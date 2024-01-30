Only Islam Can Defeat Radical Islam

The Western world remains reluctant to acknowledge the ongoing threat posed by radical Islam. The conflict’s battleground, which initially unfolded in Israel, runs through Europe and has now extended its reach to the United States.

This war presents a new and unprecedented danger to the West. Americans and Europeans failed to recognize that radical Islam is not just a religion; it is also a political totalitarian movement akin to communism and fascism. The movement embraces a fanatical agenda that includes religious supremacy and a Marxist-type utopian/egalitarian standard of virtue. It’s sustained by an ideology embodied in unlimited human resources around the globe. It is not a nation-state and cannot be defeated militarily, nor can diplomatic solutions be found. Therefore, the war on Radical Islam is not limited to military confrontation; it is foremost an ideological and political affair.

Just as happened centuries ago, thanks to Europeans’ fatal error in allowing Muslim refugees to enter the continent, Islam has launched itself across Europe in an unrelenting wave of religious acclamation and territorial expansion. Entire areas of major European cities, including London, Paris, and Marseille, have been de facto annexed to the possession of Islam, and the sovereignty of the host states is no longer recognized in those sizable enclaves.

Image: President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. YouTube screen grab.

Consequently, the Arab ghettoes have become a haven for Islamists, who have successfully built a covert and efficient support network. This network enables terrorists to evade security forces, sustain their operations, strategize, recruit fresh members, and conduct training. Overwhelmed by Arab hordes, Europeans are losing their capacity for self-governance. In light of these circumstances, the French people might now better understand the wisdom of De Gaulle’s decision to disengage France from Algeria.

Furthermore, the Islamists adeptly imitate the strategy the Nazis employed in their approach to participating in democratic elections. On 30 April 1928, Goebbels wrote in his paper “Der Angriff,”

We enter parliament to supply ourselves, in the arsenal of democracy, with its own weapons. If democracy is so stupid as to give us free tickets and per diem for “blockade” its own affair,” we come as the wolf bursts into the flock, so we come.

Once in power, Islamists hijack democracy and push for policies that align with their radical ideologies. It is important to note that this phenomenon is not confined solely to Europe; they effectively employ this strategy within the United States as well.

Therefore, this monster first of all, must be defeated ideologically by superior principles advanced by Islam itself.

It is not a “mission impossible.” Some Muslim leaders are awakening to the realization that violence will not turn the clock (which the Arabs invented) back to their greatness. They find support among the Muslims who adhere to a peaceful and pluralistic interpretation of their faith.

In 2014, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi removed the Muslim Brotherhood from power, outlawed the organization in Egypt, and jailed and executed thousands of its members. Sisi has denounced Islamic extremism and challenged religious clerics and scholars to “revolutionize the religion” and bring it in line with Western morality.

In 2017 came Donald J. Trump. His Abraham Accords stand as the most momentous peace treaty since the Treaty of Westphalia of 1648 ended Europe’s Thirty Years’ War. These accords can establish a durable peace, similar to the Treaty of Westphalia, for they were not enforced upon a vanquished adversary through military might but, rather, emerged as recognition of objective reality.

In his inspiring and direct speech during his visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, Trump emphasized that Israel and the Arab world shared an interest in charting a constructive outcome. He offered the Saudis, who spent billions spreading Islamic extremism across the globe, a choice: they had to decide whether they were a country respected by the world community or a futile cause.

The groundbreaking Abraham Accords removed urgency from the Palestinian issue that had been viewed for decades as an essential element of regional and, ultimately, world peace. They gave the Saudis a free hand to move toward normalization of relations with Israel and the rest of the world.

Indeed, at an October 2017 conference for international investors, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responded positively by laying out Saudi’s new approach to radical Islam: “We want to live a normal life, a life that translates our moderate religion, our good customs, we want to coexist and live with the world.” The prince also said, “I believe that we will eradicate the rest of extremism very soon,” and “We will not spend the next 30 years of our lives dealing with these destructive ideas.”

Bin Salman pronounced a death sentence for Muslim terrorism worldwide, and they got the message. Indeed, that pronouncement explains Hamas’s attack on October 7. It was lashing out in an agony of defeat.

While Donald Trump and Prince Mohammed bin Salman emerged as champions of peace, not everyone grasped the message. President Biden persistently disregards the reality and keeps beating the two-state solution’s dead horse killed by the Arabs back in 1948.

In the meantime, the US, EU, and various international organizations, including the United Nations, either due to naiveté or stupidity, continue providing financial support to countries known for their association with terrorism, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Yemen, South Sudan, and the territories of Gaza and Western Sahara, which the terrorists fully control, all under the guise of humanitarian aid.

The Biden administration’s failure to contain Iran’s nuclear program may potentially enable terrorist organizations to acquire nuclear capabilities. There are tens of millions of fanatics in Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt who embrace a doomsday outlook and crave death. They would not hesitate for a moment to blow up the world.

For these reasons, peace in the Middle East and safeguarding the rest of the world from Islamism cannot be achieved by a single dramatic decision. The Abraham Accords were a magnificent step, but they were only a step. Ensuring long-lasting peace requires incisive leadership from the United States. That leader must be a person who has exhibited an aptitude for defining shared interests and inspiring the Arab nations to address their own challenges.

This leader needs no introduction; we are all aware of who he is.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a think tank that examines national security, energy, risk analysis, and other public policy issues. He is the author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It. Mr. Markovsky is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at alexander.g.markovsky@gmail.com.