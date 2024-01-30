The Death of Citizenship

From 1860 to 2000, in the largest legal migration in human history, over 61 million immigrants arrived in the United States. They were not only escaping poverty and oppression, but they were eager to assimilate and attain the most sought-after national status in the world -- American citizenship.

Today in the 21st century, American citizenship and its one-of-a-kind written contract with the government, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, is teetering on the edge of meaninglessness brought about by the relentless onslaught of the nation’s ruling class and their American Marxist allies.

The first seven words of the U.S. Constitution are: “We the people of the United States.” It is a document by American citizens for American citizens. Yet it has been hijacked by those who are determined to transform the nation into one mirroring and subservient to a socialist global government.

One of the basic birthrights of American citizenship, faith in fair and free elections, has been seriously imperiled. The nation’s borders are being deliberately dismantled. The enumerated rights of Americans are being relentlessly eroded. And one of the primary foundational underpinnings of America, assimilation and belief in the uniqueness of the nation, is being rapidly and ruthlessly undermined.

As non-citizens are increasingly being granted the right to vote and after the blatant unconstitutional voting law changes and ballot manipulations which eventuated in the Democrat Party winning the 2020 presidential election, no longer can the citizenry rely on open and honest elections to choose their representatives.

Millions of mail-in ballots with no security controls were indiscriminately distributed and unaccounted for throughout the length and breadth of the country, millions of ballots were illegally “harvested” by paid campaign workers, and hundreds of thousands of ballots were feloniously “stuffed” into innumerable drop-off boxes.

The denials of election fraud and subsequent cover-ups by the media and the ruling class ring hollow and insincere as they, in essence, have told American citizens that the fundamental right to choose their representatives is no more as they have little or no say in who is chosen to run or how their leaders are elected.

No nation can maintain its status as a nation without secure and identifiable borders. Citizenship means nothing if untold millions of illegal immigrants openly defy the laws without consequence. It is estimated that at least 22 million illegals resided in the United States as of 2018. Responding to an explicit invitation from the Biden administration, another 10+ million have walked unchallenged across the border in the past 36 months.

These absurdly labeled “undocumented immigrants” are becoming indistinguishable from citizens as they openly reside in 500 sanctuary jurisdictions, receive welfare, education, and medical care, are granted drivers licenses, and given tuition breaks at public universities, as they, not legal immigrants or American citizens, are exempt from federal immigration, health, and travel laws.

Among the most important and unique aspects of American citizenship are the written guarantees of rights as enumerated in the first ten amendments to the Constitution. Four of these amendments (the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth) are devoted to making certain that the legal process is fair and protects the citizens from injustice. Another amendment, the Fourth, limits the ability of the government to conduct warrantless searches and seizures. Thus, five of the ten amendments in the Bill of Rights focus on the citizen’s right to fair and impartial justice.

Yet over the past two decades the ruling class, in conjunction with their fellow-travelers in the state and federal judiciary, have systematically ignored these enumerated rights of American citizenship and created a two-tier system of justice. Their political allies and followers as well as politically correct felons and criminals are treated leniently or, in many cases not prosecuted, while their political adversaries, most notably Donald Trump, and their followers as well as non-politically correct felons and criminals are single-mindedly hounded and punitively prosecuted.

The most egregious example is the disproportionally harsh treatment of the non-violent protestors on January 6, 2021 as compared to the lack of prosecution and leniency shown toward de facto allies of the Marxist-controlled Democrat Party. A leniency exemplified by the lack of prosecution of those who throughout the spring and summer of 2020 sowed death, destruction, looting, and arson throughout the nation. In today’s America not all citizens are equal under the law.

Additionally, activist federal judges habitually overturn legislation they find contrary to their left-wing political beliefs, willfully impose their cultural beliefs on American society, and inject themselves in congressional redistricting to benefit the Democrat Party. They do so in the unconcerned knowledge that they are cancelling the votes of untold millions of American citizens.

The nation’s motto “E Pluribus Unum” (“Out of many, One”) has been deliberately and maliciously replaced with the incessant drumbeat of degenerate tribalism. The current iteration of the ruling class, in their self-serving alliance with the radical left, has tacitly and relentlessly promoted the concept that individual citizens do not owe their allegiance to the United States but instead owe their allegiance to racial or ethnic groups that look like them or to those that profess certain sexual proclivities or to those that wallow in corrosive anti-Americanism.

This elitist and Marxist-inspired heterodoxy aspires to destroy statues and rename streets, buildings and military installations, as well as rewrite and recast American history, and erase the art and architecture that does not reflect either their socialist globalist views or their narcissistic racial, ethnic, sexual, or class-structured self-gratification. Being a “woke” citizen of the world is far more important than being a citizen of the United States.

The vast bulk of the American elites and their status-seeking hangers-on see nothing exceptional in America either past or present. Turning their backs on their American citizenship while denigrating it, these apostates are deliberately attempting to fuel shame among the citizenry over what they claim to be the iniquitous origins and traditions of America.

Consciously opting to be considered a vital part of the cabal that are the global elites, the American ruling class has succeeded in undermining the distinctiveness and unique privileges of American citizenship which is the glue that has held this society together for nearly two hundred and fifty years.

It is no longer the Constitution but the ruling class in alliance with the Marxist-controlled Democrat Party that defines what encompasses the rights and privileges of American citizenship. All constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and the unalienable right of self-defense, are increasingly optional and subject to the whims and fiats of the elected and unelected politically correct and self-righteous elites.

This nation is unraveling, transforming American citizens into mere residents of a vast stretch of land between the borders of Canada and Mexico.

The most meaningful day in my life occurred in 1956 when I became a citizen of the United States. Little did I know that in my lifetime I would see the descent of American citizenship into near meaninglessness. A collapse that came about internally and was not directly precipitated by the nation’s foreign adversaries.

Unfortunately, the vast bulk of Americans are oblivious to the erosion of American citizenship. This nation is rapidly approaching the point where the distinctiveness of being an American will be permanently diminished as being a “citizen” of a socialist-inspired world government will take precedence.

Image: U.S. Department of Homeland Security