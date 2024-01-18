Donald Trump and the Fate of the Nation

It appears, short of a catastrophic event over the next eight months that forces him out of the race, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. By capturing the nomination, he will be thrust into a stark and near untenable situation in November.

Regardless of who they nominate, the Democrats will make the entire election campaign about Donald Trump, as they did with overwhelming success in the midterms of 2018 and 2022 and the presidential election of 2020. He and the bulk of Republican electorate are well aware of this reality. Therefore, once Trump accepts the nomination, he must win the general election, or, by default, he will be solely responsible for the fate of this nation if he loses to whoever the Democrats nominate.

This situation cannot be said of any past presidential election. This stark reality is grossly unfair to Trump as well as being unprecedented. However, Trump stands alone in American political history as having been successfully vilified and made the centerpiece of the political opposition’s campaign in four elections cycles (including 2024)

Additionally, Trump stands alone in the depth of unfair and unconstitutional lawfare currently being waged against him. He stands alone in bearing the brunt of near-universal vitriolic and dishonest media coverage. He stands alone in being the focus of the weaponization of the federal law enforcement bureaucracy. He stands alone in having been impeached twice and the target of a special prosecutor while President.

No American president since Abraham Lincoln has ever carried more scars of office than Donald Trump. However, it is these scars of battle, his larger-than-life persona, and the reality of dealing with a well-armed Democrat war machine that Trump, if he accepts the nomination, will face in November of 2024. Thus, thrusting him into a win or be solely responsible for the fate of nation situation.

During the campaign, Trump will also be viewed by the voting public and the media as being solely responsible for achieving a majority in both houses of Congress, turning out the Republican vote, doing whatever it takes to appeal to young voters, independents, and moderates, and offsetting the impact of any trials or verdicts that may arise from the lawfare underway. Among the Republican electorate, Trump will be viewed as being solely responsible for a strategy to thwart the inevitable voting fraud and manipulation by the Democrats.

Therefore, in order to win Trump must:

Immediately reorganize the Republican National Committee and replace his hand-picked chairperson, Ronna McDaniel.

Be intimately involved in executing a definitive plan of action to thwart ballot harvesting, mail-in ballot manipulation, and promoting early voting while heavily focusing on these factors in six battleground states.

By early summer, make public who will and has agreed to be in his cabinet.

Have a plan in place on the strategy to offset any trials or guilty verdicts that may arise from the four ongoing court battles and 91 indictments. Recent polls have revealed that Trump would lose between 5-11 percentage points among voters if he is found guilty of any felony. A deficit which would certainly spell defeat.

Avoid congressional endorsements in blue states and marginal or toss-up districts during the primaries.

Throttle back the vitriol, animosity, and deliberate disinformation directed at Republican and independent voters by his surrogates on both social and electronic media.

Plan for Joe Biden to not be the Democrat nominee. He will be replaced at the time and choosing of the Democrat Party hierarchy. Which in all likelihood will be when Trump secures the nomination or during the Democrat Convention.

Show some surprising magnanimity. Trump should tell the Republican electorate that if it appears, because of factors beyond his control, that he cannot be competitive in the general election, for the good of the country he will step down from being the nominee and let the Republican Convention choose his replacement. This is an exceedingly unlikely scenario, but it would reinforce his patriotism as well as offset the now embedded accusation that Trump is only running again to seek revenge and assuage his ego.

Donald Trump chose to run again for president in 2024 fully aware of the pitfalls and potential impact on the nation and his legacy. While their reasons may differ as to why they are supporting him, it is clear Trump will be the choice of the majority of Republican voters. With that comes an enormous responsibility to win. Particularly in light of the ongoing rapid transformation of the nation into a one-party socialist oligarchy by the Biden Administration and the Marxist-inspired Democrat Party.

Defeating whoever the Democrats nominate and winning both houses of Congress will be a daunting task that will require garnering the vote of far more that the base of the Republican Party.

There can be no question that Donald Trump harbors a deep affection for this country and its people. He, therefore, is well aware of the dire consequences for this nation and his legacy if he loses. It is vital that Trump, despite his ongoing legal battles, begins to immediately focus on doing everything he can to ensure a victory in November.

