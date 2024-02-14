It Would Have Been Super to Have one National Anthem at the Super Bowl!

Sunday, February 11, was Super Bowl 58, an event where even nosebleed seats in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas went for obscene prices. It’s reported that approximately 120 million Americans watched the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.

(Joe Biden probably missed the game since he was switching channels looking for the World Series.)

Did you watch the game? If you said yes and you’re a MAGA Patriot, the question is WHY? Why did you support the National Football League (NFL)? The NFL has included the black national anthem since 2021, following the “mostly peaceful” George Floyd 2020 Riots that resulted in 500 million “mostly peaceful” dollars lost to looting and burning.

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who is every MAGA’s favorite in Congress, explained on X/Twitter why he did not plan to watch the Super Bowl:

They’re desecrating America’s National Anthem by playing something called the “Black National Anthem.”

Ohio Republican Representative Mike Loychik also shared his disgust on X/Twitter:

There’s no such thing as a “black national anthem.” We are all AMERICANS, united by our great and beautiful Star-Spangled Banner. The Super Bowl is supposed to bring us together. It’s a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again.

Of course, liberals who drink at the Marxist fountain supported having a second national anthem. Tennessee Democrat Representative Steve Cohen tweeted:

“Very very few stood at Super Bowl for ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing, ’The Negro National Anthem. Not a pretty picture of Super Bowl crowd.”

Maybe next year, the NFL will devote a full hour to anthems for a variety of minority groups. Being Jewish, I emailed the NFL asking if they would also sing something for us.

Some American Thinker readers are grinding their teeth and saying they just wanted to have fun at a Super Bowl party. Besides, they primarily watched the engaging commercials and entertaining halftime show. Yeah, sure. Just like teenage boys used to buy Playboy magazine solely for the articles.

Super Bowl 58 was a lost opportunity for American Patriots. We could have had a “Bud Light” success by boycotting an event that featured not one, not two, but three “national anthems”:

·“Queen of Country,” Reba McEntire, sang our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

·Post Malone sang America the Beautiful.

·Andra Day sang the so-called black national anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Multiple anthems are designed to separate Americans, which is the leftist’s goal.

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, irked Patriots loudly complained about the black anthem. If I had $10 for every Patriot who emailed, texted, or posted “One America, One Anthem,” I could have afforded a seat next to Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium.

Complain all you want, but the NFL knew the Patriots would still show up for the kick-off – and they did. Just as they eventually returned to the NFL after players took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner.

The primary reason we Patriots “won” the battle with Anheuser-Busch’s insulting decision to have Mr. Dylan Mulvaney do an Audrey Hepburn imitation while sipping Bud Light Beer is that we did something. We stopped buying the beer. It was not because Patriots emailed, texted, and posted memes about the beer. Patriots took action!

But let’s be honest, the Bud Light “sacrifice” was easy because there were other light beers to buy. Coors, which is much more woke than Anheuser-Busch, was one of the brands that increased sales during this period. Coors executives probably laughed all the way to the Pride festival.

A key difference between the left and right is that, for all their insanity, the leftists are more committed to their cause. Leftists will endure infinite sacrifices to win. Conservatives sacrifice only if it’s convenient and doesn’t conflict with their manicure appointment or tee-off time.

Imagine what would have happened if MAGA Patriots had boycotted Sunday’s Super Bowl because of the absurd black anthem. Attendance, viewership, and sales would have been down. It’s likely that, the following year, there would have been one anthem (as in “one nation under God”) with only the magnificent Star-Spangled Banner sung during the opening ceremony.

Is this asking too much of my fellow Patriots? To pass on a fun party with high-calorie foods and lots of booze to regain a semblance of what America used to be like when we had one national anthem sung at the Super Bowl?

Do you know who didn’t watch the Super Bowl?

languishing in prisons across the United States didn’t watch the Super Bowl! Click here for a GiveSendGo to help some J6ers where the money will be used to purchase Bibles, books, extra food, radios, and tablets, all to help them endure the hardships of prison. Most importantly, this lets the J6 political prisoners know they have not been forgotten. ·Border patrol agents struggling to stop the thousands entering the country illegally daily didn’t watch the Super Bowl. Click here to give a morale boost to border patrol agents who missed the Super Bowl because they were busy with the thousands of illegal aliens entering the United States through the open southern border.

Our leftist Marxist enemies—those sitting in Congress and those sitting on highways blocking entrances to airports—will do whatever is necessary to achieve their socialist goals. Many MAGA Patriots, on the other hand, will sit in their comfortable home sending emails, texts, and posts complaining about how enraged they are. However, many won’t sacrifice much to save our constitutional republic.

Maybe I am wrong. We will see what happens the next time an issue collectively upsets Patriots. Don’t send a text, email, or post. Instead, let’s all get off our tuchuses and do something about the problem!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker.