Forget Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsom -- Dems' Choice to Replace Biden is Nikki Haley

President Joe Biden is clearly declining cognitively and physically, based on his garbled speech, frequent falls, disorientation on stage, and inappropriate behavior, especially toward young girls.

Voters agree.

In the Democrat stronghold of New York City, 62 percent of New Yorkers believe Biden is unfit to serve another term.

So, who takes his place?

Not Vice President Kamala Harris, whose approval rating, “Is a 2024 problem,” according to Newsweek. She is “notably less popular than Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, and Al Gore were after the same number of days as vice president.”

Who else is on the Democrat bench to replace Biden? Filmmaker Joel Gilbert makes a compelling case for Michelle Obama swooping into the race at the last minute, avoiding a messy primary season. Her popularity and thin political resume, not to mention her skin color and gender, make her untouchable, buffered by cries of racism or sexism whenever she is questioned or challenged.

Podcaster Dan Bongino says otherwise and makes a good case based on his experience with Mrs. Obama from his time as a Secret Service agent on the presidential detail in the Obama White House. He believes she is far too private, and comfortable in her wealth and idolatry, to go head-to-head with Donald Trump, or whoever the GOP nominee is.

Bongino also correctly adds the caveat that, “Predictions are like a**holes, everyone has one.”

There are also some current Democrat governors like Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer who are suggested as Biden replacements. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a legacy Democrat, is running as an independent candidate because he, like Trump, is reviled by his party’s ruling class and establishment, but he could always revert back to his family roots and run on the Democrat ticket.

It's far simpler for Democrats to replace Joe Biden by letting him lose in November. Forget impeachment or the 25th Amendment. There is already a candidate, already running, who could replace Biden and continue many of his policies, perhaps not as vigorously, but certainly appealing enough to the left and the donor class that they are all in for her candidacy.

I speak of Nikki Haley, ostensibly running as a Republican.

After the Iowa caucuses, she channeled her inner Joe Biden by calling it a two-person race, despite her finishing third in Iowa.

That sounds like Joe Biden “literally” convincing Democrat segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act in 1964. Biden was 22 at the time, not a U.S. Senator, instead supposedly a football star, triple-major, college kid, appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Humorous tall tales and misstatements aside, why would Haley be Democrats’ Biden replacement?

Are Democrats supporting her candidacy? Hell, yeah!

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and “one of the Democratic Party’s biggest financiers,” also an Epstein Island visitor, gave $250,000 to a Nikki Haley Super PAC.

Why would a liberal Democrat mega-donor support a Republican candidate? Hoffman must approve of Haley’s platform and plans for America.

Reid Hoffman is not only funding Haley’s campaign, but also E. Jean Carroll’s farcical lawsuit against Donald Trump. Will Haley be beholden to Hoffman’s leftist politics and agenda?

The open borders, Trump-hating Koch Brothers, endorsed and are financially supporting Haley’s campaign, too. Perhaps they like Nikki’s position on the border rather than Trump’s “build the wall” approach.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who couldn’t lobby his caucus to fund a southern border, is lobbying Congressional Republicans to support Haley.

Pro-war, former conservative Republican, now liberal Democrat, Bill Kristol also endorsed Haley. Perhaps he shares Nikki’s “I love war” platform for America.

What are Haley’s views on illegal migration? She wants to roll out the welcome mat: “We don’t need to talk about them as criminals. They’re not. They’re families that want a better life.”

Do voters, especially Republicans, agree?

Rasmussen Reports asked U.S. likely voters if the current surge of migration was “an invasion.” Some 77 percent of Republicans said it was, perhaps reflecting the hordes of military-aged men streaming across the border, as opposed to “families wanting a better life.”

They are not all criminals, but many are, including this four-time deported migrant from El Salvador who killed a Colorado mother and son in a drunk driving crash.

Who supported the George Floyd BLM riots in the summer of 2020? Democrats certainly did. Some Republicans, like Mitt Romney, marched in the BLM protests. Nikki Haley tweeted, “In order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone.” Does that mean painful for those who had nothing to do with George Floyd but had their businesses destroyed in the riots? Her position is more aligned with Democrats than Republicans.

