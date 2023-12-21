The Globalist ‘Final Solution’

The greatest evils in the world will not be carried out by men with guns, but by men in suits sitting behind desks.

—C.S. Lewis

From 1933 to 1945, Germany’s Nazis killed 17 million people, six million of them Jews. Adolf Eichmann organized the transportation of millions of those to die at Auschwitz, Buchenwald, and other concentration camps in support of the Nazis’ Final Solution (i.e., elimination of Jews from Europe), and in 1961, he was finally brought to trial in Israel.

While most assume that Nazi leaders were twisted, psychopathic monsters, philosopher Hannah Arendt sparked controversy in her 1963 study “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil” by writing that Eichmann “was not an amoral monster.”

Arendt covered the trial and found Eichmann “an ordinary, rather bland, bureaucrat who ... was neither perverted nor sadistic, but terrifyingly normal.” Even ten years after his trial, she wrote, “The deeds were monstrous, but [Eichmann] was quite ordinary ... neither demonic nor monstrous.”

As horrific as the Nazis were, today there is another group who seek a “final solution” even more terrifying: they want to eliminate over 7 billion people from the face of the Earth. In a 2017 interview, Dennis Meadows, co-author of the Club of Rome’s Limits to Growth, said the Earth’s population needs to be “brought back down to one billion.” The current global population is over 8 billion.

Their idea isn’t new; it reaches back over 200 years, to Thomas Malthus’s 1798 “Essay on the Principle of Population as It Affects the Future Improvement of Society.” Malthus concluded that un-managed population growth would inevitably lead to a catastrophic societal collapse and advocated for limiting reproduction of “undesirables.”

Charles Darwin credited Malthus’s essay with giving him his theory of natural selection, which influenced his cousin Sir Francis Galton’s creation of the term and concept of eugenics (“good birth”), the effort to improve the human species by selectively breeding those with good genes (the basis of the Nazis’ efforts at creating an “Aryan superman”).

The flip side of “good birth” was what to do about those with undesirable genetics — the poor, disabled, and mentally deficient. Malthus argued against providing relief for the poor, to prevent them from breeding. The Nazis went Malthus one better, simply eliminating in gas chambers those they deemed “undesirable” (Jews, Gypsies, Slavs, et al.) under their “racial hygiene” policy.

In 1968, the Club of Rome was founded, proclaiming that to be “sustainable,” the Earth’s human population needed to be no more than one billion people. To distance themselves from the eugenics associated with the Nazis, they re-framed their idea as “population control.” Aware that their idea would face resistance, they called for global government to enable them to achieve their aims.

Other elites share the Club of Rome’s goals, and many of them trace back to David Rockefeller, head of Chase Manhattan Bank, who was a longtime advocate of global government. He funded the Club of Rome and was mentor to Canadian Maurice Strong, who ran the U.N.’s Environment Program for over thirty years. It was through Strong — a Club of Rome member and board member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) — that Rockefeller influenced the U.N., and also Klaus Schwab, head of the WEF. Longtime Rockefeller friend Henry Kissinger was Schwab’s tutor at the Harvard International Business Seminar for two years, and Schwab credits both Strong and Kissinger as mentors.

In 1992, Strong introduced the U.N.’s Agenda 21/Sustainable Development, which in 2015 was rebranded Agenda 2030, and Chapter 4 blames population growth for “placing severe [environmental] stress on the planet.” In 2019, the WEF’s Schwab signed an agreement with the U.N. secretary general to cooperate in accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030’s goals. So the major international players pushing the “climate change” scheme are ideological descendants of globalist and de-population advocate Rockefeller.

Globalist elites also quietly support the Earth’s de-population in other ways. For example, the Bill Gates Foundation has pledged $280 million a year from 2021 to 2030 to develop and improve contraceptive technologies, support family planning, etc. (i.e., prevent births). Gates is infamous for his funding of vaccine testing in Africa, and he (along with UNICEF and the World Health Organization) has been accused of intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines.

But birth control and abortion are a long, slow process for eliminating what is now a 7-billion-people “excess” in the eyes of the de-population globalists. Mass starvation is faster and more effective, and Agenda 2030 will achieve that. Read it here, but look beyond the rhetoric to recognize what banning fossil fuels and fertilizers, restricting agricultural emissions, eliminating cattle, etc. will mean in practical terms.

Does it take monsters to deliberately starve over 7 billion people? Or just “terrifyingly normal” men like Aurelio Peccei, an Italian industrialist, or Alexander King, a Scots chemist, the co-founders of the Club of Rome? Or like Bill Gates or Ted Turner, who’ve been buying up productive U.S. farmland to prevent the growing of food? Or like the “environmentalists” willing to destroy Western civilization through Net Zero to “save the planet”? Or like Klaus Schwab, the stereotypical middle manager, who would rather this free and unpredictable world be more organized and tidy? These are the “men in suits” Lewis warned about, who have anointed themselves worthy of deciding the fate of the world.

The Nazis murdered 17 million people, but today’s global elites are willing to kill 500 times that number under the guise of “sustainability.” Anti-Nazi German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, having witnessed the world’s appeasement of the Nazis during the 1930s, wrote: “If I see a madman driving a car into a group of innocent bystanders ... I can’t simply wait for the catastrophe and then ... bury the dead. I must try to wrestle the steering wheel out of the hands of the driver.”

When the images of Auschwitz (et al.) forced the world to acknowledge the Nazi Holocaust, the post-war world promised “never again,” but nobody’s trying to wrestle the wheel from the globalists today. Instead of stopping it now, before the mass graves are dug, most U.N. member-nations (193) are actively implementing it. And this time, unlike the 1930s, they don’t even need to avert their gaze so they can later claim “we didn’t know.” If Agenda 2030 succeeds, there’ll be precious few left to hear that lie.

