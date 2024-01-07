Two Racial Grievance Girls: Michelle and Meghan

How much do Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, and Michelle Obama, ex–first lady, have in common? It’s odd how much, yet how little of distinction or substance is in that muchness — given the strong hints of vacuity in both women, and in spite of the gushing excesses of “personality” in their public profiles. There are so many legitimately accomplished and courageous female heroines, past and present. It is an unfortunate characteristic of reportage that the likes of these two get the insistent “coverage” withheld from those far more deserving.

The two women share middle-class backgrounds and higher education (Michelle Ivy League, Meghan top-tier) degrees. Both women have been (Michelle) and are (Meghan) using their own mothers to “help” raise their children, in a sort of familial au pair capacity. Both have high-fashion tastes and use private jets for travel. Both are frequent commentators on their own racial victimization.

The serious press doesn’t run much on Meghan, yet just enough to legitimize the tabloids; social media; and bored, dissatisfied individuals across the world who opine that the duchess is something worth thinking about.

Michelle Obama, by contrast, is heavily reported, always, in the MSM. Michelle does revolving books (or someone does for her). Apparently, she has a heavy hand in the Obama Netflix MAGA attack theatre. She routinely fills up the Obama unearned privilege tank with loads of cash, to spend or invest, from wildly overpaid speeches and “cameo” appearances. Never has grifting been so easy. At last count, Michelle has four mansions to “live in” and enjoys her subsidized, international celebrity vacation tours annually.

We were told, shortly after Meghan’s ascent — via her heavily strategized betrothal and royal marriage to Prince Harry — that Michelle and Meghan were already “friends” (really?). There is no longer intel on that “friendship” through the MSM waves — which silence is, of itself, meant to carry a message to us. Is Michelle not happy with Meghan’s aggressive socio-political ambitions in the race market? Michelle O is, to any marginally perceptive voter, an argumentative, über-aggrieved individual who leaves no quarter for rivalry. (Ask Jill Biden.)

Meghan is small beer compared to Michelle — or the press really thinks so. So what is the commercial glue that holds these two aloft, at least in the progressive mind? Why, “racism,” of course. Just ask poor old Oprah, who filmed a long whine-in session after Duchess Meghan’s flight back to Canada (with her prince in tow), and then to California, where Hollywood is. The main topic was Meghan’s so-called privileged “sufferings” across the pond in Britain — as a “Black.” Goodness, who knew?

Michelle has those privileged sufferings, too, in her White House desert years, and perennially. Here Michelle Obama is, with ex–first lady Laura Bush, both commenting — from Tanzania — on life in the White House:

MRS. OBAMA: No, there are prison elements to it [The White House]. (Laughter.) But it's a really nice prison, so... MRS. BUSH: But with a chef.

The nuances and cultivation of racism are brought to the American public through the services of our nearly fascistic government and MSM — which government/MSM is reinventing the common humanity (remember “the human race”?) of the American people — now in hyper-regulated P.C., separate parts of a slice-and-dice universe — with no human solidarity, and thus no shared moral core. “Racism” is further devolving around us into faux “feminism” and faux “gender-transitioning” and any other divisive, unproven absurdity, now almost overtaken by “climate change”–ism. We are being separated and estranged from one another — to give the brutish U.S. government and the world’s elite a power lock on our lives.

A handy barometer for the federal, monetized aggression via “isms” against the American people can be readily seen in the current documents of the U.S. Census, as it fails to justify its growing demands upon our privacy and insists on the priority of “race” in every evaluation:

The racial categories included in the census questionnaire generally reflect a social definition of race recognized in this country and not an attempt to define race biologically, anthropologically, or genetically. In addition, it is recognized that the categories of the race item include racial and national origin or sociocultural groups. People may choose to report more than one race to indicate their racial mixture, such as “American Indian” and “White.” People who identify their origin as Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish may be of any race. OMB requires five minimum categories: White, Black, or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

Oh-kay. The U.S. Census does admit that it is not using formal definitions or understandings, let alone “science,” regarding what “race” means. That is right — they aren’t — but they are making up some. Whatever might be “a social definition of race”?

All it took for Meghan’s version of her racially victimized past to stick was to haul her “Black Mother” — who raised her less than her white father did — across the ocean and announce to the world (having landed Harry) that the duchess is not “really white,” as it turns out (like her despicable, too responsible dad), but “black.” Meghan is hip that, in the currency of her journey, “white” is not a good look. She needs the MSM and progressive buy-in — and wants it driven, as part of the winning political message, out to the streets, where the clueless, protesting public await another bone to chew on.

At present, how goes the polling on Meghan and Michelle? Michelle is widely proffered as a candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

The ex–first lady’s oft-cited popularity, almost exclusively extant among the Democrats, is a result of at least a decade of unrelieved, inaccurate, fatuous, Photoshopped, and insistent accolades from the MSM and social media. Well, she could secure the Obama “fourth term” — which should be, to any sentient creature, a truly horrific prospect.

And what of poor little Meghan, still toiling as an outfielder in the polling world? Hilariously, Meghan has been advanced by several — including Biden’s sister — as a good presidential prospect.

Meghan has no political qualifications. Michelle is less politically qualified than ex–first lady Hillary was, in her bespoke, scandal-bedeviled nomination, positioned as a heavyweight in the inherently dubious ex–first lady presidential qualification scales.

Meghan is not polling very well, even as a popular “influencer,” lately. Well, that’s show business. Soap actress Meghan, bless her, may have to wait for 2028. Michelle may be more “lucky.” In the meantime, maybe Meghan should pick up a law degree. Harvard is looking for some good press.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.