Is Cryptocurrency Sound Money?

Sound money is any form of globally recognized currency that can function as a stable and reliable store of value. Even under this simplistic definition, it becomes difficult to continue recognizing mainstream currencies as sound, due to manipulations by central banks and similar bureaucracies.

Cryptocurrency is sometimes proposed as a sound alternative, but can we really consider cryptocurrency to be sound money?

The Dynamics of Cryptocurrency

First, we must understand what cryptocurrency is -- and what it isn’t. Cryptocurrency is any form of digital currency that relies on the blockchain, or similar technology, to facilitate transactions. The blockchain is a technology that relies on an interconnected network of nodes to preserve and update a shared ledger through consensus.

Each user in the network functions as a node, processing a kind of vote to legitimize transactions and update records. Because this process involves the processing of cryptographic hashes, it's anonymous and secure -- or at least more anonymous and more secure than something like a credit-card transaction.

Unfortunately, we can't say much else about what cryptocurrency is because there are so many different kinds of cryptocurrency. Each cryptocurrency has its own model for how transactions are processed, how new currency is created, and other variables.

Still, we can take what we know about cryptocurrency, in general, to evaluate whether it's possible for a coin to be considered sound money.

Reasons for Skepticism

There are some reasons for skepticism, and we'll address those first.

Volatility. Most people are familiar with Bitcoin price fluctuations -- and Bitcoin is arguably the most stable and mainstream coin available. One of the most important factors for a currency to be considered sound is its reliability, but if a currency fluctuates too wildly, no one can reasonably call it reliable. As a counterpoint, it's important to remember that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are still in their infancy, and temporary volatility in the early days of a currency is no measure of whether the currency has the potential to be sound in the future.

Reasons for Validation

Now let's take a look at the reasons why we can validate cryptocurrency as sound, or potentially sound money.

Security and reliability. Even skeptics acknowledge the potential for cryptocurrency to be extremely secure and reliable. The decentralized consensus model practically eliminates the possibility of fraud, assuming there are safeguards in place for the few vulnerabilities that do exist.

Even skeptics acknowledge the potential for cryptocurrency to be extremely secure and reliable. The decentralized consensus model practically eliminates the possibility of fraud, assuming there are safeguards in place for the few vulnerabilities that do exist. A finite supply. The American dollar is arguably unsound in large part because the Federal Reserve can create an infinite amount of dollars. But Bitcoin, and most other cryptocurrencies, are finite. Someday, some person is going to mine the last bit of Bitcoin that's available, and the supply will not be able to increase any further.

It's hard to say exactly what's in store for the future of cryptocurrency. With so many technological innovators, it's feasible that we may see the emergence of a cryptocurrency that overcomes all the current limitations of this digital money.

Even now, there's a very compelling argument to be made that cryptocurrency, when executed correctly, is sound money -- or at the very least, it's more sound than the fiat currency we currently use on a daily basis.

