How to Understand the Woke Colonization Project

One of the ways in which our liberal friends advertise their virtue is their support of the global "decolonization" movement. And their students have learned their lessons well. Read what "Dr. Ijeoma Opara… a double-board certified Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at WSUSOM, Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine-Pediatrics residency, and attending physician with Wayne State University Physician Group" has to say about the "global health space" in "It’s Time to Decolonize the Decolonization Movement."

The voices of indigenous and (neo) colonized decolonial and anti-colonial liberation movement scholars, thinkers, strategists, and activists must be centered in all decolonial efforts… Intentionality should be performed towards ensuring that Majority World decolonial, anti-colonial, and liberation leaders who are women, LGBTQIA+, and disabled occupy the forefront of the movement.

Do you not see, Dr. Opara of Wayne State University, that there is nothing more colonialist than staffing a decolonialist movement with woke-certified "women, LGBTQIA+, and disabled?"

Do you not see, Dr. Opara, that there is nothing more colonialist than a professor at an American university warbling on about a "liberation movement"?

Do you not see, Dr. Opara, that writing about "global health" in an article of Woking Class word salad is about as imperialist and colonialist as the archimperialist Cecil Rhodes himself?

Do you not see, Dr. Opara, that calling Frantz Fanon, author of The Wretched of the Earth, a "giant" in the decolonization movement is as fake as calling Joseph Stalin a liberator of the workers? Fanon was born middle-class in Martinique, fought for the Free French in World War II, and became a psychiatrist in France before joining the Algerian liberation movement. He was first, last, and completely a lefty, a believer in a political-religious movement that is the most imperialist and colonialist and hegemonic and murderous movement ever seen on this Earth.

The story of the last two hundred years is not the story of cruel "power-hoarding" and "structures of oppression." It is quite simply the Great Enrichment that has increased real per-capita income of ordinary people by 30 times in 200 years. (For you climate-change enthusiasts all worked up about CO2 and 400 parts per million, that is 30,000,000 parts per million. OMG). And it arose from the enterprise of ordinary people that were allowed to "have a go:" the men and women that developed mechanized textile production, oil production, steam railways, oil-powered cars and trucks, airplanes, computers, the internet.

You could call it the greatest liberation of ordinary people in all history.

Is there a downside? Has human society been colonized? You betcha. Politicians have ginned up two world wars. Socialists have enslaved hundreds of millions of people. Governments have grown from taxing about one tenth of the economy to one third and more. Vast administrative structures staffed by educated people -- with university professors in the forefront -- have imposed their educated will on billions of ordinary people on everything from health care to education.

Some people, unbelievers in the religion of the Woking Class, have given a name to this new social colonization. Michael McConkey calls it managerial wokeism,

the perpetual pursuit by the administrative state of an infinitely receding set of zero-stasis goals: zero-racism, zero-covid, zero-carbon. Wokeism becomes the excuse for the relentless management of all human life by the authoritatively designated technical experts.

In other words, colonization. But I think this imperial project is best understood as the evolution of liberalism, the Code of the Educated:

Liberalism. The moral code of the educated elite that shoved the kings and nobility out of power, because freedom and human rights.

Socialism. The moral code of the educated elite that proposes to run everything, including the economy.

Liberal Democracy. The moral code of the educated elite that is doing it all for the working class, to be paid for by the rich and the middle class.

Civil-rights Democracy. The moral code of the educated elite that is doing it all for the civil rights of Blacks, to be paid for with the jobs and opportunities of middle-class and working-class whites.

Our Democracy. The moral code of the educated elite that says it is doing it all for “our communities” -- various ethnic and gender minorities -- but in fact lives off the fat of the land and generous contributions from the special interests while the middle class struggles and “our communities” descend into social and moral chaos.

You can see that this world-wide politico-religious colonization project is nothing if not totalitarian.

As for me, I Have a Dream:

Populist Nationalism. The moral code of the ordinary middle class that lives for a decent job or career, marriage and children, a house in the suburbs, and a gas-powered SUV in the garage, to be paid for by a much smaller government, a much less powerful educated class, and protected by a wall of separation between government and business.

"Wall of Separation" is not, absolutely not, plagiarized.

