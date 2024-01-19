‘Their’ Democracy: Tyranny Comes to the US

Spanning across generations, Americans have done extraordinary things during uncertain times. My father’s genealogy is rich with such memoirs. My great (x6) grandfather was a colonel in the Berkshire Milita during the Revolutionary War. My great (x5) grandmother was part of the runaway scrape when the Alamo fell. During the Civil War, my great, great grandfather fought for the Union in the Ohio Infantry, 81st Regiment. My grandfather’s long service in the Army included WWII, and my father completed over 20 years in the Army. Perhaps the remnants of their DNA combined with growing up on military bases contributed to my deep commitment to our Constitution, our heritage, and the people who sacrificed so much.

Consequently, I am angered that Americans are being conditioned to loathe our shared history and the very people who made our modern country possible. Even our founding documents have been labeled potentially harmful. Make no mistake: these actions are happening because of unscrupulous politicians, bureaucrats, and others who are intentionally destroying our nation’s heritage to obtain greater power, control, and wealth.

In place of the constitutional republic gifted to us by our founders, these charlatans promote “their” democracy. Even though our founders rejected direct democracy because it leads to tyranny through mob rule, our elites have managed to convince Americans otherwise. As a result, in pursuit of their democracy, our political class has amassed unsustainable national debt and created an enormous welfare state. While declaring unity, our democracy cheerleaders encourage racial animosity. One way is by falsely claiming white supremacy as our country’s greatest threat. To combat their perceived scourge of heritage America, they forced DIE and other race-based initiatives. They supported violent aggression by BLM and ANTIFA while vigorously pursuing and prosecuting Trump-supporters. At the same time, they hid evidence of J6 defendants’ innocence and conspired to persecute their political rivals. They improperly used government agencies to monitor Catholic churches and parental groups. They used federal money to coerce social media to inhibit free speech and abused their government positions to intimidate much of the public into taking an experimental injection. They justified their unconstitutional actions under the banner of promoting their democracy. Furthermore, in defending their democracy, they weaponized government by asserting national security.

Their democracy has also advanced the invasion taking place at our southern border. In F.Y. 2023, an astonishing 2.5 million illegals, that we know about, illegally gained entry to the U.S. Using various means, the Biden administration enabled the assault. One way was refusing to uphold its constitutional duty to protect states from invasion as required by Article IV, section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and U.S. immigration laws. For example, at Eagle Pass, Texas, the Biden administration directed the U.S. Border Patrol to cut razor wire so that illegals could enter. Absent help from the federal government, and because Article 1, section 10 of the Constitution gives states power to protect themselves if invaded, Texas gave its police authority to arrest illegals. In response, the Biden administration sued Texas for doing the job Biden refuses to do.

Additionally, the Biden administration made illegal immigration an economic boom for the invaders while shifting costs onto U.S. taxpayers. Unlike previous generations of legal immigrants required to be financially independent, current illegals get massive state and federal aid. The Biden administration even diverted Department of Veterans Affairs heath care resources to aid illegals. Moreover, through various federal departments, the Biden administration gave billions in taxpayer funds to non-government organizations (NGOs) to provide illegals “free” housing, food, medical care, hotels, and airfare.

Furthermore, in violation of the 13th Amendment, the Biden administration’s open border policies have facilitated modern-day slavery, where approximately 60% of unaccompanied children crossing our border are exploited by cartels and used in child pornography, drug-trafficking, and worse. Moreover, complex international syndicates use these children to get single adult males through Border Patrol thanks to a Biden policy that puts pressure on border agents to release, within 72 hours of apprehension , “families,” including adult males with young children. Once released into the U.S., these children are smuggled back across the border to be repurposed for further trafficking. Despite these known problems, the Biden administration ended a Trump-era pilot program that did DNA testing of children with adults crossing the border illegally. It was reported that approximately 30 percent of these children were not related to the adults accompanying them.

Even illegals from countries hostile to U.S. interests get help from Biden’s people. For example, the administration lowered the vetting process for illegal Chinese aliens, resulting in an explosion of wealthy Chinese men invading our border. Additionally, under the Biden administration, illegals are allowed to board U.S. aircraft without proper identification, something denied to everyone else. Now we learn that DHS will give illegals U.S.-issued IDs even though many have no official documentation. Despite confirmation from the government that terrorists are among these illegals, the administration continues to stonewall efforts to stop the invasion. Giving aid to America’s enemies is considered treason under Article III, sec. 3 of the U.S. Constitution.

While Biden’s democracy also includes killing unborn babies on demand, dismantling 2nd amendment rights, transferring student debts to taxpayers, and persecuting his enemies, our leaders merely spew poppycock and act like pompous peacocks before the cameras to avoid stopping the carnage. Therefore, if our constitutional republic is to be preserved, ordinary Americans must step up to safeguard our foundational documents and history from those who are distorting or removing it. Because government has been weaponized, even speaking out is risky. Nevertheless, we must not be afraid to counter their lies with facts, particularly among the youth. Most of all, we must not be ashamed of or apologize for our ancestors’ legacy. Rather, in response to their incessant hate of heritage America, put on the full armor of God and emulate Esther of the Bible, who stood firm against a powerful government employee devising evil laws to eliminate his enemies. For such a time as this, we too must hold firm against those that want to replace our constitutional republic with tyranny in the guise of “their” democracy.



81st Ohio Infantry Regiment.



My grandfather’s early military picture sometime in the 1920s.



My father in the1960s.