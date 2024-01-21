Trump II: Save America Again!

It helps to remind Americans of the inspirational dream of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. of judging others by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin. In particular, there is an urgent need to warn many of today’s “woke” Democrats of the wisdom that these words provide to unite our country towards a more perfect union. Many Democrats have turned Martin’s dream upside-down by asking their followers to openly discriminate against white Americans. This is a quick recipe for the Balkanization of America.

One can say that the genesis of Martin’s dream is found in the famous words of the Declaration of Independence, stipulating that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” But while the intent of our Founding Fathers was honorable when penning this document, the truth remains that their dream was myopic and exclusionary for a vast portion of the citizenship. Only white men who owned property were the beneficiaries of these liberties, while women, African-Americans (both slave and free), white men without property, and Native Americans were left out.

It would be right to condemn the United States as a racist country if the civil rights of its citizens had not evolved over time. But they have evolved for the better. Our country fought a civil war to obliterate the stain of slavery at a cost of approximately 620,000 dead Americans. It passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution to end slavery and grant citizenship, equal rights, and voting rights to African-Americans. The 19th Amendment was passed in 1919 to give women the right to vote. And Native Americans won full citizenship rights after President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924.

Much of the world’s history is one where discrimination is prevalent. Invariably, those in power look down on and discriminate against those who are different from them. And this discrimination is not limited to the prohibited classes covered by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in the United States (race, color, religion, sex, and national origin). It extends to discrimination because of things like political affiliation and sexual orientation. If you look at communist countries, the liberties of their citizens are regulated by the social credit earned in support of the Communist Party. If you look at many of the countries in the Middle East, homosexual citizens are treated like pariahs.

So you can understand my deep frustration when I look at all the progress in civil rights that the United States has made, and I see many of today’s Democrats trying to take us back to the worst days of our history.

When I was in the federal workforce, I didn’t pay much attention to a word that became a centerpiece of the Obama administration in 2008: “transformation.” I should have. Federal employees were told that the goal of the new team was to “transform” the country in its entirety. When I learned that what they meant was the overhaul of our nation’s history, culture, and traditions, I became disenchanted. It triggered the possibility of changing my political affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

While campaigning in April 2008 in Pennsylvania, candidate Obama insulted working-class voters by saying the following: “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustration.” Needless to say, the majority of these voters were white.

Obama didn’t realize that white blue-collar citizens were not the only ones against illegal immigration — or maybe he was and masqueraded his meaning by not offering a qualifier to the word “immigration.” An African-American trailblazer from Texas, Barbara Jordan, and Hispanic labor leader and civil rights activist César Chávez (of “Sí Se Puede” fame) lobbied against illegal immigration of low-skilled people who would lower the wages or take the jobs of American citizens.

Obama ignored the frustrations of these blue-collar employees of all races and religions and both sexes when they lost their jobs after companies farmed these to China. Being a self-proclaimed “globalist” meant that the profits that these companies made by tapping into the 1.4M Chinese market took precedence over the livelihood of American citizens of all races.

I think that what Obama was referring to was that these patriotic Americans would never buy into his socialist and anti-capitalist policies, which would ruin what had made America great. Rather than try to convince these Americans to his way of thinking — a futile exercise — he and his disciples decided to replace them by opening the southern border to illegal aliens who had no understanding of this country’s history, culture, and traditions. And this is precisely what Joe Biden has pursued — with the help of many of Obama’s acolytes — in the Oval Office.

Candidate Trump achieved the largest margin of votes in the history of Iowa’s Republican presidential caucus on January 15, 2024. Fifty-one percent of Iowans voted for him. But leftists, like MSNBC’s Joy Reid (a Harvard University graduate), claimed that Trump’s victory was triggered by the vote of white Christians. She went farther in her condemnation by equating “white evangelicalism” with “Christian nationalism.” So clearly, Joy is not a disciple of Martin’s dream of racial equality. She is a disciplined Marxist warrior against Christians.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper cut short candidate Trump’s victory speech in the Iowa caucus because of his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Not only was Jake’s move highly disrespectful, but it was deceitful. Trump’s rant was against illegal aliens who have not been vetted for past terrorist activities, and who are receiving better services from government personnel than tax-paying American citizens.

As more Americans become aware of the insidious plan by today’s Democrats to transform the United States into a socialist state; to turn Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream into a racist cudgel; to discredit the contributions of our Founding Fathers; and to burn into extinction the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence, they will realize that the time is now to ensure that they put in the White House a president who will “Save America Again!”

Image via Pxhere.