical community continues to destroy what’s left of its reputation by refusing to connect the dots between increased rates of cancer and heart disease and the global rollout of the mostly mandated pharmaceutical injections not only falsely touted as cures to COVID, but also falsely labeled as “vaccines.” Every time a fourteen-year-old athlete “dies suddenly” on the gridiron or basketball court, the ethically compromised killers in white coats throw out all kinds of ludicrous explanations for why healthy young people are losing their lives. It was stress! It was red meat! It was racism! Or the increasingly ubiquitous it must have been climate change!

It’s funny, if not disturbing, to see all the people who changed their first name to “Doctor” struggle to reach the most obvious conclusion: that an experimental mRNA serum rushed to market without necessary testing or proper scrutiny might be to blame. Elementary school children with a rudimentary understanding of the Scientific Method and medical ethics would understand the potential harm from requiring healthy patients unlikely to die from COVID to nonetheless be “treated” with untested “vaccines.” Yet the “first, do no harm” swarm of group-thinkers, who have trouble realizing when pharmaceutical companies are using humans as guinea pigs to make billions in profits, jumped-to and insisted that the whole global population must be injected with possible poisons.

Why would you experiment on anybody unless it was absolutely necessary (and then done only with informed consent)? Why would you recklessly expand that experiment to the whole human race? Only the “scientific experts” could trip over such basic precepts of medical ethics on their way to creating a potential global catastrophe.

You would think that the same medical community that unwittingly conspired with evil pharmaceutical companies to hook millions of Americans on OxyContin and other opioids would have been more skeptical when magical COVID elixirs were quickly developed and marketed as cure-alls. Alas, the gullible are getting only more gullible. Perhaps this is why “climate change” is still the globalist boogeyman that haunts so many pliant imaginations around the world. The unscrupulous authorities who lied about the efficacy of lockdowns, masks, and experimental “vaccines” would never lie about “climate change,” right? What kind of monsters would tell the world that carbon is killing the planet if the science isn’t sound? Maybe the same globalist monsters who used COVID as a propaganda vehicle for establishing a “Great Reset” are also interested in using “climate change” hysteria to convince people that they must surrender their private property, privacy, and human rights in order to survive. Would an ethically challenged scientific community work with an even more ethically challenged political class to push a “climate change” hoax that justifies the erosion of individual liberties and the implementation of widespread communism prepackaged in an irrational fear of hydrocarbons? Duh, of course it would. When governments became the de facto funders of all academic research in the West, impartial, rigorous, and objective scientific inquiry “died suddenly,” too.

In the “died suddenly” era, authorities don’t seek truth; they seek politically convenient “narratives” that protect the entrenched power of the status quo. False “experts” fabricate false “realities” that serve as intellectual prisons for weak minds. The truly astounding thing is that some of today’s most “educated” people are the ones most susceptible to propaganda. Designer degrees reflect not a proven capacity for critical thinking, but rather a cerebral vulnerability to rigid programming.

Case in point: the “trans” movement. Nowhere in human history has any society struggled with the biological distinctions separating men from women. Only in our absurd present age have the most credentialed twisted their neurons into such knots that they know less than those who never had a written language. One psychologist informed doctors at a medical convention that parents who do not believe that their “trans” children should be pumped full of sterilizing puberty-blockers or have their bodies mutilated are the ones with a “mental illness.” Increasingly, the “expert class” insists that people not suffering from psychological delusions are the ones who should be branded as delusional and dangerous.

This State-sanctioned “trans” insanity reminds me of a recent “diversity” exhibition in London that pushed the preposterous lie that “Britain was black for 7,000 years” before any white people arrived. For the academics involved, fraudulent history is good if it advances politically useful narratives. For everyone else, DIE-obsessed “experts” just look crazy.

At some point, a critical mass of people will reject a governing system overrun by misanthropes, lunatics, sadists, and liars. Populations do not obey those undeserving of respect. When respect for authorities “dies suddenly,” old orders will not survive.

Image via Picryl.