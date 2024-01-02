Elon Musk is Right

Elon Musk is presently the richest man in the world.

He may also be the smartest.

In an interview with the British prime minister, Musk warned about the dangers of AI (artificial intelligence).

He said, "There will come a point when no job is needed – you can have a job if you want for personal satisfaction, but the AI will be able to do everything."

Breitbart.com has added a new category to its menu: AI danger.

Here you can read some of what Musk has concluded:

Google has replaced its ad sales employees with AI

An L.A.-based company, Channel 1, claims it will become the first news network to utilize AI-generated news anchors starting next year

H&R Block launches AI Tax Filing assistant

Wendy’s is implementing AI powered by Google to take customers’ drive-thru orders- (actually , this may be a good thing, based on my disappointing experience.)

Elon Musk may be a technological genius and he understands the dire consequences of a world consumed with how easily artificial creations can duplicate human labor.

But AI can be even more devastating to our lives right now due to our ignorance of its potential to create a world of fake images.

The images of celebrities are presently being used to perpetrate fraudulent advertising that will allow access to customers’ data and bank accounts. Video ads showing Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Garner giving away cookware and deluxe mixers free of charge except for a small shipping fee are all fake. In addition, internet ads show Elon Musk inventing all kinds of devices such as small heaters, electrical plugins and mosquito killers and offering them for only that same small shipping charge. Yesterday, I saw one with Musk promoting a weight loss product)

I admit to being just as ignorant and one time even falling for these scams because I hadn’t yet known that AI had been implemented with realistic videos. I had become good at recognizing when a picture had been manipulated by Adobe's Photoshop program but this was quite different. At this very moment, it is obvious that one can no longer trust one’s eyes even when looking at a site that one has been visiting without any previous problems in the past, such as Instagram and Facebook. AI can replace any face on a subject with one of a celebrity and completely change the expression on their faces.

Naturally, the Trump-deranged Democrats will be using AI to plant negative fake images of Trump and others to influence the 2024 presidential election. It appears this is already happening. I’ve just watched such image that was an attack on our former president. Several real videos that I saw were distorted and showed the persons, including Melania Trump, standing next to Trump making weird faces as if they smelled something awful. After all the fake videos aired, the narrator intoned seriously, “Is this who we want for president?” But I watched his inauguration and Melania certainly did not have anything but an adoring and proud expression as she watched her husband assume the presidency. Now Trump fart compilation videos are all over YouTube, and "Trump stinks" has been trending on Twitter for days.

How sophomoric. But it's typical of the classless leftist agenda.

I wonder if the Generation Z people residing on the pages of TikTok know that once their images are online, their voices, mannerisms, faces and gestures can be inserted into situations that might be considered illegal. They are also now owned by China. This situation has been included in the Breitbart AI danger page:

“Crooks and scammers are having a field day thanks to the advent of AI technologies used for cloning voices and extracting personal information from social media platforms. Cybercriminals are using AI to create convincing copies of young people’s voices, which are used to power “grandparent scams” targeting elderly relatives….This development is particularly alarming in the context of the notorious “grandparent scam.” In its original form, this scam involved fraudsters calling elderly individuals, impersonating their grandchildren, and making urgent requests for money to cover emergencies like bail or car repairs. The scam’s effectiveness was often limited by the scammer’s ability to convincingly impersonate a family member. Scammers often resort to claiming to have a cold to account for the difference in their voice.”

What I’ve concluded from what I’ve learned of AI’s capabilities is that nothing can be trusted unless it’s on a live feed. AI can make false words come out of one’s mouth. It can add the head of a celebrity to any moving image. It can create fake humans and have them say anything it’s programmed to. We haven’t reached the level of the Hollywood disaster films starring rogue robots and cyborgs, but it is now a possibility.

More than 50 years ago, I visited Disneyland in Anaheim, and one of the amazing features was watching an animatronic Abraham Lincoln walk onto the stage to say the Gettysburg address and other speeches. This amazing faux Lincoln sat down on a chair and gestured perfectly as any human would. Naturally, Hollywood came up with the film, Stepford Wives, which was about wealthy men trading in their human wives for submissive and perfect cyborgs. Farfetched then, but not so unbelievable now. Asian manufacturers have made a fortune selling realistic sex dolls that eliminate the need for real women. Considering that so many men are turned off by the screaming Karens and harpies masquerading as real women, it's no wonder that sales for these substitutes are booming.

We now live in an age of total deceit, dishonesty and hypocrisy, and while escaping to a world outside the grid is an option, the other choice is to understand how we got here in the first place.

We really need to pay attention to who’s behind this corruption. Its no longer wise to have the attitude of, “I don’t want to get involved in politics,” because who gets put in Congress is spearheading and funding most of these progressive changes.

Elon Musk, an independent voter, recommended on Twitter last year, for his readers to vote Republican, because Democrats “have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them.”

As I mentioned in my headline, Elon Musk is right.

Image: Twitter screen shot