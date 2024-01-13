The Stage 4 of Left Plagiarism

The timeline of what happened to the DEI-intoxicated Harvard president is well-known. However, the question of why it happened somehow eluded the commentariat. To answer the “why” question requires a deep dive into the fundamental issue of private property and its theft.

While conservatism and leftism do not touch the subject (it is considered a secondary, not a primary dispute), for the proletarianized strain of leftism – Marxism -- it is a fundamental, existential core belief. Since the Marxists’ takeover of the Ivy League institutions at the end of the last century, detailed analysis is impossible without an excursion into Marxist tenets.

Victorian Marxism postulated that private property would dissipate after the proletarian revolution. Along with that, the government would gradually wither away because it is no longer needed: there is no more private property to protect. Unfortunately, that simplistic thesis managed to brainwash millions.

While compulsory property reshuffle has been condemned since pre-Biblical times, orthodox Marxism offered one notable exception: the confiscation (expropriation, theft, robbery, embezzlement) of property from the “oppressor” and its allocation to the “oppressed.” Thus, Barack Obama’s “spread the wealth around” motto has a deeply-rooted tradition in left-wing circles. He was not acting alone: during the Cold War, intellectual property (IP) theft was, for all practical purposes, legalized and normalized by the International Left.

At the heart of Soviet intelligence activities lay a quest for strategic advantage; thus, IP poaching became a significant aspect of their efforts.

In Soviet hands, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress became a Tupolev Tu-4 bomber. The first Soviet atomic bomb, RDS-1, modeled after the third American nuclear device nicknamed “Fat Man,” was dropped from the Tu-4. (So, one replica launched another.) The German V-2 rocket evolved into the R-1 rocket, a precursor to Soviet ICBMs. At the same time, the Ford Mainline was known in the Soviet Union as the Volga GAZ-21. The passenger car, Moskvich-400, was an exact duplicate of the German Opel Kadett K38. The famous Kalashnikov machine gun, AK-47, is a cheap imitation of Germany’s STG-44. Its designer, Hugo Schmeisser, was brought to the USSR after World War II in a Soviet version of “Operation Paperclip.”

That “spread the IP around” was not bound to technologies. There are numerous examples, like Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree by Disney, which has its corresponding rip-off version in Russian. Doctor Dolittle has its Soviet, politically correct equivalent. Pinocchio got his own name in the USSR and acquired a class-warfare background. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has a one-to-one equivalent in Russian, too. Add the Three Stooges to the list of Soviet plagiarism, all without attribution to the original authors. The list continues: popular tunes, movie plots, cartoons, art, and even fairy tales were meticulously copied by Soviet communists.

Soviet borrowings are especially remarkable for their enormous scale and astounding cynicism. The vast majority of items were replicated: from huge factories, cars, tanks, planes, and missiles to cameras, household appliances, and children’s toys. It is understood that the lion’s share of the former Soviet Union might be an industrial-scale IP steal.

According to the Soviets, “public property” already belonged to the people, so it was not necessary to pay for it. It was not uncommon for Soviet left-wingers to print Western bestsellers in millions without getting formal permission from copyright holders.

Plagiarism on the International Left was a state-sponsored enterprise; it flourished in the Soviet Union. After its dissolution, China took over. Communist China catapulted ideology-induced IP thievery to an unprecedented level. They added computer hacks to their arsenal. One of the Chinese cyber operations is “Operation CuckooBees.” It siphoned a wide range of proprietary data and cutting-edge technologies, estimated in trillions of dollars.

Traditionally, plagiarism is viewed as a phenomenon limited to academia. However, it is a form of IP plundering in the grand scheme of things. Moreover, note that IP is one of several types of private property, like real estate or possessions. Most intangible properties are classified as IP. The coercive restructuring of tangible property has many names: theft, fraud, confiscation, larceny, etc. Involuntary redistribution of intangible properties also has many names: copyright or patent infringement, plagiarism, etc.

Plagiarism is simply an IP heist when the monetary value of the stolen goods is not immediately apparent or challenging to estimate. The term “plagiarism” is sufficiently vague to include “errors in attribution,” “omission of quotations,” and other linguistic tricks. However, there is a clear difference between an honest mistake occasionally committed by an overwhelmed researcher under the gun of a strict deadline and a government-sponsored, ideology-approved seizure of technologies and ideas on an industrial scale. Ideology-encouraged IP piracy is in an entirely different category from mere clerical oversight.

A combination of Soviet plagiarism and Chinese cyberespionage instigated the most sizable transfer of private property from “oppressors” to “oppressed” in the history of mankind. Without a doubt, left-wing societies are the domains of widespread, unpunished plagiarism. Cultivated by decades-long Soviet “active measures,” Western left-wingers have adopted Soviet slogans, ideological cliches, and various methods of redistributing the properties of the “oppressors” with impunity. It is well-known that then-senator Biden acknowledged his serial plagiarism.

The international Left demonstrates time and again that plagiarism and anti-Semitism belong to core left-wing ideological beliefs. After the Harvard president’s plagiarism became widely known, there was not even a proper, PR-dictated “damage control” stage.

The Woke Left genuinely did not understand the uproar, for everything they do conforms to the official party line. In Harvard, for instance, the “oppressed” person expropriated some stuff from the “oppressors,” so what is the buzz? Suppose Barack Obama -- a prominent socialist and serial plagiarizer -- makes it to lead Harvard. In that case, he will be an excellent fit: he plagiarized Eisenhower, Wilson, Thatcher, and Kennedy.

It certainly looks like the modern Left is transforming the United States into a country headed by plagiarists, for plagiarists, and by plagiarists. What happened at Harvard should not be considered primitive IP theft. It was an occurrence of the Left’s ideology-mandated modus operandi colliding with non-Woke reality.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D., is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and a new science founder: Politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter/X. This piece is adapted from Gary’s forthcoming book, Left Imperialism (Paragon House, 2024).