What about the Ukraine war? Pew Research found, “About half of Republicans now say the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine.” This compares to only 16 percent of Democrats.

Haley’s position is closer to the Democrats, saying “This is a war about freedom, and it’s one we have to win.” Joe Biden and his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, agree.

Two years into it, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men are dead and the U.S. has spent hundreds of billions of dollars, with nothing to show for it other than a Russian economy “going strong” as NPR observed.

She wants the war to continue, keeping her military industrial complex donors happy and wealthy. She served on the board of Boeing, a company with numerous military contracts, profitable during wartime.

Haley, according to ABC News: “has said that climate change is real and supports carbon capture.”

John Kerry and AOC agree.

She also plays into the current censorship state with her, “Proposed requirement that social media companies ban people from posting anonymously online for national security reasons.” Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray would approve as “Federal investigators asked banks to search and filter customer transactions by using terms like "MAGA" and "Trump" as part of an investigation into January 6.”

If one can’t post anonymously on social media, posting anything pro-Trump will invite scrutiny or worse from Big Brother. Haley supporting this, despite a partial walk back, sounds like a Democrat.

America has had Republicans in the mold of Nikki Haley and the results speak for themselves. President George H.W. Bush raised taxes after proclaiming: “Read my lips, no new taxes” and the electorate responding by choosing a glib, charismatic alternative from Arkansas as president.

Bush’s son drove America into a 20-plus years' war in the Middle East, destroying countries and wasting trillions in American wealth. He also ushered in the surveillance police state, now further weaponized by Obama and Biden against political opponents. He gave us John Roberts leading the high court and wanted Harriet Myers as Roberts’s sidekick.

He also pushed for amnesty for illegal aliens. Haley would likely follow a similar path accepting Gaza refugees into the U.S. under the logic, “America has always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists.” Then why let any in without proper vetting, rather than all of them? That’s Democrat logic.

Speaking of migration, under the natural-born provision of the U.S. Constitution, Haley may not even be eligible to serve as U.S. president as neither of her parents were U.S. citizens at the time of her birth, as Laura Loomer explains in detail. In other words, she has birthright citizenship, quite possibly not natural-born citizenship.

How will Democrats handle this? Those questioning Barack Obama’s eligibility were decried as "birthers.” Will Democrats question Haley’s eligibility? If they don’t, that’s a strong signal that they would welcome her presidency, hardly a ringing endorsement for GOP voters.

Wannabes along the way included John McCain, another warmonger and deciding vote to keep Obamacare in place. Mitt Romney voted to remove Donald Trump from office for asking Ukraine about the Biden family’s involvement in Ukraine corruption and money-laundering.

Nikki Haley is the latest version of the neo-con globalist Republicans who have come before her, bullish on open borders, endless wars, and big government. The donor class is smiling and writing her checks.

Expect under a Haley presidency, war with Russia, China, North Korea, and/or Iran. “Comprehensive Immigration Reform,” Bush-style, will be resurrected with a “path to citizenship” (amnesty) for the tens of millions of migrants who came to America under Biden, forever changing the electoral, demographic, and cultural aspects of America.

Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito will retire from the high court, replaced by “moderates” in the mold of John Roberts or David Souter. The climate agenda will move forward, but in a less radical form than John Kerry would like. Gun rights will shrink.

Expect another 9/11-type event, perhaps blamed on Trump supporters, ushering in version two of Bush’s Patriot Act, with a further erosion of liberty and freedom.

The deep state will remain untouched, with no reckoning for the crimes of Russia-gate, COVID, and a weaponized intelligence and justice system. In fact, Haley would allow her administration to target and harass Trump and his supporters, following the recommendation of David Plouffe and the permanent administrative state, “It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. His kind must not rise again.”

No wonder Democrats are embracing her candidacy. Better her than a Trump-Biden matchup which Trump would likely win. Haley’s GOP primary efforts may be moot after Iowa and with Trump’s 39 point lead in South Carolina, Haley’s home state.

While she won’t be an Obama puppet like Biden, she will govern similarly enough that the ruling class will be happy for her to continue much of the Biden agenda, even if she carries an ‘R’ after her name.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.