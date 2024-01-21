Church Leaders, Open Your Eyes!

What level of confusion, turbulence, and violence must there be in the world before church leaders who profess to be Christian, but don’t heed what Christ taught, “get it”? What does it take for them to understand that what they are preaching aids and abets evil by rejecting Christ?

Mainline church leaders, knowingly or unknowingly, are consenting to the political contamination of the Gospel handed down to us by the disciples of Jesus Christ. Do they not see that what they are doing leads people away from God?

People of faith who fail to question and resist the destruction of the Word of God for fear of being “in the way of progress” are in effect joining the blind march toward a world governed by the godless who, while many pose as sponsors of religion in the world, in reality hate God, hate family, ignore justice toward humanity, and in fact hate people, as their promotion of transhumanism indicates.

The fact that followers of Christ are today persecuted throughout the world and are being accused even by the FBI of being “terrorists” is all one needs to know that a Big Lie against true Christians is silencing the Word of God. That's because it stands in the way of progress toward a “New World Order” ruled by self-apponted gods.

For the many people of good will who have been made to believe otherwise, God does not change his mind about us and the world, as many a pastor in our day seems to think, including a pope, no less. But the promulgation and the acceptance of false Christian doctrine is in reality a rejection of Christ.

Treachery against Christ is something that his Apostle Paul warned the first Christian bishop of Ephesus, Timothy.

According to the website What Christians Want to Know, citing the Book of Timothy but adding its own commentary:

"Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons and some of these teachings are prevalent today... As we have said before, so now I say again: If anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to the one you received, let him be accursed...Many will fall away and betray one another and hate one another but many will also betray the truth...We should agree to disagree on non-essentials of the faith, but contend with all our might [my emphasis] for the faith that was originally delivered by the apostles and prophets...Even the Old Testament prophets foretold [that nations] would fall into idolatry, and that they would reject or revolt against the teachings of the laws of God, but today, it still seems to be happening, but with increasing regularity.”

That most church leaders today are not following the teachings of Christ handed down to us by his disciples is plain evidence that they are in apostasy, meaning they in fact reject Christianity. To be unaware of this fact of faith or, worse, not care about it, is to be promoting the way of the godless instead of the way and the truth and the life embodied in Jesus Christ.

No amount of woke whitewash can hide this turning away from the founder of Christianity and the church.

Deception is no match for the truth, which will prevail in spite of the lure of modernist theology that seduces the church and the minds of many Christians.

A hymn I played as church organist, due to its simple beauty in words and music, is “Open My Eyes, That I May See”:

Open my eyes that I may see

glimpses of truth thou hast for me.

Place in my hands the wonderful key

that shall unclasp and set me free.

Silently now I wait for thee,

ready, my God, thy will to see.

Open my eyes, illumine me,

Spirit divine!

Pastors, open your eyes that you too may see. Shutting off the mind, the heart, the soul from the divine spirit that formed us and formed a church that unites people with God, leads to constant injustice toward humanity. That is something no honest Christian can bear and no pastor should own.

For the “deep” among you, the following insight from philosophy may help bring some lucidity to the problem of spiritual health and justice for people:

Since spirit is the highest reality in man and the forming principle of all cultural values, and also since, because of its immortality, it surpasses the whole realm of earthly values, the proper development of spiritual life is the most elevated task of human formation. [Walter Brugger, Philosophical Dictionary, 1972.]

For the more “down-to-earth” among you, as well as for anyone else, a brief video insight from Mel Gibson offers a simple way to see through the fog over the church. In essence it is the need to look at the consequences of the actions taken.

The church founded by Christ has withstood every test for two thousand years. Although its enemies may declare it dead, and that “it’s all over” for Christians, it keeps rising because even the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

