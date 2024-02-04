Open Borders are Biden’s Pandora’s Box

A nation’s border lies at the intersection of domestic and foreign policy. How a country manages its border, immigration, trade, and related policies informs foreign and domestic stakeholders about governance of the country. It’s a reflection of those that govern and those that elect them.

President Biden opened the border the minute he took office. This decision is a detriment to the American people. Biden’s immigration policy is a chaotic, costly, and confusing mess. He chose to allow human trafficking, criminal import of drugs and prostitution, and the entry of terrorists and Chinese citizens who are positioned to wreak havoc within the country. Joe Biden is blithely undermining the security and interests of the people he swore to protect.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas proclaimed in a congressional hearing that the border is secure. In testimony to the Homeland Security Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed the security of the country is in jeopardy saying, “the threats that come from the other side of the border are affecting every state.” To fix the problem, President Biden requires empowerment, saying, “I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power.” The position of the federal government is as clear as Rio Grande mud.

Biden realizes his re-election is jeopardized by his immigration policy. He desperately wants Congress to pass a new law hoping it will provide political cover for his bizarre open border policy. If the law is passed Biden will tell the American people that Congress finally listened to his wise council and passed a wonderful new law empowering him to do his job. If Congress doesn’t pass an immigration law, Biden will blame Republicans for the invasion of immigrants and accuse them of playing politics forcing him to leave the border open.

The Mexican border is difficult to police, but President Trump did a good job of securing it. The same laws that render Biden powerless were in place for Trump. Biden and Democrat politicians are frantically looking for a message they can deliver that will absolve them of their inane border policy. Republicans should take a step back and watch Democrats attempt to put the lid back on the can of worms they opened.

Biden proposed a new immigration law when he took office. It includes:

A roadmap to citizenship for undocumented individuals

Immigrant and refugee integration and citizenship

Protect workers from exploitation and improve the employment verification process.

Embracing diversity

Biden proposes an open border with a shortcut to citizenship.

Senator James Lankford has the unenviable position of negotiating an immigration law with Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Democrats want to put the country on a yellow brick road to a new demographic they’ve schemed to achieve for a generation. Lankford said in an interview, “We all have an oath to the Constitution, and we have a commitment to say we're going to do whatever we can to be able to secure the border." Senator Lankford and Congress have no obligation to pass a new law. Biden, Mayorkas, and Lankford all took an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” The United States has an immigration law that Biden refuses to enforce. Biden has failed to uphold his oath of office.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas is doing his best to protect his state’s border with Mexico. In January of 2023, he had a letter hand delivered to President Biden saying, “you have violated your constitutional obligation to defend the states against invasion through faithful execution of federal laws.” Last month Governor Abbott sent another letter to the President saying, “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border.” Governor Abbott has established that an invasion is underway and Biden has done nothing to stop it. Biden has had three years to do his job. He has failed.

Abbott is now taking steps for the State of Texas to do the President’s job. “I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.” The Supreme Court has not ruled in favor of the Biden Administration or ordered Texas to remove material used to fortify its border. The Supreme Court merely vacated an appeal, sending the decision back to a lower court. Abbott’s actions will gather momentum, likely forcing the Supreme Court to decide the matter. Texas may lose in court, but its case is clear.

Twenty-five states stand with Texas. New Mexico, Arizona, and California, which also have a border with Mexico, do not. Biden’s open border is an affront to all states no matter their proximity to the border. All Americans are damaged by the invasion identified by Governor Abbott. Democrat politicians whine while requesting money, but their states and cities remain open sanctuaries to illegal entrants.

It wouldn’t be prudent for Republicans to support a Biden-Schumer immigration law. If Biden must have a new law, the House of Representatives has passed a bill which will secure the border. The Senate can approve this bill so that Biden can sign it into law. The law could be renamed The More Power to Joe Biden Act. A better solution is to let the American people decide the issue. The elections this year should be a referendum on border security. The cost of open borders to Americans is a half-trillion dollars and will only grow if Biden and Democrats remain in office. If Americans want their tax dollars spent on wasted resources and open border chaos, they should vote for Democrats. You get what you pay for.

