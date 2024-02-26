Caitlin Clark Exposes Media Racism

There is a little craziness happening in Iowa and with University of Iowa basketball star, Caitlin Clark. She just set the NCAA all-time women’s scoring record and can make even more history this season by passing Hall of Famer Pete Maravich of LSU for the all-time NCAA scoring record set in 1970. With two games remaining in the season, Miss Clark averaging ~30 points a game and just needs 51 points to break Pistol Pete’s record that he set during his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

But the leftist media’s treatment of Caitlin Clark shows just how corrupt the compromised media really is.

The mainstream media avoids reporting that the Hawkeyes guard overtook the previous NCAA all-time women’s scoring record holder, Kelsey Plum, in 13 fewer career games, while taking fewer shots. Or that Caitlin Clark’s deep three-point shot, showmanship and competitive intensity have sold out “never-before-sold-out” college arenas, where seats go for hundreds of dollars, and have broken TV viewership records. For a women’s college basketball game.

The mainstream media purposely avoids the point that Caitlin Clark is doing something no one in the history of women's basketball has ever done. She is selling out arenas everywhere she goes and is responsible for the biggest television ratings in women's basketball history. Isn’t that newsworthy? Of course, it is.

So, what is the problem?

The media’s problem with Caitlin Clark is that she is White and apparently Black women basketball players resent the accolades and attention the six-footer is getting. The WNBA can’t fill their stadiums. And the haters in the media and the WNBA are all over it.

Sheryl Swoopes, the first player to be signed in the WNBA, a three-time WNBA MVP, and named one of the league’s Top 15 Players of All Time, condescendingly commented on a talk show that she wasn’t impressed and dismissed the hoopla because “she’s 25, she takes 40 shots a game, and it took Clark five years to break the record.” Sheryl Swoopes didn’t do her homework; she couldn’t comprehend a White girl could play record-setting basketball. But, after her comments went viral, Sheryl Swoopes later “spoke” to Caitlin Clark and said she “made a mistake.” The media wouldn’t say Swoopes totally embarrassed herself or apologized for being an ass. For the record, Clark is 22, hasn’t finished her four years at the University of Iowa, and Clark takes fewer shots per game than Swoopes did when she was in college. Caitlin has two more regular season games, then there are the NCAA playoffs.

The media also embarrassed itself and demonstrated why they are losing their viewership. You see, it wasn’t just a single Black former WNBA player who took umbrage with the record-setting White athlete. No, Yahoo Sports flooded their sports page with racist articles from across media outlets that were obviously designed to diminish Clark’s accomplishments: "NCAA Debate Over Veteran Black Players Overlooked," "Caitlin Clark’s Scoring Record Sheds Light On Forgotten Legacy Of Black Collegiate Athletes “Who Paved The Way Before Her," and "Caitlin Clark joins Lynette Woodard, Pearl Moore as scoring champion."

For every new positive Caitlin Clark article in the no-so-mainstream media, like Forbes: Caitlin Clark Breaks Records for TV Ratings, Attendance & NCAA Scoring came a new anti-Caitlin Clark article from the racist media. The legacy media’s implication is clear, ignore or cancel the accomplishments of White women -- Black women basketball players, by default, are the greatest players on the planet. A single White woman is only “in the discussion” because of the remarkable accomplishments of Black women!

When mainstream media racism is taken out of the equation, you actually get some legitimate accolades: “Nobody’s ever had a player like this. She’s a combination of Pete Maravich and Steph Curry,” said Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson. “She plays in a different dimension and realm. Her ability to see, understand and anticipate the game and then, from a physical aspect, shoot the ball from almost anywhere when she gets into the frontcourt.”

Caitlin Clark is a unique talent and many professional basketball players -- Black and White -- have recognized her accomplishments, on and off the court. For the media, it should be an easy report or news flash -- almost every basketball arena the Hawkeyes have traveled to this season has been sold out. Why? Caitlin Clark. Collegiate fans who have not been able to secure tickets prior to a sellout -- even the college arenas during Iowa’s away games -- have had to resort to the secondary market, where tickets sometimes cost thousands.

But no -- the eunuchs in the mainstream give you: Caitlin Clark Is About To Face A Whole Lot of Racial Resentment.

It is official. Whether the mainstream media ignores her or diminishes her accomplishments, there is no doubt that there is no bigger athlete on the planet at this moment than Caitlin Clark. The Left hates that she is White. And that fact that Caitlin Clark is white bothers a lot of brain-dead liberals and their despicable water-carrying friends in the media.

Alternative media says she is the face of women’s basketball, college basketball, and now collegiate sports, with her newest feat. If the mainstream media ever got its head out of its nether region, they could report on what is happening in real time: Caitlin Clark has not only taken over women’s basketball but now she has taken over the sales side of college athletics. She is the top-selling NIL (name-image-likeness) athlete since the beginning of apparel sales for athletes, per Fanatics and On3. Watch out, Michael Jordan!

Most of the media reporting on Miss Clark is disgusting. The media’s racist treatment of this remarkable woman athlete is reprehensible. The media can no longer be trusted to report “the news;” they are coloring the news to suit their racist masters. At one time, I think we all thought the media’s responsibility was to tell the truth, not engage in propaganda.

But now, the media think they possess some kind of magic power or mandate, that they must cancel the accomplishments of White women athletes to advance the stature of Black women? Is that the agenda? More war on women athletes? Is this another liberal effort to diminish the accomplishments of Whites to elevate Blacks?

Has the mainstream media really prostituted itself as the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party; where the racist agenda and narrative must be supported at all costs? It sure seems like it.

Reasonable people have expectations of their media and their needs are not being met with the current crop of providers. Every day this corrupt media makes the case for its own elimination. Don’t we hear of failed lefty newspapers’ being bought by billionaires because the newspapers can’t pay their bills (i.e., stay in business) because of all the subscriptions and classifieds were being cancelled? Same for the failed lefty networks that are woke dumpster fires; will billionaires come to their rescue before they are doomed to the dustbin of history?

Lefty sports reporters ignoring accomplishments and attacking White athletes act like they have a bad case of Stockholm syndrome -- the people holding them captive or abusing them reward malleable liberal reporters for generating racist screeds like some personality disorder you’d find in the pages of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. They are not interested in Caitlin Clark playing great basketball and leading her team to the playoffs. These reporters are under the leash, interested only in appeasing their masters.

Image: John Mac