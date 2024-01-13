Trudeau's Hypocrisy Regarding Israel

A recent survey showed that most Canadians see Justin Trudeau as the worst prime minister of the last five decades. Not the smallest part in this judgment can be attributed to the hypocrisy and moral relativism evident in Trudeaus's statements and actions.

One obvious example of Justin Trudeau’s hypocrisy is his response to the Israel/Palestinian conflict. The atrocities of October 7, 2023 in Israel, when Hamas brutally killed 1200 plus people, barbarically raped girls, burned a baby in an oven and took 240 hostages, has shocked the civilized world and triggered a justifiable response in support of Israel.

On October 8, Trudeau issued a statement:” the terrorist organization Hamas launched a massive, coordinated attack against Israel and our hearts break for the hundreds of innocent people whose lives were senselessly taken. To our Israeli friends, Canadians stand with you. The Government of Canada stands ready to support you -- our support for the Israel people is steadfast.” This beautifully written statement loses importance and meaning when we look at the actions and statements of the Canadian head of government.

Following this statement, Trudeau went on to vote for the resolution endorsing a ceasefire, harmful to the state of Israel.

Trudeau’s spokesman Mohammad Hussain stated that Trudeau had on October 19 attended the International Muslims Organization of Toronto to show support to the Muslim community.

Did Trudeau or his official representative attended the Ottawa rally on December 04, 2023 in support of Israel and to free the hostages? The conservative opposition party member of parliament Melissa Lantsma attended the rally and passionately called for the release of hostages from Hamas captivity in her speech.

On November 14, 2023 in Maple Ridge, British Columbia Trudeau made comments regarding the actions of Israel in Gaza: “the killing of women and children, of babies. This has to stop.” By falsely accusing Israel of crimeswhich did not happen, Trudeau legitimized the calls to attack Jewish Canadians. It gave to the NDP, the Bloc Quebecois, and Muslim and Palestinian communities the ammunition to increase pressure on the government to call for ceasefire. This statement justifiably caused negative responses from Jewish Canadian organizations. Former Liberal MP Michael Levitt, who is a CEO of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, said It could “further fuel antisemitism and lashing out at Jews in Canada.”

It is appropriate to present here the Mission and Values statements of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). ”The soldier will not use their weapon or power to harm uninvolved civilians and prisoners and will do everything in their power to prevent harm to their lives, bodies, dignity and property.” The IDF is still the most moral army in earth. The Hamas terrorists' reliance on Israel’s moral scruples is especially cynical.

Findings by research organizations provide evidence of the difficulties the IDF is encountering on the ground in Gaza. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) conducted a poll in the West Bank and Gaza between November 22 and December 2, 2023. Findings of the poll indicate that majority of the respondents believe the Hamas decision to carry out the offensive on October 7 is correct and more than 90% of the responders stated they do not believe the Hamas fighters committed any atrocities during the attack. The majority of the respondents believe that Hamas will emerge victorious from the war and resume control over the Gaza Strip. The Arab World for Research & Development (AWRAD) conducted a poll from October 31 to November 7, 2023. 98% of responders stated they will never forget and forgive what Israel did and 59% strongly support or (16%) support to some extent the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.

On December 12, 2023 Canada, Australi,a and New Zealand along with other countries voted in the United Nations General Assembly for the resolution for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

After the resolution was passed the official representative of Hamas, Ghazi Hamad, praised the joint statement of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. He called it welcome news and “a step in the right direction.” There is a great deal of irony and shame in receiving praise from evil, barbaric, and despotic Hamas. The three parliamentary democracies endorsed a resolution that did not mention the Hamas murderers and not a word about the October 7 atrocities.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs’ (CIJA) president and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel stated that Canadian foreign policy is hypocritical. He asked a question: what changed on the ground in Gaza between the time of Canada’s statement containing conditions for the ceasefire to be endorsed, and the scheduled UN vote? The conditions specified by Trudeau such as to release the hostages, not to use civilians as human shields, to stop military activities, and surrender control of Gaza were not met. Nothing has changed. Trudeau still endorsed the resolution calling for ceasefire.

There is a pattern of hypocritical actions and statements toward state of Israel by Trudeau going back several years. In 2019, Trudeau voted for Palestinian self-determination and was condemning Israel as an “occupying power.”

It is important to stress there was a complete withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces (IDF} and pullout of Israeli residents from Gaza in 2005. The population of Gaza had an opportunity to choose the form of government and the way of life they want. A substantial amount of economic assistance was available to people of Gaza to build a prosperous and peaceful state. The population of Gaza elected Hamas in 2006, accepting its ideology of Palestinian statehood “from river to the sea” which means no to the state of Israel.

Opposing Trudeau’s actions and statements are those of former prime minister Steven Harper who, despite the pressure from the opposition and other governments, stood his moral ground of political honesty and integrity. Harper noted that Israel is the state based on freedom, democracy, and rule of law and that Jewish people “deserve to live safely and peacefully in that homeland.”

The author is a Canadian who is analyzing the issues affecting Canada, U.S., and Israel. Many years ago, the author had discovered American Thinker and it was like a breath of fresh air bringing the true conservative ideas and opinions.

Image: White House