How Obama Pulls Biden's Strings

Barack Obama and his “Hope and Change” for America represented a political Trojan Horse phenomenon. Joe Biden was Obama’s choice for his vice president for eight years of his Trojan Horse presidency. Joe Biden’s presidency has been an Obama Trojan Horse II with less subtle, more blunt messages of political persuasion and policy formation.

Obama, through clever political manipulation, presidential dictates, and eloquent speechmaking brought a seductive liberal, progressive, socialistic utopian vision to America. Obama used sophisticated Alinsky-style tactics to construct his Trojan Horse. He has tried to change America from within by distorting our political system. According to Obama, we are not an exceptional country. We are in Obama’s mind merely another tribe in his vision of where the best history of the collective human village is going.

Joe Biden trumpets Obama’s propaganda slogans of “social justice” vaunted as America’s true democratic values. Obama and now Biden both seduce and are pampered and protected by the American mainstream media which suspends vigorous investigative reporting about Hunter Biden’s promoting ‘the Biden brand” for alleged political influence peddling and financial gain for Biden family members.

Joe Biden has created a third term for Obama’s propaganda domain labelled as “social justice” and “our American democratic values,” really Obama-Biden’s version. Biden has added climate change as his anti-fossil fuel campaign that destroys our energy independence and brings American security and military power down a peg. The Biden administration’s status as Obama presidential term three is confirmed by Biden’s appointment of enormous number of Obamaites:

Cabinet Members and Key Advisors

National Security Adviser

Jake Sullivan: Obama’s Deputy Assistant and Director of Policy.

Secretary of State

Antony Blinken: Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor (2013-2015) and Deputy Secretary of State (2015-2017).

Secretary of Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas: Obama Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He also managed staffing the DoJ Criminal Division

Director of National Intelligence

Avril Haines: Was Obama’s Deputy Director of the CIA then Deputy National Security Advisor. Biden promoted her to DNI in 2021.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Obama’s Director General of the Foreign Service and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Samantha Power: Obama’s transition team for the State Department and his UN Ambassador (2013-2017)

Deputy Secretary of State

Wendy Sherman: Obama’s Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. Retired July 2023 and replaced by Victoria Nuland (acting)

ECONOMIC POLICY and FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT

Director, National Economic Council

Brian Deese: Obama's senior White House advisor, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, and deputy director of the National Economic Council. Subsequently. Deese was Global Head of Sustainable Investing at BlackRock before joining the Biden administration.

Secretary of the Treasury

Janet Yellen: Obama’s Chairman of the Federal Reserve and Biden’s appointment as Secretary of the Treasury.

Chair, Council of Economic Advisers

Cecilia Rouse: Obama member of the Council of Economic Advisors promoted to the chair by Biden in 2021.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo: A Nigerian, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council, then head of the Obama Foundation.

Member, Council of Economic Advisers

Jared Bernstein: VP Biden economic advisor during Obama years, then Biden appointed him Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.

Chair, Securities and Exchange Commission

Gary Gensler: Obama Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, then Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021

Attorney General

Merrick Garland: Obama nominee for Justice of the Supreme Court after death of Antonin Scalia. Senate refused to vote on his nomination. Biden then made Garland U.S. Attorney General in 2021.

Secretary of Agriculture

Tom Vilsack: Obama Secretary of Agriculture, appointed by Biden in 2021.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Denis McDonough: Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor, then Chief of Staff. Biden appointed him in 2021.

Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy

Eric Lander: Obama’s advisor on science and tech. Elevated to Cabinet in 2021. He resigned in 2022 for bullying, replaced by Alondra Nelson.

Deputy Attorney General

Lisa Monaco: Obama Homeland Security Advisor, appointed by Biden to Deputy Attorney General in 2021.

Associate Attorney General

Vanita Gupta: Obama Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. promoted by Biden to Associate Attorney General in 2021.

Surgeon General

Dr. Vivek Murthy: Obama’s (and Trump’s) Surgeon General, reappointed by Biden in 2021.

Chairperson, Council on Environmental Quality

Brenda Mallory: Obama General Counsel of the EPA, then promoted by Biden to Chair of Council on Environmental Quality.

WHITE HOUSE AIDES

Chief of Staff

Ron Klain: Obama Ebola Response Coordinator. Replaced by Jeff Zients, Obama Director of OMB, and Director of the National Economic Council.

Director, Domestic Policy Council

Susan Rice: Obama’s National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

John Kerry: Obama’s Secretary of State.

National Climate Adviser

Gina McCarthy: Obama Administrator of the EPA.

Director, Office of Legislative Affairs

Louisa Terrell: Was Obama’s Legislative Aide

Counsel to the President

Dana Remus: Obama Deputy Assistant and Deputy Counsel for Ethics, then general counsel for the Obama Foundation and Michelle Obama.

Comptroller General of the U.S.

Gene Dodero (appointed by Obama and still in office)

