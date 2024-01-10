The Fabricated Memory of January 6th

We in America have a collective memory of what slavery was like in the 19th century. And when I say we have a collective memory, I mean we share a fabricated collective memory. Slavery was real, but no one today has a real memory of it.

Our collective memory comes from television shows like Roots and movies like Speilberg’s Amistad and The Color Purple. It comes from every movie you've ever seen about slavery in the United States. And so, as a collective culture, we think that because we've seen these films, we have an authentic memory of what slavery was like when we are only remembering someone else’s portrayal -- someone else's idea of what they think happened. Whether it's Alex Haley or Quentin Tarantino, we have someone else's presentation.

The same thing is now happening with the Democrats when they're recalling January 6th. The Democrat Party has created a fake and fabricated memory of January 6th. They did it with the help of ABC News, with the editors, camera crews, and the post-production people to create a memory that would be played over and over in the media to create a collective memory of an insurrection.

We know the then-House Speaker invited her niece (a professional photographer) to come down to the Capitol and photograph the historic event. We also know that ABC producers were employed to produce the televised hearings of the January 6 Commission for several weeks, and had a hand in editing actual J6 footage. This was designed to create an altered, fabricated memory of what happened the day thousands of people came to Washington because they were concerned the election of 2020 had unanswered questions. Not necessarily unanswered by a non-asking media, but unanswered, nevertheless.

The people felt there were shenanigans in the 2020 elections, such as late-night voter drops caught on film, mail-in ballots counted at the last minute that all seemed to go for Biden, even from districts that previously had voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. And what about the supposed water pipe explosion in Atlanta that forced the evacuation of a tallying center -- and then it turned out there was no pipe burst or flooding after all -- it was just a false alarm.

We now know, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, they had dozens -- if not hundreds -- of embedded FBI agents in the crowd. It was like a Cecil B. DeMille movie production, and it was done for the specific purpose of being able to create and fabricate a memory of an insurrection that never occurred.

Yet, half the people in this country honestly believe we had a real insurrection because they have been given a memory. Even Joe Biden admitted last week we saw the tapes “played over and over, repeatedly.” Joe says we “saw it with our own eyes,” just like the Democrats wanted us to see it, like an Irwin Allen disaster movie from the 1970s.

At present, most of the video depositions have been erased or have disappeared according to FBI administrators; they've lost hours of video depositions of witness testimony; Liz Cheney says she doesn’t know what happened to the original tapes. Do you think Biden’s FBI will perform a serious search? After all, we already know what happened, right?

Now we all have a collective memory of what we saw on television -- and only that. History will forever give preference to the ABC-coordinated version of events.

But that is not what it was.

January 6th rioting was composed of a handful of (mostly unarmed) people who got stirred up, among over a hundred thousand otherwise peaceful protestors who were merely nearby. Frustrations were high due to a lack of law presence in the crowd. Unbeknownst to most, there were embedded FBI agents in the crowd, but their job was not to quell the crowd, but to stoke them, stirring up some of that commotion.

But then a fuse ignited when one of the Capitol police struck a protestor, and another fired shots that killed Ashli Babbitt, a veteran; barricades were being penetrated in one area of the Capitol building, but mostly everywhere else people were protesting peacefully. Those scenes of barricades and broken glass remain, but anything else from that day ended up on the cutting room floor, even Donald Trump calling for a peaceful rally.

And to further this lie, our Justice Department announced everyone at the Capitol is now subject to arrest for protesting, or for just showing up. This is the Biden administration going after people who protested their government on January 6th 2021, something we are entitled to do because of our protected First Amendment right to free speech.

But a fabricated memory of events is what persuades many to gloss over what is happening. This “insurrection memory” now blinds people who support the Biden administration, who don’t know that this has become a political witch hunt likely to continue for four more years if Biden does win re-election.

You will recall that Jack Smith tried to access Tweets to round up people by geotagging anyone on the capital building grounds that day, an egregious violation of the right to privacy and “unlawful searches and seizure,” (4th Amendment), but this is what your government is doing under the guise of “saving our democracy.”

Biden’s Justice Department is greenlighting the hunting down of American citizens, deniers, MAGA extremists, or however else he refers to them; and Joe’s hatred for Trump has grown to become so intense, that even those who vote for Trump are now being marginalized as posing “a real threat to our democracy.”

Maybe what should terrify Michelle Obama is not Trump, but how the United States is becoming a Police State under Biden.

Biden will continue to act dictatorially as long as he is allowed to weaponize the media and Justice Department to go after his political enemies.

This is not the America you want, even if you hate Donald Trump.

Image: TaptheForwardAssist