Waking Up to the Age of Deception

“Age of Deception” -- simple words, yet together they convey danger. Deception is defined as the act of hiding the truth to gain an advantage. Simply put -- lying. An age is a division of time, an era. These three words are often referred to in books dealing with treacherous epochs. Even the Bible references these words, describing an era of deception against God’s people. Crafty truths about doctrine which leads humanity towards end times. Plato stated “False words are not only evil in themselves, but they infect the soul with evil.”

Humanity confirms that lying and the masking of our inner selves is part of life. Today, we have the marvels of modern technology impacting news, social media, political organizations, and educational institutions. This has enabled self-proclaimed attention seekers, hyperpartisans, and profitable algorithms. They have spread a myriad of leftist ideas about truth throughout America. While lying has been with us from time immemorial, in today’s age it is different, in most respects worse. Corrupt revisionists are circulating damaging lies, and these falsehoods are amplified as never before. One example is the leftist hatred against America’s heritage and culture. We now live in an age where absolute truth has gone the way of the dinosaur. America’s citizens must hear this wakeup call and apply critical thinking against these lies, manipulation, and deceit. Americans must understand this dark energy or it will destroy our society, perhaps leading to America’s end time.

Each day in this “Age of Deception” constantly raises challenges in finding reliable information. The 2024 election has already demonstrated that disinformation will be used regarding the economy, climate, immigration, voting, and woke thinking. The legal attacks against former president Donald Trump are a example of vicious deception. Another example where truth has become a minor consideration is the Israel/Gaza conflict. We are shown scores of contradictory reports, each of them appealing to our most primitive emotions. Fake news identification has expanded due to the growth of digital communication and social media. In the field of journalism, information is power. It doesn’t matter whether it is true or not, only that it is persuasive. Individuals now have a wider range of news sources, which disseminate biased perspectives. The echo chamber effect gives self-proclaimed attention seekers the power to spread their deceptive message. Popular theologian C.S. Lewis wrote “When there is no objective right or wrong: each race or class can invent its own code or ‘ideology’ just as it pleases.”

Tragically, too many have become comfortable with the concept of alternative facts, and the belief that lies become truth. This era of deception started with the fundamental building block of our society; the family. Deception and lies were spread by news, social media, and activists which altered trust, respect, and morals. For example, feminist revisionist Linda Gordon: "The nuclear family must be destroyed.” Religion hater’s manipulation and disinformation have attacked family moral attitudes and protective qualities.

Our society has also been torn apart by elite hyperpartisan educators from universities and public schools. Leftists have spread conflicting ideas and values about truth against American culture, parents, students and children. A recent document by the National Education Association made clear that educators could ignore religious values, teach their own revisionist history, racism, Marxism, socialism, even transgender identity and childhood sexual development.

The Biden administration often makes decisions about America’s future based on half-truths. Disinformation and lying has become so extreme they have created an unstable and divided country. Green energy deception has resulted in negative effects on inflation and a mountain of unsold electric vehicles. Democrats boast about restoring racism, dumping the Constitution, and forcing revisionist history. They use disinformation and division to recreate society in their image, which they control.

Polls show Americans are fed up and ready for a new direction. But a new era may not see the light of truth anytime soon. We live in an age where guerrilla warfare tactics have made the truth indistinguishable from the lies. George Orwell stated “in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” The Bible explains that from the beginning of humanity Satan is the prince of lies. One could say we are in a profoundly satanic era. Hopefully our country’s destiny will have a new generation of patriotic leaders who will return to our cherished foundation. Apart from asking God to bring about that destiny, we must look within ourselves and ask the question Who benefits by our freedoms and thoughts being placed in the service of the lie?

