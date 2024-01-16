The Immigration Speech Donald Trump Needs to Deliver

When newly announced candidate Donald Trump rode down the escalator at Trump Tower in June 2015, he famously promised to, “Build the wall and make Mexico pay for it.”

He certainly tried to build a wall on our southern border but unfortunately was thwarted by then House Speaker Paul Ryan and congressional Never-Trump Republicans who blocked funding for the wall. Ironically many of these same Republicans are happy spending hundreds of billions of dollars securing Ukraine’s, Israel’s, and other countries borders but not our own.

When President Biden assumed office, he stopped border wall construction, paused deportations, and basically opened our southern border to anyone from anywhere in the world regardless of their background, health status, financial resources, criminality, and intentions toward America.

We are adding a migrant population to America the size of Los Angeles each and every year, most of whom do not speak English, are illiterate, unemployable, and dependent on the government and thereby taxpayers for food, shelter, education, travel, health care, and clothing.

It has become obvious that this is an invasion.

Even Elon Musk accurately noted, “At this point there is no question that this administration is actively facilitating illegal immigration.”

Trump is certainly speaking out. “Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no ‘war’ on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense. Crooked Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States!”

He should go further and give the following speech at one of his huge rallies or at the summer nominating convention.

Here’s my speech suggestion:

My fellow Americans, the majority of you believe that our current immigration system is way beyond broken and that in fact our open southern border is an invasion of America. Excluding the days of COVID, we now have one of the lowest labor participation rates in decades meaning that many of you who want to or need to work are unable to. Illegal migrants working under the table are undercutting the wages and job prospects for many lower income and middle class Americans. When I am back in the White House America, will only welcome foreigners who will contribute to American society, helping to making America great again. They must have the necessary financial resources to support themselves and their families. They will not be admitted to the U.S. if they are detrimental to our economic or national interests. Criminals will not be allowed to migrate to the U.S. Any migrants who were not good citizens or who broke laws in their home country will not be admitted into America. They must also be physically and mentally healthy before entering our country. A national registry will keep track of all migrants, with foreign tourists and immigrants assigned a unique tracking number similar to our social security numbers. Foreigners with false immigration documents will be fined or imprisoned, as will any foreigner falsifying their signature on a government document. Any foreigner who is deported and re-enters the U.S. without authorization may be imprisoned for up to 10 years. Foreigners working in the U.S. without a proper work permit can also be imprisoned. Transportation companies bringing undocumented foreigners into the U.S. will be fined. Non-U.S. citizens will be prohibited from participating in American political life, including protests and demonstrations and any public expression of political opinion. Foreigners may not own American land within 60 miles of a national land border or within 30 miles of the coastal border. To serve in the military, one must be American by birth. This also holds for captains, pilots, engineers, and mechanics.

Giving such a speech will give the left and GOP establishment the vapors. Trump will be accused or racism and xenophobia, with a dose of fascism thrown in for good measure, as predictable as sunrise and sunset.

In response, Trump can quote his predecessor Barack Obama citing the “strong foundation” between the U.S. and Mexico. And how, “Mexico is sharing expertise with neighbors across the Americas.”

Trump should then explain that Mexico’s own immigration law and constitution is the basis of his proposal, and in a spirit of cooperation and unity, America will borrow from her southern neighbor, implementing the same immigration laws in America as Mexico has carefully and thoughtfully implemented in its own country.

What are these laws? Start with property ownership.

Foreigners can own property in Mexico. It’s perfectly legal. Outside the restricted zones—50 kilometers (about 31 miles) from shorelines and 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from international borders—foreigners can hold direct deed to property with the same rights and responsibilities as Mexican nationals.

Temporary residents to Mexico must, “Have a job offer issued by a Mexican employer, have an invitation from a private or public institution or have enough money to pay for your stay in the country.”

Who can serve in the military and similar jobs? According to Article 32 of Mexico’s constitution,

During peacetime, only Mexicans by birth can serve in the Army, in the Navy or in the Air Force as well can perform any employment or commission within such corporations. The same condition applies to captains, pilots, skippers, ship engineers, flight engineers and, in general, to every crew member in a ship or an airplane carrying the Mexican flag. In the same way, only Mexicans by birth can be port harbormasters, steersmen and airport superintendents.

In America, Senator Dick Durbin wants illegal migrants serving in the U.S. military. Will they be loyal to the country they serve or their home country?

What about political protests, as in Cinco de Mayo day in the U.S.? Article 33 of Mexico’s constitution spells it out, “Foreigners may not in any way participate in the political affairs of the country.”

How about deportations so that this horrible event doesn’t happen in Mexico as it commonly does in the U.S.?

In Colorado, “Illegal immigrant and four-time deportee kills mother and son in drunken driving crash.”

Mexico takes deportation seriously:

Evading deportation is a serious crime in Mexico. Illegal reentry into Mexico after deportation is punishable by 10 years’ imprisonment in a Mexican jail. Foreigners may be kicked out of the country without due process; that means without even being given a hearing. Mexico kicks out illegals without a deportation trial.

The point is that Mexico, as do many other countries, have much stricter immigration laws than the U.S., and they actually enforce their laws, unlike the U.S. Existing immigration laws are routinely ignored in favor of an open border free-for-all, admitting anyone who shows up at the southern border.

America provides no vetting for health status, criminal record, financial independence, or intention. Migrants are supported by U.S. taxpayers, without the consent of the American people or their elected representatives.

Neither party has any interest in fixing the problem, instead encouraging more of it, or coming up with nonsensical justification for unfettered immigration, like “climate change," as GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley pronounced.

Candidate Trump could simply craft an immigration policy borrowing from our admired allies, for example Mexico, Australia, or New Zealand, and announce the same for America.

If progressives and woke Republicans are so eager to accept migrants from these countries, they should have no problem accepting their immigration laws.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.