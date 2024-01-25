Agenda 2030 Communicates an Evil Agenda

Agenda 2030, the U.N.’s formal plan for the creation of a new world government, contains 91 sections. It begins with the following vacuous but revealing words:

This Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. It also seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom. We recognize that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan. We are resolved to free the human race from the tyranny of poverty and want and to heal and secure our planet.

This cliché-ridden pap begins exposition of an evil agenda developed by the U.N. to introduce world government devoid of the concepts of rights, liberty, life, and happiness. Moreover, the Marxist ideal of meeting needs and the globalist ideal of “sustainability” combine as the two dominant themes of this “agenda,” which should properly be called a “diabolical master plan” (DMP). What about the need to obey the Ten Commandments to find favor with God? What about the need to love God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength and to love your neighbor as yourself? What about the need to stop two-bit criminals in various corrupt nations from taking food out of the mouths of children and misusing funds provided by international agencies for personal gain (clearly depicted in the masterful book Tropical Gangsters)?

In the above introductory statement, we see that Agenda 2030 “seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom.” What does this impoverished and cliché-centered sentence even mean?

A co-worker who had managed to get out of communist Romania years ago told me that it was horribly oppressive under communism because there was no freedom of choice regarding one’s job, housing, education, varieties of consumer products, etc., etc. But, he added that one could walk through a park at night without any fear of being robbed. Being a police state, the chance of being mugged was less than in New York City today. In the U.S. today, even criminals have freedom and there is an active cabal seeking to give them more “freedom” to commit crime. It seems that many of our law enforcement professionals have forgotten the old saying that “your freedom ends where my nose begins.” If the ex-Romanian’s statement be true, and I believe it was, then it would seem that “peace” at least regarding crime was enhanced by less freedom, not more. Under Adolf Hitler, Germans experienced less of the destruction of their buying power (which is a partial measure of freedom) caused by inflation under Weimar, but at the expense of putting the country on a war footing and mobilizing to murder millions of Jews, Gypsies, Slavs, and political dissidents.

The DMP paragraph above states that its goal is to eradicate poverty and another undefined evil of poverty, which it designates as “extreme poverty.” This reminds one of the terms used more frequently a few decades ago by economists referring to third-world countries as LDCs or LDDCs — Less Developed Countries or Less Developed Developing Countries. However, now the term “LDCs” is used exclusively, and the U.N.’s list of these includes 45 countries, only one of which, Haiti, is not located in Africa or Asia. Their poverty is stated to be the “greatest global challenge.” But this writer believes that the greatest global challenge is the attempt by the U.N., globalists, communists, and Islamists to destroy Western civilization and the other side of that coin: the Judeo-Christian values that were essential to building that civilization.

The tribalism and fragmentation of cultures in Asia and Africa are more extensive than in the West, and that is partially why the global fanatics behind the U.N. Agenda 2030 (admitting at the same time that, sadly, it was signed off unanimously at the U.N. by all countries, including the USA) are trying to reproduce tribalism and disunity in our country and into European countries with out-of-control immigration from Asia and Africa and, in the case of the U.S., from Central and South America. It is only within a context of fragmentation and disunity that superficial pap like that found in the Agenda 2030 statement and text seems more plausible. Chaos breeds statements like Agenda 2030, which start to appear to the less informed as “reasonable.”

Let us also note that Jesus Christ said, “The poor you always have with you” (Mark 14:7). This was not said to disparage the poor in any way, nor to take away from helping the poor. But it was to point out that following and serving God is not to be equated in a one-to-one way with helping the poor. There is more to the virtuous life than caring for the poor. That is an eternal truth. But this writer will go farther and say that this U.N. DMP not only is putting too much emphasis upon the third-world poor, but is a corrupt and false document that will not better the life of the poor, even as it claims in the DMP to have that as its goal.

They write about the “tyranny of poverty,” but what does Agenda 2030 have to say about the corrupt leaders of those 45 countries who are practically stealing food and water out of the mouths of their people, who are only too glad to come with delegations from their impoverished countries and enjoy the amenities of living in New York City with cocktail parties, hors d’oeuvres, flush toilets, refrigerators, and convenient public transportation and taxis? Is it possible that Agenda 2030 is an expression of the total greed and mendacity of Less Developed Countries’ leaders, who are seeking to feed their greed even more than they do already with the U.N.’s and the West’s largesse in providing “support” (bribes?) via the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank?

We are a country founded upon the Constitution, and no other document or vision should be partnered with as we move forward. U.S. sovereignty must be affirmed as well as the republican (small “r”) values that we believe in. To this writer, the world as a whole and even the USA are becoming increasingly authoritarian, even as real authority — the authority of parents, teachers, criminal law, and responsible conduct — is declining. Some would even argue that the reality of federalism has been superseded by the federal government monolith. If this is not corrected, then widespread violence and economic disintegration will intensify.

