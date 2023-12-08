The Government Controls You by Lying About Its Policies And Laws

Mark Twain once said, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

More than one reader has told me that I frighten them and rob them of hope for tomorrow. Heck, my wife won’t read many of the headlines today because the news is so bad. I apologize to any readers who take offense at my belief that too many have checked out already or can no longer muster the energy and concentration to grasp the enormity of what’s happening to our country.

The news I have to share today is that we’ve all been gaslighted. You might already agree, saying, “I knew it all along,” but what exactly do you know? Here are the particulars for you in the hope it motivates you to do whatever you can to mobilize your righteous outrage and anger for the most consequential election of all times, just over eleven months away. That election is already tainted by the actions of various government officials, leading 76% of Americans to think that politics played a role in the decision to indict Trump, with 52% saying politics played “a major role.” This cuts across party lines. If anything, this April poll may underplay current feelings. But I digress.

Beginning with Obama and accelerating under Biden, our economy has been secretly reordered from a capitalist system to a Command Economy. Classically, a Command Economy, a.k.a a fascist economy, includes price and wage controls. But, by intentionally creating massive inflation for Americans and instituting enormous subsidies to specific industries, the government, under the guise of protecting the environment and fixing social wrongs, has reordered the economy and changed the fundamental dynamics that have governed us since our founding. Our economy has taken on the trappings of former failed countries like pre-war fascist Germany and socialist Great Britain immediately after WWII when PM Churchill was shown the door.

Image (edited) by macrovector.

Many believe that the far left of his party controls Biden. What is less understood is the permanent damage created in the wake of historic congressional bills passed in conjunction with myriad Executive Orders that continue to devastate individual Americans both economically and socially.

Let’s begin our journey of discovery with four consequential congressional bills that have moved our country far from our core principles. Biden’s legislation, passed with little or no Republican support, has obligated a collective $4.3 trillion on:

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. This provided $1,400 payments to almost all Americans. Biden also extended a $ 300-a-week federal unemployment benefit for some 9.7 million people who were out of work at the time due to COVID. He expanded the child tax credit program. In addition, he allotted $7.25 billion for small business loans and $128 billion in grants for state educational agencies that were not teaching children at the time. More billions have been allocated for mass transit and local and state projects that further climate change objectives. Hundreds of billions of this money remain unspent, with bureaucrats still frantically trying to spend or lose it.

The $1 trillion Infrastructure bill . This spends tens of billions on Climate Change infrastructure and dozens of boondoggle projects that favor select private companies. With this bill’s extension into what was traditionally private investment, we continue the slide to an economy called Crony Capitalism.

spends tens of billions on Climate Change infrastructure and dozens of boondoggle projects that favor select private companies. With this bill’s extension into what was traditionally private investment, we continue the slide to an economy called Crony Capitalism. The $280 billion CHIPS Act. This act, passed in August, allocated $53 billion in federal funding to manufacture semiconductor chips in the U.S. instead of relying on China to produce them. Thus, highly profitable companies like Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and even foreign companies, will spare their stockholders the costs of infrastructure investments.

The $1.2 trillion Inflation Reduction Act. This funds Biden’s ambitious social and climate policies and his vision to raise taxes on the rich. The legislation includes significant spending (subsidies) on health care and prescription drugs, climate change initiatives, and taxing corporations, plus $80 billion in new monies for the IRS. According to McKinsey and Company, 46.4% is to be spent on “Environmental” issues, code for Climate Change.

The above are mind-numbing numbers, more money than any human can conceive.

What does this mean for our country? I’m glad you asked.

The ramifications of the Climate Change Agenda, a.k.a. “The Green New Deal,” are generally misunderstood. Wikipedia explains: “Green New Deal proposals call for public policy to address climate change along with achieving other social aims like job creation, economic growth and reducing economic inequality.” (Emphasis mine.) The same core point is true for all of the above bills and acts, even spending for the CHIPS Act. Each has vast social elements at its heart (like having Americans reduce their meat consumption by 90%), which are carefully concealed, right down to the misleading names.

The purpose behind unaffordable subsidies for everything from jet fuel to EVs, chip production, subsidies for broadband, telephone, wireless, solar cells, windfarms, select businesses, ethanol, infrastructure, medicine, health insurance, and dozens of other items is to power a national policy of either regulatory coercion or outright bribes to accomplish secret social and economic objectives.

In addition to coercive spending on an unimaginable scale, Biden opened our borders through presidential fiat, an act that defies logic. Other than as a payoff to his supporters, how does America benefit from over eight million immigrants, criminals, and the very old and very young entering our country? Sanctuary country? How did that happen? Who voted for that? Billions have been spent and will be spent on their behalf, and no one knows how much or for how long. Immigration has undoubtedly changed our country’s outlook, behavior, and even our national identity.

Further social and cultural manipulation can be seen in the current state of American race relations. We are now more segregated and contentious than before Obama and Biden. Our crime problem is directly entangled with our inability to confront failed racial policies, which currently hinge on the concepts of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Those precepts destroy hopes for societal calm and advancement. The greatest subsidy of all is devaluing individual achievement by supporting false “equity and inclusion.” Diversity, for diversity’s sake, is an empty, hollow ‘ism,’ like so much of the woke agenda. Diversity is a word without a logical imperative.

The DEI infection has spread far and wide in our military. A warrior culture is now considered evidence of white supremacy, perhaps the worst sin of all we are constantly reminded of. We are failing all over the world militarily, and all indications point to an invasion of woke culture permeating our military. We’ve won every stand-up fight we’ve had. Wokism seems to be designed to fix that.

There are lessons to be learned in everything we observe and study. History won’t be kind to those who took our great country and saw evil rather than the most desired place to emigrate to of all times. Think about that as we witness those manically tearing us down and apart. You would be correct to say that our leaders are gaslighting all of us through their false statements, actions, and transparent hatred of America.

This must not be allowed to stand.

God Bless America.

Allan J. Feifer—Patriot, Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.