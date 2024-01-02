What Purpose does Hamas Serve?

Money is fuel. It makes things happen, no different than natural gas, diesel, coal, or nuclear materials. A perfect example of this truism is the Gaza Strip, where Hamas built its evil empire on the surprisingly generous contributions of the United States, the European Union, the United Nations, Iran, and other individual countries. Gaza is the singular example of a totally welfare-supported state that would collapse without this eternal ‘humanitarian aid.’ To my knowledge, no other such completely dependent national entity exists. That makes Gaza an artificial statelet with little hope for future prosperity. Why does Gaza merit this special status? Why is Gaza not allowed to evolve or devolve towards its natural state of productivity like all other states?

Its status as a beloved ward of international bodies becomes evident from the wails of pain emitted in sympathy for the Gazans by people like Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. He had no words of comfort for Israel immediately after October 7th.

It appears to be the contention that even before the holocaust of October 7th, prosperous Israel has always been the cause of Gaza’s poverty. Now, even more so now that the war against Hamas is in full swing, Israel must prevent the starvation of the Gazans by expediting aid to both the civilians and the vicious thieving Hamas terrorists who use the international aid for themselves, hoard it, or put up for sale the stolen food and supplies to ordinary Gazans.

We need to ask who profits from the perennially impoverished Gazan population. Apart from pure anti-Semites, it would be all those who are disgusted by Israel’s military and political independence. The Israeli people have taken it as their national goal to be able to defend the remnants of the Holocaust and the painful centuries that led to it. But Israeli military independence is unacceptable to many, especially when it seems, surprisingly, that its citizens are capable of defending themselves.

Self-protection apparently has traditionally only been available to the largest, most powerful countries in the world like the United States, China, and Russia. Everyone else survives on the basis of alliances with or subservience to these behemoths. Israel is the only exception. Therefore, Israel, the size of New Jersey, is an incongruity on the world stage. Its ethnonational composition (majority Jews) is also not looked upon with favor by the New World Order. Worse, other nations, larger and more populous than Israel cannot be permitted to take lessons from tiny Israel lest the orderliness of the world be upended. In the end, no matter what positive lessons could be learned from a well-functioning Israel, those examples need to be denied, covered up, or minimized to prevent replication by others.

Due to the distaste for Israel by many, the Gazans will be able to depend upon humongous welfare payouts. However, Gaza special status will last only until they no longer serve the purpose of reining in the upstart Israelis. No one should be fooled by claims of international bodies caring for the suffering of the Gazans. Their poverty is imposed by others, but then accepted by them as the price for their survival without having to work overmuch.

Pockets of abject poverty around the world are a fortunate circumstance for seekers of political power and economic gain. These Machiavellian types can ease suffering where it profits them to do so. One such circumstance is when they wish to access the natural resources that abound in some of the poorest parts of the world. However, aid never really seems to lessen much of the poverty of the indigenous people. This is illustrated perfectly by Gaza. The redirection of aid to powerful factions in Gaza has been well-known for decades. This aid enriched the leaders of Hamas to the point of them becoming billionaires, and gave Hamas the ability to build the tunnel system that had the single purpose of conquering Israel.

However, on a positive note, Israel can manage this crisis well if it plays the game right. A win-win strategy is available in the aftermath of the 2023-24 Gaza war. Israel could agree to withdraw from control of Gazan population centers in return for world bodies passing all funds contributed to Gaza through Israel, which would distribute it to those who present actionable plans and budgets for rebuilding and running it. Forensic accounting techniques could be applied so that no funds would be leaked to resurgent terrorist elements. If world bodies decided not to make these funding concessions to prevent future corruption, Israel would be justified in not leaving Gaza -- ever! Also, during the period of Israeli control, Gazans could be offered transportation to other parts of the world that have opened their borders to unfettered immigration. That would have the effect of reducing the numbers of forever-refugees. Under Israeli control, UNWRA, the corrupt UN agency that came to be dominated by Hamas operatives, could be dissolved. That would be a win for Israel and, equally, a win for the masses of Gazans.

Image: Naaman Omar